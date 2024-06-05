Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Monthly Update

April rains bring May rallies. April’s -4.1% drawback in the S&P 500 proved to be a very brief interlude for the insistent 2024 market rally. In May, the S&P Total Return index (SP500TR) was up almost +5%, a bounce back and some, but we question the foundation for which this move up is built.

As we exited May, we also exited our first earnings season of 2024, a time when corporate America is forced to show us their hands and the results were fine.

According to the folks at S&P Down Jones Indices (link), Q1 earnings per share for the S&P 500 index were up just +4.7%, below the 25-year average of +7%, not an awful outcome, but certainly not great.

The concern is current valuations are historically awesome and awesome valuations require awesome earnings. Note, awesome valuations and awesome earnings are technical terms.

At 23.4x 2024 normal earnings, +4.7% EPS growth is not going to cut it. Looking forward, S&P forecasts total EPS growth of +13% for 2024, almost double the historical average; however, by our measure that call is looking more dubious. Over the course of the last month, there was a bevy of datapoints that are confirming a slowdown in economic growth.

Above the Clouds

Insiders are middling. Sentiment generally has been oscillating between dour to normal with some breakouts of excitement that prove transitory. The signal on the TV has a bit of static, but the message is clear, caution ahead.

The most well-informed group on the planet about the health of the economy seems at best in different with perhaps a slight positive bias and at worst confused. Following the chart above (the blue lines), all year, the sentiment has appeared almost rhythmic in its oscillations, but historically suggests that we would expect a smoother, more leveled reading of sentient through time.

We posit that in a market dominated by a handful of AI or AI-adjacent companies mixed into an economy of competing crosscurrents of highly stimulative fiscal policy (CHIPS & Infrastructure Acts) and highly restrictive monetary policy make even insiders question the current situation.

Despite the mixed picture, insiders continue to fish for value, particularly in defensive places of the market, most recently in healthcare. Below are the five companies that round out our total healthcare exposure with Walgreens (WBA), CVS (CVS) and Cencora (COR) taking lead roles and the others playing supportive parts.

As a whole, the valuations and predictability of their respective healthcare businesses are particularly attractive, especially in relation to an uncertain economic backdrop and expensive market.

In our portfolio, utilities, particularly, The AES Corporation (AES) has a similar set-up and serves the dual function of value and predictability we explored in our last monthly update. We note that AES’s +21% gain drove a substantial part of our returns for the month of May, a reminder that boring companies can have exciting returns.

Going forward, we will continue to execute our plan for exercising more caution. Insider activity is fine, valuations are hot and economic activity is cooling, it is a mixed bag of positives and negatives.

In that context, we will do what we always do and let the insiders lead us to the parts of the market that are underappreciated and unloved, which are mostly in defensive names, a prudent strategy for the moment.

How it Works

Objective: Predictive model that measures the historical relationship between insider sentiment and the future probability of downside volatility (risk).

Insider Trading Activity: Purchase activity of an insider’s own stock filtered by proprietary parameters to scrub noisy data.

Insight: Executive-level insider sentiment is an indicator of near-term financial market risk.

- Low executive sentiment suggests a high level of risk.

- High executive sentiment suggests a low level of risk.

Scale: A ratio of current insider trading activity in relation to historical patterns.

- (0 to ∞) with a historical median measure of 1

- Below 1 implies an above normal level of risk.

- Above 1 implies a below normal level of risk.

Frequency: The measure is updated daily and has historically been subject to swift and possibly extreme shifts.

*This webpage is updated monthly and provides just a snapshot of the most recent month-end.

Disclosures

