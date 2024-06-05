Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 05, 2024 7:53 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock
Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lin - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Pickle - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler
Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company
Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer & Company
Cody Acree - The Benchmark Company
Tristan Gerra - Baird
Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities
Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners
Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Semtech's Q1 FY '25 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mark Lin. You may begin.

Mark Lin

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome. This is Mark Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And I'm joined today by Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Today, after market close, we released our unaudited results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which are posted along with an earnings call presentation to our investor website at investors.semtech.com.

Today's call will include various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects, which comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these statements due to various factors included in today's press release and presentation as well as in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a reminder, comments made on today's call are current only as of today and Semtech undertakes no obligation to update the information from this call should facts or circumstances change.

