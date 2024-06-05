PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) BofA Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) BofA Global Technology Conference June 5, 2024 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Chriss - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kupferberg - BofA Global Research

Jason Kupferberg

I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments processors and IT services analyst here at Bank of America and we're very excited to have with us for the first time, Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. As most of you know, Alex joined last year. And so obviously, it's first time at our conference. Thanks for being here. Hopefully, you'll be a repeat performer.

Alexander Chriss

Of course, thanks for having me here.

Jason Kupferberg

Yes. Absolutely. So let's do a little bit of a status check. You've been in the seat for eight months. Talk about some of the bigger changes that you've made. You've been super busy. Obviously, there's been a lot of announcements from PayPal. So what are you most excited about? How do you feel about the road ahead, kind of level set there?

Alexander Chriss

Well, it's great to be here. Very, very excited. It has been eight months and quite a war win. When I came in, there were probably three things that I really wanted to focus on in the first few months. The first was ensuring that we had a world-class team. As you noticed, I've changed out most of the leadership team. And now I'm just absolutely excited with and thrilled with the leadership team that we have. I think top to bottom my leadership team is now an incredible team and working very well together. And you're probably noticing almost every week now, we're bringing in now the next layer of leaders underneath. We added a leader of our ad business last week as well as a new consumer leader that's a leading product for PayPal and Venmo. So we're just continuing to build

