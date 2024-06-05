Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 05, 2024
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christiane Pelz - VP, IR
Joel Anderson - President and CEO
Kristy Chipman - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Seth Sigman - Barclays
Kelly Crago - Citigroup
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Scot Ciccarelli - Truist
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim
Mike Lasser - UBS
Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo
Eric Cohen - Gordon Haskett
David Bellinger - Mizuho
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group
CJ Dipollino - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
William Dossett - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Five Below First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Christiane Pelz, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Christiane Pelz

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for Five Below’s First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. On today's call are Joel Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kristy Chipman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. After management has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions.

I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Those risks and uncertainties are described in the press release and our

