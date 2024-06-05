MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference June 5, 2024 5:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gordon - CFO & COO
Serge Tanjga - SVP Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jason Ader - William Blair

Jason Ader

With that said, I’m Jason Ader with William Blair. Very pleased to have Michael Gordon, COO and CFO of MongoDB; and Serge Tanjga, SVP of Finance. Regulars at this conference now. I appreciate it.

Michael Gordon

Yes. Great to be here. Thanks for having us.

Jason Ader

Before we begin, I'm required to inform you that a complete list of research disclosures, potential conflicts of interest is available on our website at williamblair.com. And we're just going to do a fireside chat format here. And hopefully, we'll have some time at the end for Q&A. But like I said, at 5:10, we'll cut the webcast, and then, we'll have a little bit more of a kind of interactive discussion.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Ader

To start out, Michael or Serge, I think maybe you're, because Michael's voice is going, you might want to do this.

Michael Gordon

I apologize. I'm losing my voice.

Jason Ader

For investors less familiar with Mongo, I'm sure most people here are familiar, but we may get a few that are not super familiar. Can you just give a quick history lesson on the company and tell us what pain points you saw for customers?

Serge Tanjga

Excellent. I'm happy to start. So we play in the database software space that's $80-plus billion market as per IDC last year, one of the largest markets in software. And then also interestingly enough, still a very fast growing market, still a double-digit growth market.

And the reason why that dynamic is in place is because of many

