Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) has been a very profitable investment for me as of late. Since I wrote my last article on the company back in November of last year, close to the time when the bank "troughed", the company has seen a significant market-beating rate of return. You can see this here, and you can find my last article on the bank here.

My thesis at the time was based on a very solid sort of outperformance due to both a low valuation and a very attractive upcoming yield, derived from interest rate tailwinds. This has materialized - and not just for Swedbank. I also updated my thesis for other Scandinavian banks, such as Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) and Nordea (NRBAY). Swedbank has never been, for the past few years, in as good a position fundamentally as these two, but still represents an attractive opportunity for the medium term.

That is why I own stakes in all three banks at this time. I have clear targets for selling these stakes, which is why I use covered calls for the very long term (1-2 years) to enhance the yield further by 2-3% and potentially sell my stakes. My current strike prices for my Swedbank calls are above 240 SEK/share for the native, and I bought shares below 175 SEK/share.

Buying Swedish banks in this fashion is a very effective way of making a very solid yield and a good upside.

Let's look at the upside and results after 1Q, going into 2Q and the rest of the year - and look at what we can conceivably expect for the coming 1-2 years.

Swedbank - Forecasting long-term upside, but I would sell at above 250-260 SEK/share.

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that Swedbank has generated very solid rates of return. The high-interest rates we're currently seeing mean that the company has finally seen some very impressive RoE, with the KPI well over the target, at 18.3% for 2023, and forecasting a similar level for this year.

Also, high income has meant that Cost-to-income ratios have been significantly declining since the end of last year from already low levels of 40% to 33% during 2023.

While credit impairment ratios aren't at record-low levels exactly, at 0.09%, it's still incredibly low and on par with leaders such as Handelsbanken.

The company's dividend policy was cut a few years back and is now 50% of earnings, which meant that for 2023, it paid over 15 SEK/share, and the bank is likely to deliver a similar payout for the fiscal of 2024, given that rate cuts and declines are slower than one would typically expect.

As of 1Q24, the company still has over 80% of its Loan book in Sweden - and unlike Handelsbanken and Nordea has no operations in the other Scandinavian states. The company instead has loans in the Baltics, at around 14%, and currently boasts over 7M private and 550k+ corporate customers. Its overall credit impairment ratio is below 0.05%, its liquidity is at over 180% LCR, and it has one of the most comprehensive digital offerings on the market.

Swedbank is also a very cheap and efficient bank. It's not my personal bank - I as a customer, am prepared to pay a bit more to get a different type of more personalized service, which I get from my current bank, that is not publically listed. I do, however, maintain a Swedbank account, and use their services.

The reversal in interest rates has seen the company's NII double in a few years, and the loan book has grown, especially in the Baltics, at close to double-digit increases.

The company now has a 25%+ market share in Lithuania, and over 20% in Latvia, and is striving to grow its private banking business more as well.

When I started writing about Swedbank on Seeking Alpha all the way back in 2019, there was plenty of talk about AML and investigations into bank practices, even from U.S. authorities. I forecasted at the time that these would fall away with some fines, but no significant operational impact for the bank. What has been the net and end result of these investigations?

Still a few ongoing with some fines as a potential, but nothing major - as some analysts were indicating with the supposed potential that Swedbank would not be allowed to transact USD any longer. I have not seen this mentioned for several years. Fines and these sorts of processes are a part of doing business for these banks, and should not be overestimated (and not underestimated either, of course).

1Q saw RoE close to 17%, an impairment ratio of 3 bps, a CET-1 of 19.3% with a 420 bps buffer, and a quarterly EPS of 7.47 SEK which comes to a run rate of just south of 30 SEK. Based on the company's dividend policy, this brings the dividend for 2024 as of this time at around 14.8 SEK/share, which results in a current yield at the price of 215 SEK, just below 7%. This is a very good yield for a bank, but given that 2023 was such an outlier year, the valuation will become important to where we estimate the bank here. Trading at normalized multiples, it may look like Swedbank is trading at below 8x P/E, but this isn't really the case once we remove 2022-2023 and the decline we're likely to see once interest rates normalize in the next few years.

Lending volumes and other underlying trends do not look worrying in the least at this time.

Even deposit volumes are growing or at the very least not falling. But where we are starting to see the slightly lower results is in net interest income, which for 1Q is down 5.5% due to margin decreases and FX. Net commission income was up about the same amount (but lower volume). The company took a severe hit on the other income side, down 24.5% due to some revaluations in the Baltics, but at the same time improving the underlying income for the segment.

