Long Player
  • Williams Companies obtains a permanent injunction against Energy Transfer, preventing Energy Transfer from blocking access to "right-of-way" areas.
  • Energy Transfer has a poor record in court cases and may face penalties for frivolous filings (eventually) if the losses keep up.
  • Shareholders should be concerned about the increasing number of cases Energy Transfer has lost and the potential for ballooning costs from future losses.
  • The Dakota access pipeline dispute is on hold until sometime in 2025.
  • Energy Transfer announced the acquisition of WTG Midstream Holdings.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research.
Williams Companies (WMB) just received a permanent injunction to stop Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from blocking its access to some "right-of-way" areas that Energy Transfer has access to. This is the second court decision to go against the company

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Energy Transfer in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Long Player
21.7K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications. I may initiate a position in TTE without further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

