Thesis update

I started covering KRON a few weeks before ASCO 2024. In that coverage, I recommended buying KRON considering a negative enterprise value, cash runway into 2026, promising drug discovery platform with Genentech collaboration, and promising pipeline (KB-0742 in phase 2 stage and KB-9558 in pre-clinical stage) with data update expected in ASCO and in 1H 2025. Unfortunately, despite preliminary signals of efficacy at the 60mg dosing cohort (including a durable partial response in a myxoid liposarcoma patient), updated results from the ongoing phase 2 study of KB-0742 (presented at ASCO) were disappointing. Despite a manageable safety profile (importantly no Gr3/4 neutropenia) and a high disease control rate, no new responses were observed.

Anticipating the market reaction I closed (as disclosed) the majority of my position at a small (about 7%) loss, but I have now started re-establishing my position seeing the dip as a potential trading opportunity. As explained in my prior coverage, my bullish view of KB-0742 was based on the potential of higher dosing regimens. Nevertheless, data presented in ASCO are mostly from patients dosed at 60mg 3 days on/ 4 days off, with very few efficacy evaluable patients at 80mg 3 days on/ 4 days off. Based on pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data there is good rationale to expect better efficacy at the 80mg 4 days on/ 3 days off cohort, with a readout expected in 1H 2024.

Considering its pipeline and discovery platform, KB-0742's potential in the higher dosing regimen and cash runway into 2H 2026 (beyond the above-mentioned catalysts) I believe KRON is still undervalued, assuming a positive outcome in either the KB-0742 phase 2 study or progress in the Genentech collaboration. However, considering the lack of monotherapy responses in the update presented at ASCO I have decided to downgrade my rating to "Hold", even though I have personally re-established a small position.

KB-0742 update; current enrollment status

KRON has enrolled n=82 patients in the 60mg 3 days on/4 days off cohorts (n=14 in the escalation cohort, n=11 in expansion Cohort A and n=57 in expansion Cohort B) and just n=21 patients in the 80mg 3 days on/4 days off cohorts (n=15 in the escalation cohort, n=5 in expansion cohort A and n=1 in expansion cohort B). "The escalation cohort at 80mg four-days-on, three-days-off is currently enrolling, and the expansion cohort at this dose is expected to begin enrollment in the third quarter of 2024".

Notably, enrolled patients were heavily pre-treated, having failed a median of 3 lines of therapies before enrollment. Especially in the 80mg cohort, patients had failed a median of 4 lines of therapies.

Enrollment status and patient baseline characteristics (Company presentation)

Status of the 80mg 4 days on/ 3 days off dose cohort (Company presentation)

KB-0742 update; Safety

KB-0742 still demonstrates "a manageable safety and tolerability profile", by far the most common adverse effects being nausea and vomiting. Notably, the maximum tolerated dose has not been reached. There are still no cases of Gr3 neutropenia, including the 80mg cohort, which is good news because this has been a major limitation of a prior oral CDK9 inhibitor, as discussed in my prior coverage.

Admittedly, looking at the tables below, this is not an ideal safety profile, with nausea and vomiting observed in 72% and 43% of patients in the 80mg cohorts. Furthermore, Gr3/4 adverse effects were observed in about half of the patients in the 80mg cohorts (n=9 Gr3, including n=1 anemia, n=1 headache, n=1 seizures, n=1 hyponatremia, and n=1 Gr4 diarrhea). Notably, 93 of 104 enrolled patients have discontinued the trial, mostly (n=60) due to progressive disease (PD). Close to 10% have discontinued due to AEs, which is relatively low considering the frequency of AEs and supports KRON's claim that AEs are manageable. A further 18% have withdrawn consent for unknown reasons, which is a concern to me.