More importantly, asset quality remains solid, and the bank's exposures are conservative. The company's property management exposures at the top 20 volumes have been through a stress test, and even in the case of an interest rate cost of 7% of 12-month maturing debt, these 20 largest have an interest coverage ratio, or ICR, of 2x - down from 2.2x YoY, but still at a level where it's comfortable. Here is the bank's current loan distribution in property management, which represents 16% of all total company loans.

As you can see, there is some exposure here in CRE - but the overall LTV's are stable, with an average of 53%. Loans that are at over 75% are less than 0.5% of the total, and make up less than 350M SEK - so while such loans exist, they are extremely rare, and NPLs are low here, with almost nothing at stage 3.

So the company remains more conservative than critics would have it be, and actually Handelsbanken has a larger property exposure than does Swedbank.

When it comes to housing and mortgage, there are also reasons why I am not worried here. The Swedish market and model have a Full recourse, which means that debt forgiveness is almost zero. There is no securitization, no sub-prime market at all, and no third-party origination practices as such.

The recent years have also brought a very restricted buy-to-let market, meaning that there is limited speculation on the current homeowner market, with a 65% homeownership in Sweden, and a regulated rental market, even for rent-to-let. The bank's underwriting criteria are also very strict, with legal requirements for amortization of loans based on both LTV and DTI rates - and for condos or tenant-owner rights, the tenant-owner association financials are very strictly looked at as well.

96% of Swedbank's loan portfolio is at below 70% LTV at this time for private mortgages, which isn't the most conservative on the market, but very good, and the percentage of past-due loans on a 60-day basis is less than 0.13% There has been a spike in this, but that spike was from nearly zero, and the credit impairment ratio remains very low, with accumulated amounts of 2B SEK - but that's for the years 1982-2024.

So, overall, extremely conservative - and the company's financials and results are looking good.

Let's look at the company upside and valuation here.

Swedbank - Plenty to like, although the valuation may be a bit stretched

To call Swedbank overvalued here would be wrong. I also, last time I covered the business, gave the bank a PT of 185 SEK, which is a target that I will slightly bump here. However, I would be extremely careful forecasting Swedbank at any sort of premium here, despite over 1.33T in TEV, and a credit rating of A+ from S&P Global.

The company is being priced for 2023 growth of 55% in EPS, while 2024 is likely to bring a high single-digit decline, and 2025E is likely to bring another decline. This, in my view, is completely natural given the interest rate trends here, and where things are very likely to go for the next few years.

Because I consider it likely that these declines materialize, I would be careful buying Swedbank at anything above a 190-195 SEK price because when things normalize around the 8-10 P/E, which is where Swedbank typically trades, the current price implies an upside of less than 12% per year, and that's inclusive of a 7% dividend, meaning it's less than 5% capital appreciation - which to me makes this company overvalued.

Not by much, granted. But given how volatile Swedbank can be, and has been, it's not wrong to say here that at over 210 SEK that the bank is priced for a bit of perfection that might not materialize.

If you want a solid 7%+ yield, then this is an option - but I see better options for such a yield and such a usage, and in the end, I look for 15% annually or better - and this at a conservative basis, not an exuberant or bullish one.

I am therefore raising my PT for Swedbank to 195 SEK, but under no circumstances I would pay more than that under current estimates because that would mean that my 15% annualized upside is not likely to materialize.

This brings me to the following updated thesis for Swedbank as of June 2024.

Thesis

Swedbank isn't exactly massively overvalued here, but it's not cheap either and lacks a compelling upside. I believe the operating results will deteriorate slightly over the next few years as the market worsens.

Given this potential pressure but also some potential advantages, I rate Swedbank conservatively and would "HOLD" the company at this valuation - but only insofar as other alternatives are attractive at this time.

I consider it time to raise my PT on Swedbank given what we're seeing here and what may happen in the coming year.

I give Swedbank a target of 185 SEK here, which is above my previous one, and below the current share price for the bank. That means Swedbank is a "BUY", and I am updating my rating for the bank here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

I will say that the company has an upside, but I will also say that the upside isn't as big as some of the others available here. It is, however, a risk I consider worth taking with the right expectations, which is why despite my not rating the company as cheap, I consider it to be a "BUY" here.

