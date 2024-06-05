Massimo Giachetti

My thesis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was one of few pharmaceutical companies which were able to develop the COVID-19 vaccine within a short period, and I was very surprised to find out that the stock currently trades below pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

The business looks solid as the revenue mix is diverse across various geographies, diseases and products. Despite recent dip in profitability, it is still stellar and enables the company to pour billions per annum in developing new products. The current pipeline is quite promising, with 113 candidates as of May 1, 2024. There is a significant risk of key products' U.S. patents expiring in 2026. The ability to replace its bestsellers within just a couple of years is highly uncertain, but PFE has a strong history lasting for several decades of developing new best-sellers to the market.

Moreover, my intrinsic value calculations suggest that all risks and uncertainties are already priced in. I think that the potential upside together with the best-in-class 5.7% dividend yield outweigh all the risks and uncertainties, and I give PFE a Strong Buy rating.

PFE stock analysis

Pfizer is one of the most widely known pharmaceutical companies in the world and was among the few companies which developed a vaccine against COVID-19. Other Pfizer's products are used to treat oncology, migraine, inflammation, and rare diseases. Diversification across various diseases is good for business, as it protects financial performance from adverse fluctuations in the evolving healthcare environment. Pfizer's revenue is also well-diversified geographically, the company generates more than 50% of revenue outside the United States.

PFE's latest annual report

Another factor protecting the stability of the business is that there are numerous innovative products protected by patents, meaning that PFE has exclusivity in these items, and it ensures strong pricing power. If readers refer to the "PATENTS AND OTHER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS" section in the latest annual report, they can see that Pfizer has around 30 patents covering various products with various expiration dates. Most of the patents expire after 2030, meaning that Pfizer has several years ahead to enjoy exclusive rights on its innovative products. This is a crucial factor which will likely ensure stability in profitability of Pfizer's.

The ability to release new bestselling products is crucial for innovative pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, and the company is strong here as well. Pfizer invested around $10 billion per year in R&D in the last three years, and the long-term R&D spending trend clearly indicates expansion.

Data by YCharts

As a result, Pfizer has a solid new drug development pipeline with 113 candidates as of May 1, 2024. Out of 113 candidates, 3 are already under registration and 37 are at Phase 3, which is an advanced stage of clinical trials. Historically, around 25-30% of Phase 3 trials obtain FDA approvals. Therefore, Pfizer is likely to get approval for 9-11 more drugs, contributing to the patent portfolio, within the next couple of years.

Pfizer.com

The company's business strength ensures its financial stability, since Pfizer is consistently profitable. Due to increased R&D spending in recent years and outlier years of 2021-2022 fueled by COVID-19 vaccines revenue spikes, current profitability metrics are softer than historical averages. However, PFE's profitability metrics are still exceptional according to SA Quant.

Profits accumulated during the pandemic-driven revenue spike of 2021-2022 were allocated to improve the balance sheet. As a result of the improved financial position, PFE was able to acquire Seagen in December 2023. Seagen is focused on developing cancer medicines.

Statista

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla expects Seagen to generate $10 billion in risk-adjusted revenue by 2030. This forecast looks sound given the fact that the oncology drugs industry is expected to experience a strong 13.8% CAGR over the next five years.

The management not only focuses on ensuring long-term revenue growth, but is also very financially disciplined. On May 22, the company announced a new $1.5 billion cost efficiency target by the end of 2027, in addition to the previous $4 billion cost-cutting plan. A total $5.5 billion cost savings target looks massive considering that PFE's operating profit was $5.2 billion in FY 2023.

Investors already saw the effect of these initiatives as the management raised its full-year fiscal outlook on May 1st. The optimism is also supported by strong Q1 earnings release with surpassing revenue and EPS consensus estimates. Revenue was almost a billion higher than consensus, and actual normalized EPS was $0.82, 31 cents higher than consensus forecasts.

Intrinsic value calculation

I start my intrinsic value calculation by figuring out the discount rate, which is the cost of equity for the dividend discount model (DDM) approach. The discount rate is 7.85% and below you can see the working where I outline how did I arrive at this figure, including comments regarding sources of the input data.

DT Invest

Now I can incorporate this discount rate into the DDM formula and figure out the fair share price for PFE. Below I provide my second working where I calculate the intrinsic value per share based on DDM. Assumptions and their sources are also described in the second working.

DT Invest

According to my working, the fair share price is $51.5. This is 75% higher than the last close, meaning that PFE is deeply undervalued. Pfizer is almost the same in terms of revenue as AbbVie (ABBV) and Merck (MRK). However, its market cap is around twice lower than ABBV and MRK. PFE is also much cheaper than peers from the price-to-book ratio point of view.

Seeking Alpha

Such a discount for a stock like PFE is not normal, and there is a reason for that. Before I arrive at my final recommendation, please let me describe a big risk that explains the discount.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

Pfizer has around 20 patents expiring after 2030, but its biggest revenue contributors' patents are expiring soon, in 2026. For instance, Eliquis and Prevnar generated around $13 billion in 2023 sales together, and its U.S. patents are both expiring in 2026. There is a big risk that Pfizer will be unable to replace in full revenue from these big contributors by 2026.

Statista

For any company, it is almost impossible to drive profitability improvements without revenue growth. According to long-term consensus projections, Pfizer's revenue is expected to show shallow growth. The cautious revenue forecast from consensus is fair considering approaching patent expiration of the two best-selling products.

On the other hand, Pfizer has a rich history tracing back to the nineteenth century, and the company has been consistently successful in replacing its popular products with new best-sellers. According to the latest annual report, 2023 was a record-breaking year for FDA approvals for Pfizer. Moreover, the R&D budget is still massive, which increases the chances of delivering new products which will be in high demand.

Summary

Pfizer's valuation is too attractive to ignore. The stock already trades before pre-pandemic levels, and my intrinsic value calculation suggests that all possible risks are highly likely already priced in. Therefore, I cannot miss out on such an opportunity and add PFE to my portfolio.