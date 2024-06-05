Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call June 5, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Jenkins - President and Chief Executive Officer
Roger Shannon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH MKM
Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group

Jim Jenkins

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our Q1 fiscal 2025 earnings call.

