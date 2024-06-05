CDT Insider Sentiment May 2024: Keep Your Seatbelt Fastened

Jun. 05, 2024 8:20 PM ETS&P 500 Index Total Return (SP500TR), SPX, SP500WBA, CVS, COR, AES, CVS:CA, GLP, BHVN, PENN, GEHC, PRGO, VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USVM
CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
68 Followers

Summary

  • In May, the S&P Total Return index was up almost +5%, a bounce back and some, but we question the foundation for which this move up is built.
  • According to the folks at S&P Down Jones Indices (link), Q1 earnings per share for the S&P 500 index were up just +4.7%, below the 25-year average of +7%.
  • Insiders are middling. Sentiment generally has been oscillating between dour to normal with some breakouts of excitement that prove transitory.

Aircraft safety seat belt isolated on white.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Monthly Update

April rains bring May rallies. April’s -4.1% drawback in the S&P 500 proved to be a very brief interlude for the insistent 2024 market rally. In May, the S&P Total Return index (

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
68 Followers
CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

Recommended For You

About SP500TR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500TR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SP500TR
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News