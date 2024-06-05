haydenbird

The Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (NYSE:EMD) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that invests its assets in emerging market securities to earn a high level of current income for its investors. The fund manages to achieve a very high yield from this strategy, as its current 10.75% yield is substantially higher than the 4.82% trailing twelve-month yield of the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB). Then again, it is not at all unusual for a closed-end bond fund to boast a higher yield than comparable index funds. Due to the use of leverage, pretty much all bond funds manage to achieve this task. We can see this by looking at the yields of other closed-end funds that invest in emerging markets debt securities:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc Fixed Income-Taxable-Emerging Market Income 10.75% MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) Fixed Income-Taxable-Emerging Market Income 11.59% Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Emerging Market Income 10.52% Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Emerging Market Income 12.97% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Fund (EDD) Fixed Income-Taxable-Emerging Market Income 7.59% Click to enlarge

As we can immediately see, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund's yield is not particularly impressive when compared to that of many of its peers. Indeed, its 10.75% yield is only the median here. That may be a good sign since an outsized yield relative to peers can sometimes be a sign that a fund is paying out far too much and is expected to reduce its distribution soon. That does not appear to be the case here, although the 10.75% yield might still be above the comfort level of investors who are not yet used to the much higher interest rate environment that we have today compared to the low-rate environment that characterized the 2010s.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund about six months ago in early December 2023. It would not be an understatement to say that things have changed since then, as the market is no longer highly optimistic about the prospect of near-term interest rate cuts. Indeed, two weeks ago, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon stated that stagflation in the United States is a very real possibility and that would prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates at all (Mr. Dimon said that rising rates is a possibility).

In addition, we have seen renewed attempts by India, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and a few others to conduct trade in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Neither of these things is particularly good for the U.S. dollar or domestic bonds, but they have been good for emerging market bonds. As such, we might expect that the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has held up pretty well since the time of our last discussion. That is indeed the case, as shares of the fund have gained 4.31% since the date that my previous article on this fund was published:

As we can see, that was a much better performance than either the emerging markets bond index or the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) delivered over the period. In fact, domestic investment-grade bonds were down over the past six months, which confirms my previous statement that the geopolitical and economic trends that we have been seeing in the first half of 2024 are generally supportive of emerging markets bonds but not of domestic debt securities.

Despite the outperformance of this fund's shares, there are certainly going to be many investors who are not happy with a 4.31% gain over a six-month period. Fortunately, investors in the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund actually did much better than the chart suggests. As I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

Bonds in general tend to pay out coupons that provide a return and make them also perform better than the price alone suggests. We should therefore include the distributions in our performance analysis. When we do this, we get this alternative chart that shows how investors in each of the three assets actually did over the period:

As we can see, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund managed to reward its investors to a much greater degree than either the unleveraged emerging market bond index fund or domestic investment-grade bonds. A 10.23% total return over the period in question also works out to 20.46% annualized, which is a very nice return for a bond fund.

However, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund did fail to keep pace with its peers over the period. As we can see here, three of the five funds shown on the peer comparison chart beat it during the period:

The only fund that underperformed the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund over the period was the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, which not coincidently has the lowest yield out of the group.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, though, so let us revisit this fund today and see if our original thesis of investing in the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund still makes sense in today's changed environment.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has the primary investment objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense for a bond fund, but unfortunately, the website does not provide an in-depth description of the fund's strategy. Instead, all we get is this:

All this says is that the fund invests in fixed-income securities that are issued by governments and corporations in emerging markets. The fact that the fund used the word "primarily" here actually suggests that the fund might include debt securities that are not from emerging markets. A closer look at the website does indeed confirm that the second-largest country holding in the fund is the United States. The full list of origin countries in the fund's assets is far too long to include here, but I can provide a snapshot:

Franklin Templeton

Please note the 7.27% weighting that the fund has to the United States. The United States is certainly not an emerging market. As we look down the list, we also see a few other nations that will not be considered emerging markets by most readers:

Country % of Portfolio United States 7.27% Supranational 3.68% Israel 1.57% Macau 0.64% South Korea 0.51% Click to enlarge

There may be some who call Macau an "emerging market," but I certainly do not. Macau has a gross domestic product of $89,558 per person at purchasing power parity, which is fifth in the world and considerably higher than that of the United States. It is also higher than any country in Europe except for Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and Ireland.

