TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT, TSX:TIXT:CA) is either known for being the spun-off little sibling of major Canadian telecom TELUS Corporation (TU, T:CA), or not really known at all. The 2021 spinoff was apparently the largest technology sector IPO in TSX (~Toronto Stock Exchange) history. Shares also roared higher on their trading debut and reached a high price of nearly USD $40 in late 2021.

Gone are those days. Shares of TIXT are now languishing near a 52-week low below $6, and the investment story has been a chronic disappointment.

Are there greener pastures ahead? There are a few things investors might be overlooking.

Company Background

Telus International describes itself as

"a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands."

The official bio mentions the terms "big data," "bots," and "AI," and elsewhere "search engine optimization (SEO)." Popular buzzwords for certain. The company is essentially trying to revolutionize the customer experience, potentially trying to one-up industry leader Cognizant (CTSH).

It's clearly a huge and growing market, as companies' touchpoints with customers push increasingly into the digital world. The size of the global customer experience management market is forecast to almost double between 2023 and 2028 according to market research firm MarketsAndMarkets Inc.

One of TIXT's strengths is having a large anchor customer in Telus Corp. There's great stability in this, and I wouldn't expect the parent company to look elsewhere. Another one of the top 3 clients is a major social media client, although it's not specifically named.

In reviewing Telus International's investor presentations and transcript, I'm certainly not wowed. I cannot immediately identify what the company will be able to do that others, many of them larger long-established companies with long-term clients, would not.

Another headwind I see are the industry margins, as companies like Cognizant, Genpact Limited (G), and Infosys (INFY) see their take rates sliding.

Telus International Financial Performance

TIXT was experiencing top-line growth of around 50% about the time of its spinoff from Telus Corp, but that growth rate has ground lower and lower and recently stood in the small single-digits. Revenue almost appears to be topping out around the $3 billion mark, with Wall Street analysts not expecting the company to surpass that level until 2026.

Company executives have flagged nagging inflation as a headwind, although also cite general macroeconomic conditions as challenging. This seems like a bit of a cop-out to me, as most observers would suggest the economy has come through this global inflationary period better than expected.

Full-year 2023 diluted GAAP earnings of ~$54 million, or $0.18 per share, was quite a drop from the prior year. It doesn't at all help that interest expense more than tripled from 2022, as the company issued debt to fund the 2023 acquisition of WillowTree, a digital product development company. Apparently, TIXT was making a big bet on growth just as interest rates had risen. It remains to be seen whether that will pay off eventually, or what we have here is a company desperate to make a move amid their wavering financial performance.

On a diluted share count of 277 million, a recent USD $5.80 share price equates to a market cap of about $1.6 billion. On that basis, shares of TIXT are trading at a P/S of ~0.6x and a TTM P/E of about 24x. Surprisingly, inexpensive for a company whose results have certainly underwhelmed. The P/E is still more pricey than competitor Cognizant, which is valued at about 16x.

Where Things Get Interesting

Things start to look interesting when you focus on the cashflow picture. Thanks to its history of acquisitions, including the 2023 WillowTree purchase, Telus International has elevated Depreciation and Amortization expenses. For 2023, amortization costs were $183 million, compared to $134 million in 2022. On the depreciation side, the 2023 expense was $141 million, up from $124 million. In combination, D&A expense for 2023 was ~$325 million, or about 12% of revenue.

By comparison, Cognizant reported $519 million of D&A in 2023, equating to only about 2.5% of its top line. It's awfully clear that TIXT has been on an acquisition run.

Telus International acquisitions (TIXT Investor Presentation)

While shareholders would certainly like to see these investments pay off, the sheer existence of those past acquisitions is certainly making business performance (on a GAAP earnings basis) look worse than it may actually be.

Free Cash Flow is recorded at $1.44/share for the year ended December 2023, and FCF appears to have risen further for the TTM ending March 2024. Again, this is against a stock trading at a recent price of $5.80. This looks astoundingly cheap to me, and there may be substantial value here even if WillowTree disappoints.

Telus Corp Involvement

A wild card here is that Telus Corp, which spun off TIXT in 2021, remains heavily in the picture. Not only is the former the anchor tenant for TIXT, but it remains heavily invested in the spinoff.

Telus Corp owns more than half of TIXT, and 85% of voting rights.

TIXT Form 20-F, February 2024 (TIXT Form 20-F, February 2024)

Having your largest client own the majority of your company can be a dangerous thing, but it can also be beneficial. If Telus Corp feels that TIXT isn't thriving as a separate company, it could decide to bring it back fully under its umbrella. I'm not banking on that specifically, but it's a possibility, especially with TIXT stock trading more than 75% lower than its IPO price of $25.00. It's also worth noting that Telus has been increasing its ownership of TIXT, even at prices far higher than where we now stand.

Valuation

I'm looking for Telus International to stabilize its growth and develop its assets instead of making additional accretive acquisitions. This would likely drive an improved shareholder confidence in the trajectory of the firm, and a multiple expansion.

Even at an undemanding P/FCF of 7x, a multiple that remains below those of peers, TIXT stock would be worth more than $10.00. Although cash flows have accelerated in Q1 2024, to be conservative I've used TTM FCF in the calculation.

TTM FCF/share X 7.00 = $1.44 X 7 = $10.08

For the Canadian stock listing, that would equate to a target price of ~CAD $13.80 per share at the recent USD/CAD exchange rate.

Catalysts and Risks

Catalysts to keep an eye out for:

If Telus makes additional purchases of TIXT, raising their ownership stake even further, or otherwise makes rumblings about consolidating Telus International.

If the Bank of Canada (or the Fed) continues to lower interest rates, like it did for the first time in 4 years today, it would not only reduce the cost of Telus International's debt burden, but likely help businesses free up capital to invest in the company's solutions.

