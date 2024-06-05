Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 05, 2024 5:20 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.19K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bank of America Global Technology Conference June 5, 2024 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven House - SVP, Product Management
Remo Caness - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Tal Liani

Steve House, welcome. First of all, I think it's the first time I’m hosting you for one of these sessions. And Remo, I've hoped you many times. We have a lot of cybersecurity companies today. And maybe before we start, Steve, just before -- because it's the first time you're here at our conference, maybe you can present yourself in your position, and then I'll start with the questions.

Steven House

All right. Excellent. Good morning, everyone. Steve House, I'm the Senior Vice President of Product Management at Zscaler, I've been at Zscaler almost nine years. Prior to Zscaler, I was the VP of Product Management at Blue Coat Systems was there seven years running all their core appliance product lines. I got there when they acquired a company called Packeteer around product management team for Packeteer. I was there six years.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tal Liani

Excellent. Thanks. So I want to start from the last quarter and then go back basically and maybe Remo. You outperformed billings significantly last quarter. You grew 30%. We expected 21% and you -- the performance was so much better than expectations. Then the question is, what is happening in the underlying market? Meaning what is -- on one hand, we are worried about newcomers, Cisco and Fortinet, etc. On the other hand, your performance was phenomenal. So how do you describe the competitive landscape, your ability to sell? What kind of questions are you getting from customers about competition, etc.?

Remo Canessa

I'll start and hand it over to Steve. I mean, from our perspective, from

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Trending Analysis

Trending News