Safety profile in the 60mg and 80mg cohorts (Company presentation)

KB-0742 update; Efficacy

I will start with the bad news. Beyond the early partial response (PR) in a myxoid liposarcoma (ML) patient on 60mg, no new responses were reported over 103 patients, although a large proportion discontinued before being evaluable. To my disappointment, despite initial hopes for high efficacy in ML patients considering the prolonged PR (398 days) and SD in the first 2 patients enrolled (see swimmer plot in prior coverage), n=6 of 8 ML patients progressed within 2 months, while the single patients with stable disease (27% tumor regression at 2 months) also progressed rapidly within 4 months.

Of note, of n=103 patients enrolled in the 60mg and 80mg cohorts, KRON shared efficacy results (swimmer plot below) only for "tumor types with 5 or more patients enrolled (N=61)". Therefore, we don't know much about n=42 of the 103 patients (e.g., % non-evaluable/stable disease/progressive disease) although we know there were no PRs. Additionally, of the n=61 patients shown in the swimmer plot, only n=42 were efficacy evaluable (shown in the waterfall plots below). Notably, n=6 of the evaluable patients are missing from the spider plot (one SCLC patient with PD, n=3 chordoma patients with SD, and n=2 chordoma patient with PD).

On a more hopeful note, the majority of patients in the 80mg cohort were non-evaluable. So we don't have much data on the 80mg 3 days on/ 4 days off cohort. And as will be explained below, suboptimal efficacy in the 60mg dosing cohort could reflect insufficient target engagement lasting for only a very brief time during the treatment period (estimated achievement of target concentration for only about 8 hours per week). Additionally, despite a lack of responses and despite suboptimal target engagement, a high disease control rate (DCR) was reported.

Swimmer plot (Company presentation) Waterfall plots (top) and spider plots (top) of efficacy evaluable patients (Company presentation)

KRON also presented 2 cases (image below) exhibiting promising antitumor activity, both in the 60mg cohort;

a 4L ovarian cancer patient demonstrating a 19% reduction in a target lesion and stable disease for >195 days (patient still on treatment as of May 23),

a 6L NSCLC cancer patient demonstrating a 16% reduction of a target lesion and stable disease for 71 days (surprisingly the patient discontinued treatment after the 5th treatment cycle, but the reason for discontinuation is not reported in the company presentation)

Two case studies demonstrating promising monotherapy antitumor efficacy (Company presentation)

Reasons to still be bullish on KB-0742

As explained in my prior coverage, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data suggest that the 60mg 3 days on/4 days off dosing is barely sufficient to reach target concentrations. This can explain the disappointing efficacy with just disease stabilization and no responses. Nevertheless, even though a response (partial or complete) would be much stronger evidence of efficacy (tumors generally are not expected to regress on their own) disease stabilization is not a bad outcome. Notably, as explained above, efficacy data on the 80mg 3 days on/4 days off are very limited, due to the majority of patients being non-evaluable.

In contrast, the 80mg 4 days on/3 days off achieves "deeper and more sustained downregulation of CDK9-dependent genes". Much better target engagement is a very valid reason to expect better efficacy in the 80mg cohorts, especially in the 4 days on/3 days off regimen. However, even though justifiable, pending further data this is just a hypothesis.

Comparison of the pharmacokinetic profiles of the different tested doses (Company presentation) Much longer target concentration attainment by the 80mg 4 days on/3 days off dose (Company presentation) Much better target engagement in the 80mg cohort (Company presentation)

Additionally, MYC-dependent solid tumors (which represent the larger target market for KB-0742) were underrepresented. Specifically, only n=6 NSCLC patients were efficacy evaluable (demonstrating a promising 67% DCR) and only n=2 ovarian cancer patients were efficacy evaluable (one demonstrating a prolonged stable disease after 3 prior lines of therapy, and the other having progressive disease). Underrepresentation of MYC-dependent solid tumors may be partly explained by original excitement driven by an early PR and SD in the first two ML patients resulting in the majority of enrolled patients having TF fusion-driven tumors (n=58 patients in Cohort B vs n=16 patients in Cohort A). Therefore, despite initial enthusiasm and hope that these patients could represent a good niche for treatment with KB-0742, KRON has now decided to focus the last cohort on just 1 or 2 of the more common solid tumor types, the most likely candidates being ovarian, TNBC, SCLC and NSCLC. The CEO estimates that n=10 patients per tumor type should be enough to decide on further development, including potential combination therapy (which KRON plans to pursue only in case of monotherapy responses).