In addition to the nations shown in the chart above, the fund also includes debt securities from a few Middle Eastern nations that have per capita gross domestic products and national incomes that are easily comparable to those in the developed world that are difficult to classify as "emerging markets" anymore. All in all, the fund looks to have around 20% of its assets invested in debt securities from high-income nations. This is not necessarily a bad thing, though, since many of those rich nations also have the same low levels of debt that we usually expect from an emerging economy.

In my previous article on the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund, I showed how many of the countries whose securities are held by this fund have low levels of debt. That is certainly still the case, despite the largest countries of origin changing over the past six months:

Country Debt-to-GDP Mexico 49.40% United States 122.68% Argentina 85.00% Brazil 72.87% Dominican Republic 32.10% Columbia 61.10% Indonesia 39.90% South Africa 72.20% Turkiye 31.70% Kazakhstan 22.80% Click to enlarge

(all figures are the most recent figures available, which are usually from 2022.)

We can immediately see that all of these countries except for the United States are under the 90% threshold. That is the point at which a country's economic growth begins to stagnate according to the landmark study by Kenneth Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart. This is good because the more rapidly a nation's economy grows, the lighter of a burden its debt ends up being.

In addition, if a country can grow more rapidly than its debt is increasing, the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio declines. This is obviously good for bondholders of the nation's debt such as this fund. As the country grows and the debt becomes less of a burden, the easier it is to pay it back. That means that it is safer for bond investors, and most people who are investing in bonds do not want to take on excessive levels of risk.

The description of the fund's strategy on the webpage explicitly states that the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund invests in both U.S. dollar-denominated debt and foreign currency debt. However, the fact sheet states that essentially all the fund's assets are denominated in U.S. dollars:

Many emerging markets issue bonds that are denominated in U.S. dollars and in their local currencies. The intent of this is to make the bonds more attractive to foreign investors, who might be more willing to purchase an asset that pays its coupons in U.S. dollars as opposed to the emerging market currency. There have been several times in the past when a small emerging market currency suffered hyperinflation or rapid devaluation for various reasons, so the thought is that the foreign investor may not want to take the risk of being paid back in a currency that will be worth much less than it was when they first purchased the bond.

This same dynamic could offer an advantage to the emerging market issuer today. The Financial Times ran an article back in February that basically predicted that the U.S. dollar would decline against many foreign currencies over the coming several years. From the article:

Investors who have participated in financial markets since 2010 have only known a rising dollar and the significant impact it has had on the relative returns of assets not denominated in US currency. More seasoned investors will observe that the dollar takes roughly decade-long swings: when it looks rich on most currency valuation metrics, as it currently does, its decline portends a boost to foreign stocks and bonds, especially those in emerging markets.

In short, the Financial Times believes that the U.S. dollar will decline against other currencies over the coming years. This aligns with the thesis that I presented a few weeks ago in a different article. My thesis is generally based on the deteriorating fiscal condition of the United States government and not on some decade-long valuation swings, but the net effect is the same. Foreign assets should get a performance boost from the currency movements against the U.S. dollar. Those of you whose financial accounts are denominated in U.S. dollars should therefore be able to earn some extra returns by purchasing foreign currency-denominated assets (especially emerging markets currencies) instead of U.S. dollar-denominated assets.

When we consider this, the fact that the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund is currently holding mostly U.S. dollar-denominated securities should have two effects. The first of these is that the burden of paying back that debt will become easier on the borrower over time. After all, with the same amount of currency, the borrower can purchase more U.S. dollars over time, so it actually winds up having to use less and less of its own currency to pay the debt. Thus, assuming static revenues, the borrower has an easier time making U.S. dollar-based debt payments.

