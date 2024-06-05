Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 05, 2024 10:08 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.19K Followers

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript June 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Edward Parker - Investor Relations
Matthew Cain - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Henry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets
Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities
Austin Dietz - UBS
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley
Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer
Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo
Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson
Imtiaz Koujalgi - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Couchbase First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Edward Parker, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Edward Parker

Good afternoon, and welcome to Couchbase's first quarter 2025 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me are Couchbase's Chair, President and CEO, Matt Cain; and CFO, Greg Henry.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning financial and business trends and strategies, market size, product capabilities, our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and our guidance for future periods. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to

Recommended For You

About BASE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BASE

Trending Analysis

Trending News