Rest of the pipeline

There is nothing new to report since my last coverage, so I refer readers to my recent coverage.

Financials and valuation

KRON reported $152M in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2024, and re-iterated a cash runway into 2H 2026. Operating expenses in Q1 2024 were $34.5M (including R&D $14.2M and G&A $7.5M). Of note, Q1 2024 operating expenses were higher than usual due to impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring expenses ($12.8M). Based on R&D and G&A expenses in the last quarter (total $21.7M) and available cash I estimate a cash runway of about 21 months (i.e., into late 2025). However, based on recent restructuring, including the termination of employment of 3 executive officers (January 2024) and a 21% workforce reduction (March 2024), KRON guides a cash runway into 2H 2026.

Therefore, the cash runway is more than sufficient for the most important short-term catalysts:

Readout from the 80mg 4 days on/3 days off cohort (expected 1H 2025)

Potential news on Genentech collaboration (also expected during 1H 2025)

Notably, at the time of writing, KRON trades at a market cap of about $45M (less than a third of cash) and a negative enterprise value (-$80M currently), which is unreasonable assuming a positive outcome in either of the above catalysts. Of course, as with every early-stage biotech, KRON will need to raise a lot more funds to advance its pipeline. But assuming positive ph2 readout or progress with Genentech, KRON should be able to raise cash from a stronger position or non-dilutively through partnerships. On the contrary, a negative outcome in both above catalysts would be detrimental. KRON would end up being a pre-clinical stage biotech, with no revenue and no collaborations to provide non-dilutive funding.

Risk factors

I refer readers to my prior coverage of risk factors. Although I remain bullish on the 80mg 4 days on/ 3 days off dosing cohort, disappointing data in the 60mg expansion Cohorts is a concern, increasing the risk for a bad trial outcome.

Another concern for me is that I contacted KRON's IR on May 26 via email for some clarifications, but I never got a reply. Especially concerning to me are the following:

The company claims that adverse events are "manageable", but more details on this are not available. I have doubts whether nausea/vomiting, affecting the great majority of patients, is truly tolerable, even though the discontinuation rate due to AEs is low relative to the frequency of AEs. Notably, as seen in swimmer/waterfall/spider plots above, many patients (n=6 of 10 in the 80mg cohort and n=11 of 51 in the 60mg cohort) discontinued treatment before even being evaluable. Furthermore, some patients appear to have discontinued at just 2-3 months of treatment despite stable disease.

Despite an early PR in a myxoid liposarcoma patient results were very disappointing in the rest of the myxoid liposarcoma patients. Furthermore, despite a promising disease control rate (stable disease), no PRs were observed in other TF fusion-driven tumors. Therefore, KRON has decided to focus further enrolment on selected MYC-dependent solid tumors, for which tumor types available clinical efficacy data are currently very limited.

Conclusion

KRON's performance medium-term will depend on KB-0742 safety/efficacy in the 80mg 4 days on/3 days off cohort (update expected in 1H 2025), as well as potential news from the Genentech collaboration (according to the agreement there should be news on this by mid-2025, and potentially "later this year"). As explained in the article, there are valid reasons to expect better efficacy from the higher exposure cohort. If you already owned a full position I would hold and not add. If you don't have a full position I would start buying/adding at these levels. However, KRON is a risky and speculative investment and has become riskier following the update. So invest only what you can afford to lose. Failure of KB-0742 would be the 3rd failure for KRON (following entospletinib and lanraplenib) and would be detrimental to KRON's stock performance in the absence of other major positive news (such as progress in Genentech collaboration or other new partnerships). Long term I remain bullish on KRON's discovery platform and preclinical assets, but I would like to see validation by progress in the Genentech collaboration.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.