I initiated a "Buy" rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in March 2024, highlighting its unified Falcon platform for cloud security. CrowdStrike released its Q1 FY25 result on June 4th after market close, delivering 33.5% annual recurring revenue growth and 71.5% adjusted operating profit growth. As enterprise customers are tightening their IT budgets and reallocating more towards AI related workloads, several software companies have expressed temporary weakness in enterprise demands. I am encouraged that CrowdStrike can still deliver strong growth momentum in such a macro environment. I reiterate my "Buy" Rating, with a fair value of $410 per share.

Growing In Deals with Multiple Modules

In Q1 FY25, CrowdStrike delivered 33.5% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth and 41.8% free cash flow growth. My biggest takeaway from the quarter is their strong growth in the number of deals with multiple modules.

CrowdStrike Quarterly Earnings

As discussed in my previous coverage, CrowdStrike provides 28 modules on top of its Falcon platform. During the quarter, deals with eight plus modules grew by 95% year-over-years, as indicated by the management. The strong growth in deals with multiple modules is driven by:

Several software companies, such as Snowflake (SNOW) and ServiceNow (NOW), during their recent quarter earnings, have indicated that enterprise customers are reallocating their IT budgets to prioritize AI-related workloads. As such, budges allocated to software platforms are quite tight currently. CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform is a unified cybersecurity system, enabling enterprise customers to consolidate multiple vendors. The vendor consolidation could potentially reduce customers spending on cybersecurity. For this reason, CrowdStrike benefits from the current IT spending environment.

CrowdStrike’s 28 modules are best-in-class standalone products, addressing issues related to identity, access, endpoint, cloud, and third-party connections. Enterprise customers could save more costs if they purchase multiple modules on the same IT platform from the same vendor.

FY25 Outlook

CrowdStrike raised the full-year revenue guidance to 30%-31% year-over-year growth in FY25, thanks to the strong growth in Q1.

CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

For the near-term growth, I am considering the followings factors:

As CrowdStrike’s business is subscription-based, the ARR growth rate is an excellent leading indicator for its future reported revenue growth. As discussed earlier, CrowdStrike’s ARR has been growing at 30%+ for the past few quarters. It is inevitable that CrowdStrike can continue delivering 30%+ growth in revenue.

Market.US predicts that the cloud security market will grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2032, driven by strong growth in identity & access management segments. CrowdStrike has been strong in the endpoint and identity markets. I believe the market growth paves the foundation for CrowdStrike’s future growth.

market.us report

As such, I forecast CrowdStrike will continue 30%+ growth in FY25 and FY26.

Valuation Update

While I anticipate CrowdStrike will deliver 30%+ type of growth in the near-term, their revenue growth rate will likely decelerate in the future as the business scales. Global Market Insight forecasts that the global cybersecurity market will grow at a CAGR of 15% over the long term. When CrowdStrike’s identity, endpoint, cloud security and security operating center businesses reach certain scales and become mature, it makes sense to assume the company will grow in line with the overall market growth.

Therefore, in the DCF, I assume its revenue growth will gradually slow down to 15% by FY34.

CrowdStrike’s margin expansion will be driven by the following factors:

CrowdStrike sells its 28 modules on top of its Falcon platform. The incremental costs associated with its modules are minimal, as its sales force is selling the product to the same customers. An increasing number of deals with multiple modules could help CrowdStrike drive its margins over time.

CrowdStrike is a high-growth company, and they spent 20.7% of total revenue in stock-based compensations (SBC) in FY24. I anticipate the ratio of SBC to total revenue will decline gradually in the future, which could drive its reported operating margin.

As a software company, I expect CrowdStrike to reach 30%+ operating margin in the future, aligning with other mature software companies. The margin expansion assumes 100bps leverage from gross profits, 300bps leverage from SG&A and 10bps expansion from R&D expenses.

CrowdStrike DCF - Author's Calculations

The WACC is calculated to be 12.7% assuming:

Risk free rate: 4.25% (US 10Y Treasury Yield)

Beta: 1.56%. (Seeking Alpha)

Equity risk premium: 7%; cost of debt 7%

Equity $2.3 billion; Debt $742 million

Tax Rate: 30%.

Discounting all the free cash flow, the fair value of its stock price is calculated to be $410 per share.

Risks

In Q1 FY25, CrowdStrike allocated $183 million towards stock-based compensations, indicating a 40% year-over-year growth. There were some questions/concerns related to SBC during the earnings call. The company anticipates a 3% dilution in the total number of shares outstanding for the full year, caused by the growing SBC expenses.

The high spendings on SBC could jeopardize the reported margin expansion assumptions in the model. I encourage investors to monitor the company’s ongoing spendings on SBC closely.

In addition, CrowdStrike is a high beta stock without any dividends, or shares repurchases, and it may not be suitable for any investors who seek stable growth or dividends.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike’s unified Falcon platform and best-in-class modules enable enterprise customers to consolidate cybersecurity vendors and reduce the total security operating costs. I anticipate CrowdStrike can continue growing the number of large deals with multiple modules in the future. I reiterate my "Buy" Rating, with a fair value of $410 per share.