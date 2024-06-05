CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) CEO George Kurtz presents at BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.19K Followers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference June 5, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

George Kurtz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - BofA Securities

Tal Liani

We have a packed, packed day and George did us a favor and reported great results last night. So we have great topics to talk about. So with no further ado, I'd like to welcome George Kurtz, the CEO of CrowdStrike.

George Kurtz

All right. Thank you. I did it just for you.

Tal Liani

I know. It's my birthday party. My birthday gift yesterday. I forgot to tell everybody that yesterday, we spoke about my birthday, but it's not just me. It's Angelina Jolie and me were born the same day. All the beauty came to this in world one day. So it was a joke. George, first of all, thank you for doing this. This is early morning and I really thank you. You reported great results last night and it was hard to find something that I can talk about and criticize you.

George Kurtz

But you will.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tal Liani

No, but I'm not sure I'll find because the results are really clean. I want to ask you about the trends. For those of you who are investors who didn't read the report or the results, what drove such a strong growth in an environment that is not that great? All the companies have something that is going wrong and your company reported just very solid results across the board.

George Kurtz

Well, first a pleasure being here and thanks for your kind words. I think if you look at what we did, it's something we've been focused on for the last five quarters, which was delivering results in a really challenging environment. It's still, we talked

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Trending Analysis

Trending News