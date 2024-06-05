Klaus Vedfelt

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) remains one of the best performing businesses around. The cybersecurity specialist is also one of the richest stocks on the market, with CrowdStrike disconnecting from the valuation of sector stocks. My investment thesis is still ultra-Bearish on the stock, especially after the recent double top and failure to recapture momentum following another strong quarter.

Source: Finviz

Strong Quarter

CrowdStrike reported the following strong FQ1 '25 numbers:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company easily soared past consensus revenue estimates by $16 million, with revenue growth hitting 33%. CrowdStrike actually reported a slight re-acceleration in sales growth from the prior quarter.

The numbers are striking considering peer Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has discussed a shift in strategy to "platformization" requiring the company to give away or highly discount services for a significant period. Palo Alto saw revenue growth dip to only 15% in the April quarter.

The key focus for CrowdStrike is the strong growth in ARR (annual recurring revenue). The company added $212 million in net new ARR for the quarter, up from only $174 million in FQ1'24.

Source: CrowdStrike FQ1'25 presentation

The net new ARR added for the quarter was up only 22% YoY, but this number is confusing considering this is the growth rate compared to the business added last year, not the total ARR. The ultimate key is the ending ARR balance compared to last FQ1 '24 with CrowdStrike reporting 33% growth to reach $3.65 billion.

The company reported the following net new ARR per quarter over the last 2 years:

FQ1'25 - $212 million

FQ4'24 - $282 million

FQ3'24 - $223 million

FQ2'24 - $196 million

FQ1'24 - $174 million

FQ4'23 - $222 million

FQ3'23 - $198 million

FQ2'23 - $218 million

FQ1'23 - $190 million.

The company already has these, mostly subscription, revenues locked in for the next year. The large ARR balance is definitely a reason why investors find the story compelling.

The consensus estimates are for FY25 revenues of only $4 billion for a stock with a market cap of $84 billion now based on the target of 250 million shares outstanding. While the stock has problems, the business is wonderful.

CrowdStrike reported net income of $199 million for FQ1, with very impressive free cash flow of $323 million. The company has a large cash balance of $3.7 billion after FY24 produced $938 million in free cash flow, or 27% of revenues.

Again, the cybersecurity business is firing on all cylinders.

Absurd AI Hype Valuation

CrowdStrike entered the quarter with a market cap of ~$75 billion, yet the market commentary was whether the stock would reach a valuation of $100 billion. Normally, a 20% gain wouldn't be seen as overly aggressive for a fast-growing tech stock, but one must know the details before making such a judgement.

First, Morgan Stanley threw out the $100 billion valuation with a $422 price target ($106 billion valuation) on the stock. Second, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management applied the target to the stock on CNBC's Halftime Report.

While the cybersecurity platform players have always traded at rich valuations, CrowdStrike has recently separated from the sector peers. The stock now trades at nearly 20x forward sales, while Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler (ZS) trade at roughly 12x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

This is where many investors lose focus with the AI hype. Not only is CrowdStrike expensive at nearly 20x forward sales now, but also the stock would have to trade at 25x sales targets to reach the $100 billion valuation and a sales target for $4 billion this FY.

Investors need to keep in mind, CrowdStrike has a goal of reaching a $10 billion ARR level in the future. Note, the stock already trades at 8x this extended target and consensus analyst estimates don't have revenues topping this target until FY29 suggesting the ARR goal could be reached in FY28, assuming the company doesn't hit a hiccup along the way similar to peers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike is far too expensive. Investors aren't correctly looking at the stock valuation when expecting further upside in an already expensive stock.

Investors should use the recent double top to unload CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock.