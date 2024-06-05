zhengzaishuru

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSX:BTE:CA) reported solid Q1 2024 results that were in-line with expectations and left its full-year guidance unchanged. Baytex is now benefiting from the completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, which has reduced the WCS differential by around US$7 compared to Q1 2024.

However, WTI oil prices have declined a bit after OPEC's decision to gradually reduce its oil production cuts. Since Baytex's oil hedges only offer protection if WTI prices fall below $60, Baytex's projected free cash flow for 2024 has been reduced to US$472 million now. This reduces Baytex's estimated value to US$5.15 per share, slightly lower than when I looked at it several months ago.

This report uses US dollars as the base currency unless otherwise noted and an exchange rate of CAD$1.37 to US$1.00.

WCS Differential

The WCS differential was negative US$19.33 to WTI in Q1 2024. This narrowed a bit to negative US$16.91 in April 2024, resulting in a YTD (to April) differential of negative US$18.73.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion went into service at the start of May, helping to considerably narrow the WCS differential, which has been averaging close to negative US$12 since the beginning of May.

Baytex assumed a negative US$14.50 WCS differential for full-year 2024. This would require the last eight months of 2024 to have an average differential of negative US$12.39, which appears to be reasonable to me.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Baytex's 2024 guidance was unchanged, and it continues to expect approximately 153,000 BOEPD in production at the guidance midpoint.

The current strip for 2024 is now around $76 to $77 WTI oil along with $2.60 NYMEX natural gas. AECO strip is much lower at around US$1.25 per Mcf, including a number of summer months where prices are under US$1.

The below graph shows AECO futures prices in $CAD per GJ. To convert into $US per Mcf, the numbers would be multiplied by 0.77x.

Approximately 30% of Baytex's natural gas production comes from Canada as of Q1 2024, so I am now estimating that Baytex will realize US$1.95 for its overall natural gas production during 2024.

This results in a projection that Baytex will generate US$2.875 billion in oil and gas revenues during 2024 before the impact of hedges. Baytex's hedges have an estimated US$5 million in positive value for 2024.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 12,961,250 $52.50 $680 Light Oil and Condensate 25,688,700 $76.00 $1,952 NGLs 7,259,850 $19.00 $138 Natural Gas 53,611,200 $1.95 $105 Hedge Value $5 Total $2,880 Click to enlarge

Baytex is now expected to generate US$472 million in 2024 free cash flow based on current strip prices. Baytex's projected free cash flow is sensitive to changes in oil prices as its 2024 oil collars have a floor of US$60.

A US$1 change in WTI oil prices roughly affects Baytex's 2024 free cash flow by US$31 million.

$ Million USD Royalties $654 Operating Expenses $474 Transportation $100 General And Admin $67 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $912 Leasing Expenditures $9 Asset Retirement Obligations $22 Current Income Taxes $30 Total Expenses $2,408 Click to enlarge

Notes On Free Cash Flow Projections

Baytex indicated on May 9th that it was on track to generate around CAD$700 million (US$511 million) in free cash flow during 2024 based on forward strip prices. Baytex typically reports in Canadian dollars, while I use US dollars to help with comparisons to other companies.

The US$511 million free cash flow number that Baytex projected in early May is around US$39 million more than what I currently project for Baytex. The difference is mostly due to Baytex using slightly higher oil prices (US$77.50 WTI oil) in its calculations.

As noted before, Baytex's 2024 free cash flow changes by around US$31 million for every $1 change in WTI oil prices (for the full-year average).

Baytex's oil hedges don't affect this number unless there is a major shift in prices. The current 2H 2024 WTI strip is around $73 and Baytex's oil collars have a floor of $60. The ceiling on its hedges ranges from the mid-$80s to $100. At $90 WTI oil in 2H 2024, Baytex's oil hedges would have around negative US$10 million in estimated value.

Notes On Valuation

Baytex's Q1 2024 results were in-line with expectations, and consequently, it left its full-year guidance unchanged. The completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion and the resulting narrower WCS differentials were positives, but also mostly baked into Baytex's share price before. Baytex had previously assumed a negative US$12 WCS differential from 2025 to 2028 in its five-year outlook.

The reduced expectations around 2024 free cash flow (due to lower oil prices) compared to when I looked at Baytex a few months ago results in a new estimated value of US$5.15 (CAD$7.06) per share. My long-term commodity price estimates have not changed from $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas.

Baytex's estimated value may also change if the WCS differential settles at a significantly different level than the negative US$12 to negative US$13 range that it is currently sitting in.

Conclusion

Baytex is now projected to generate US$472 million in 2024 free cash flow. This is a bit lower than what I had projected for Baytex a few months ago, which reduces Baytex's estimated value to US$5.15 per share.

Baytex is negatively affected by weaker oil prices, with 2H 2024 WTI strip down to around $73 now. Baytex's oil hedges will only provide protection if oil prices drop a lot further (to below $60).

The improving WCS differential is a positive for Baytex, although one that was largely anticipated once the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion finally neared completion.