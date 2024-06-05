PM Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in CAD. All prices discussed prefer to stocks traded on the TSX in CAD.

Investors have typically favored Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)(TSX:FTS:CA) relative to its utility peers like Canadian Utilities (CU:CA) and Emera Inc (EMA:CA). This is in no small part due to its disciplined spending and stellar execution. Its diversified set of quality assets also helps.

And there is that 50 year history, which makes the income investors weak at the knees.

But from our perspective, we have generally found little potential upside, thanks to the premium in place.

On last check as well, our long term rate outlook did not justify the market valuation for Fortis. However, since we did not see any other major red flags besides that sticking point, we refrained from a sell rating and went with a hold for the common stock at the beginning of this year.

The ride has not been smooth, but while the stock has not bestowed bounty, it has not taketh much from its investors either. It has narrowly outperformed Canadian Utilities and beaten Emera (the one setting up for a dividend cut) by a margin. We look at the Q1-2024 results, the macro developments and update our thesis.

Q1-2024

Fortis produced strong numbers for Q1-2024 with adjusted earnings per share coming in at 93 cents a share. This was about 5% above consensus with all locations performing a bit better than expected. The company does not issue earnings guidance typically so there is generally more room for both upside and downside surprises from earnings report. It has however come in ahead of estimates in the last 8 quarterly reports. While the beat was nice and the adjusted net earnings were up about 5% over the previous year, the earnings per share showed a modest increase of about 2.5%.

The share count increase primarily from DRIP is what prevented EPS from rising at the same pace as the adjusted net earnings.

Outlook

Fortis has delivered strong numbers over the last few years. Despite the dividend hikes, the payout ratio has stayed steady as adjusted earnings have ramped up.

The next few years don't look materially different.

The 2024 capex plans remain on track and with the bulk of the asset base being regulated, we don't see any issues on the horizon.

The capex program has a healthy mix of internally generated funds and debt. Fortis also plans on relying on continued DRIP participation and some ATM offerings if needed.

There has been some noise on the Iowa regulatory front. Some background on this issue and the concept of right of first refusal can be read here. The short story is that Fortis cannot execute certain transmission projects, thanks to the rules in place. Fortis was unsuccessful is its legal battles on this front as announced on May 1.

Regulatory Updates In March 2024, the Iowa District Court issued an order denying all motions for reconsideration with respect to its decision on the Iowa right of first refusal ("ROFR") statute, including ITC's motion seeking reconsideration of the scope of the related injunction. In April 2024, ITC appealed the District Court's order to the Iowa Supreme Court. MISO's decision with respect to the assignment of the tranche one LRTP projects was finalized in July 2022, and we believe it is unlikely that MISO will change this designation. Further, under the MISO tariff, approximately 70% of the Iowa tranche one projects are upgrades to ITC facilities along existing rights-of-way, which under MISO's tariff grants ITC the option to construct the upgrades regardless of the outcome of the appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Until there is more certainty around the resolution of these matters, we cannot predict the impact on the timing of capital expenditures related to the LRTP tranche one Iowa projects.

While this is taking some serious electronic ink, the amounts are rather immaterial to the long term story. 70% of the Iowa assets to be constructed actually default to Fortis under the current legislation. The amounts of regulated capital that cannot be deployed until this clears up, are extremely small and won't change anyone's investment outlook. What is critical though is the valuation and here is where Fortis is both cheap and expensive. The current forward P/E of 17 is well under what we saw over the last decade. Even the dividend yield, a good proxy for relative earnings yield over time, is near the top end of the 10 year range.

But on an absolute basis, 17X does not look that cheap. We can make an exception for such a multiple if we are getting some stellar growth along with it. Fortis does have some excellent capital investment opportunities. But the extremely low rate of interest on its current debt means that the rolls will be expensive over time. In other words, what the baseline revenues give, the interest rate resets will take away. Current estimates for 2024 and 2025 show about a 3% earnings growth. We will add that that earnings growth could come down in a recession as even the routine regulatory approvals might get extra scrutiny.

Verdict

Fortis continues to play hard to get. It has stayed outside our buy point for quite some time. The rate cut from the Bank Of Canada could make it stay there even longer. That is not a problem as there are always other attractive opportunities. We have a pretty large position in one utility play that we see as fairly reasonably priced and it would be unusual for a credit spread blowout to not give us more opportunities. Fortis is the blue-chip in the sector for sure but we don't see the case compelling enough to pony up extra dough. While its debt to EBITDA appears ok as well (5.8X), it is not too far from the danger zone. That also makes us cautious and prevents us from taking a dive. We rate this a "hold" and will continue to exercise discipline in selecting buy points.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.