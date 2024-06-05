Kronos Bio: Still Promising But Riskier Following ASCO Update

Jun. 05, 2024 6:25 PM ETKronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) Stock
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
635 Followers

Summary

  • Updated data from the ongoing ph2 study of KB-0742 were disappointing, with only a single partial response. Although adverse effects are "manageable" the safety profile is far from ideal.
  • Nevertheless, a high and durable disease control rate was reported in heavily pre-treated patients. Furthermore, MYC-dependent solid tumors (the focus of the next cohorts and the larger target market) were underrepresented.
  • Additionally, there is convincing pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic rationale suggesting that better efficacy should be expected from the 80mg 4 days on/ 3 days off cohort.
  • KRON has re-iterated a cash runway into 2H 2026, i.e., beyond major catalysts (KB-0742 readout in 1H 2025, news on Genentech collaboration by mid-2025, and likely first data from KB-0742).

Model of a Transcription Factor Binding to DNA

theasis

Thesis update

I started covering KRON a few weeks before ASCO 2024. In that coverage, I recommended buying KRON considering a negative enterprise value, cash runway into 2026, promising drug discovery platform with Genentech collaboration, and promising pipeline (KB-0742 in phase 2 stage and KB-9558

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
635 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News