We can see how this actually works against us as the bondholders, though. If the U.S. dollar is worth less relative to the foreign currency, it is better for us to hold a bond that actually pays the foreign currency to its owner. Then we convert the currency back into U.S. dollars ourselves, which results in a rising income stream over time (despite the bond's coupon remaining stable). The Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund is not doing a good job of taking advantage of this fact, as we can immediately see from the high concentration of U.S. dollar-denominated assets contained in the fund's portfolio. With that said, though, nearly every global or international closed-end debt fund that trades on an American exchange is likely to have this same problem. I remember that there was an array of funds available that were invested in foreign currency bonds back in 2009 and 2010, but most of them have since closed down.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds issued by emerging market sovereign nations and corporations. As long as the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money is less than the yield that the fund receives from the purchased securities, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. In addition, the fund can borrow money in developed nations, which tend to have lower interest rates than most emerging markets. As such, it will usually be the case that the fund can borrow for less than it receives from its assets. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage as that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I do not typically like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has leveraged assets comprising 28.86% of its assets. This is a slight decrease from the 29.44% leverage ratio that the fund had back in December, which is not surprising. As we can see here, the fund's net asset value has risen by 2.55% since the date that the previous article was published:

Barchart

This means that the overall size of the portfolio is larger than it was the last time that we looked at this fund. Therefore, if the fund's borrowings stayed the same, they would now represent a smaller percentage of a larger portfolio. This appears to be what has happened here.

Emerging markets debt can be somewhat more volatile than developed markets debt, so funds that invest in this asset class cannot safely carry as much debt as some developed market bond funds. Thus, let us take a look at how the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund's leverage compares with its peers to see if its current leverage ratio is safe:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund 28.86% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund 0.00% Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund 14.77% Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 24.70% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund 12.15% Click to enlarge

As we can immediately see, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund is somewhat more leveraged than any of its peers. This could suggest that the fund is using more debt than is actually safe given the fund's strategy. It is still below the one-third of assets levels that we usually deem acceptable for a closed-end fund, but investors would be advised to keep in mind that this fund's net asset value could be much more volatile than its peers due simply to its higher level of leverage.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0845 per share ($1.0140 per share annually), which gives it a reasonably attractive 10.75% yield at the current share price.

Unfortunately, the fund has not been particularly consistent with its distributions over the years:

As I stated previously:

As such, the fund may not appeal to those investors who are seeking to earn a consistent level of income from their portfolios that can be used to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. However, fixed-income funds tend to change their distributions regularly as things such as interest rate changes can have significant impacts on the value of their assets. This fund does not have much foreign currency risk though, so that does not appear to be a problem here.

The fund raised its distribution to its current level in October 2023, and it has kept it there since that time. Let us take a look at the fund's finances and see how well it is covering it. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work pretty well to provide an update on the fund's finances.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund received $65,389,058 in interest and $326,236 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. From this amount, we subtract the amount that the fund paid in foreign withholding taxes to arrive at a total investment income of $65,480,974 for the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $42,985,375 available for shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $54,836,948 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

The fund was, fortunately, able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund reported net realized losses of $51,638,600, but this was more than offset by $80,055,651 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $754,484 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period.

The fact that the fund's increase in net assets was negligible might be a cause for concern for some readers. However, the fund actually did better than might be assumed from that low number. During the full-year period, it spent $15,810,994 repurchasing its own shares. If it had not spent that money, then its net asset value would have increased by far more than it actually did. Overall, the fund did manage to cover its distribution, but it had to rely on its unrealized gains to do it.

The fund has, unfortunately, not had the same success at covering its distributions so far in 2024. This chart shows the fund's net asset value from December 31, 2023, until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value has declined by 0.48% since the start of the current fiscal year. This tells us that the fund has failed to generate sufficient net investment income to cover the money that it has paid out to shareholders over the period. We will want to keep an eye on this going forward, as the fund will need to resolve this problem or cut its distribution at some point.

Valuation

Shares of the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund currently trade at a 9.26% discount to net asset value. The fund's shares have averaged a 12.68% discount over the past month, so the current price is more expensive than normal. Therefore, it might be possible to obtain a more attractive price by waiting a bit.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund allows an investor to add emerging markets debt to their portfolios and obtain a much higher yield than would otherwise be expected from these securities. There are some good reasons to invest in these securities, including the fact that their yields tend to be higher than developed markets and most emerging nations have much lower debt levels than the world's developed nations. In addition, the likely decline of the U.S. dollar's value over the coming years will make it somewhat easier for many of these countries to service their U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

However, we would ideally prefer that Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc be invested in foreign currency debt to allow us to get an extra boost from the currency movements, but this fund does not have much foreign currency exposure. The fund's distribution coverage and valuation both seem okay, though, and it does still have a better yield than most domestic bond funds.