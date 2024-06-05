JHVEPhoto

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI:CA) (NYSE:TRI) when I wrote about it in February this year, as I expected an EPS growth outlook of low teens, which, coupled with dividends, could deliver an attractive total return over the next 2 years. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect organic EPS to grow faster than I originally expected, as TRI has seen a strong adoption rate for its AI-related products. As it rolls out more of such products, I am expecting it to drive an acceleration in organic top-line growth. An improved organic growth profile should also support premium valuation multiples against peers.

Review

TRI's recent performance (1Q24 results reported on 2nd May) instilled more confidence in me that the business fundamentals remain strong. Revenue growth of 8.5% was solid, and growth was even better on an organic basis, growing 9% in 1Q24, with the main Big 3 segments reporting organic growth of 9.9%. EBITDA margins expanded accordingly, from 38.9% last year to 42.7% in 1Q24.

I believe TRI is set to see its organic growth accelerate to possibly low-teens in the coming quarters due to its investments in generative AI (GenAI) products. Analysis of TRI segment performance shows that management has been able to convert AI investments into actual organic growth:

TRI managed to deliver accelerating organic revenue growth from 7% y/y in 4Q23 to 9% in 1Q24, with a particularly strong adoption in corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals (T&A), and Reuters News due to generative AI-related content licensing. Reuter News, a traditionally mid-single-digits growing segment, has accelerated its organic growth to 17% in 1Q24, marking the second consecutive quarter of strong sequential acceleration (3% in 3Q23; 9% in 4Q23; and 17% in 1Q24).

The segment/area of focus that I expect to help drive overall organic growth is the Legal Professionals segment (the largest mix of total revenue), where TRI has allocated a lot of resources and has seen successful adoption so far. Specifically, more than 5,000 customers (cited from the investor day) now have access to one or more of the three available Gen AI products: Westlaw AI-Assisted Research, Ask Practical Law AI, and CoCounsel. And the reason I say so is because TRI’s Westlaw Precision AI-Assisted Research (introduced in late 2023) solves a big pain point for law firms that are using GenAI: reducing LLM hallucinations and, at the same time, improving the relevancy and accuracy of search results, generating answers based on factual data instead of language patterns. In my opinion, this will increase product trust and adoption rates. The implication here is not only more adoption, but also that TRI has more reasons to justify price increases, and I believe customers will be willing to pay as the increase in productivity outweighs price increases.

An increasing number of law firms have noted the potential positive impacts of adopting GenAI, and I don’t see this trend slowing anytime soon. In fact, as more law firms adopt GenAI, there should be an acceleration in adoption because competing law firms do not want to lose out on their competitiveness. In particular, GenAI significantly enhances the productivity of sub-scale law firms. In the past, sub-scale law firms tend to be less productivity because they lack the number of employee/resources to conduct research, which means it generally takes longer time for them to conduct the same research vs. a large law firm that has multiple teams of legal experts. With GenAI, it enables these small firms to compete effectively against larger firms (GenAI significantly reduces the time needed to find a particular case study, for example); hence, I don’t think adoption will only be limited to large firms.

Therefore, I am very positive about the soon-to-be-released AI products like Ask Practical Law AI, Intelligent Drafting, Checkpoint Edge AI, Westlaw AI, and CoCounsel for the UK, Canada, and Australia, etc.

Law.com

With over 300 AI/ML experts on staff, TRI is definitely well-positioned to further expand its AI-related offerings in the future. What really sets TRI apart from its competitors, in my opinion, is its more than 2,500 subject-matter experts, who are essential in keeping TRI's proprietary content up-to-date and improving the LLMs' output. (Figures and product launches are from TRI 2024 investor day).

The margin outlook for TRI is soft in the near term due to the required investments in AI-related products. Management noted in the 1Q24 earnings call that they are going to reinvest all 75 bps of margin expansion from operating leverage back into the business in 2024, with most directed toward generative AI initiatives. Rather than being disappointed, I think investors should be happy that TRI is doing this, as it helps to drive organic growth. On this end, management has raised guidance for the Big 3 segment from ~7.5% organic growth to 7.5% to 8%, and I believe this figure will continue to go up, possibly hitting the low-teens as TRI continues to roll out more AI products.

Valuation

Author's work

Key updates to my model are the step-up in organic EPS growth assumption from 5% to 8% (high end of FY24 organic growth guide) for FY24 and 100bps increment for FY26 organic EPS growth as I expect the rollout of AI-related products to continue driving growth acceleration. I anchor the EPS growth assumption to organic revenue growth because I expect management to reinvest excess margins in R&D for AI products.

Management also continues to buy back shares at an attractive pace, at 4.5% in 1Q24. As such, I continue to stay confident that TRI will buy back at least 3% of a share over the foreseeable future (note that 3% is the historical average).

Lastly, I believe the market will continue to value TRI at a premium multiple to peers, at 44x forward PE. The reason I am confident is because of the accelerating organic EPS growth outlook.

Author's work

Investors that have followed the TRI equity story for a while would know that the common pushback to the high valuation was poor organic growth compared to other database peers. Peers (as listed below) have generally grown from high single-digits to low teens and trade at around 35x forward PE at the median; this contrasts to TRI in the past, which only grew to mid-single-digits but traded at >30x as well. With this Gen-AI-led strategy, there is a good chance for TRI’s organic growth to outpace peers, and potentially grow organic revenue at >10%, and that should justify TRI trading at a premium. From a historical basis (forward PE), over the past 5 years, TRI has mostly traded at a premium to peers (around 14% premium). The premium is currently 21%, and I think that 7% of incremental premium is justified by the accelerating organic growth profile.

Author's work

Risk

TRI capex as a percentage of revenue is expected to continue increasing due to investments in M&A-related integration and product development, including supporting the generative AI product roadmap. Depending on the size of the investment, it may impact the TRI capital return policy, which will reduce my EPS growth assumption by 3% a year. New AI-related products may not see the same adoption rate as those that are being deployed today, and that will also cause my estimates to be overly optimistic.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is still a buy rating for TRI. Despite a weak macro environment, TRI delivered solid organic revenue growth and expanding margins. TRI’s strategic focus on products is driving growth acceleration, particularly in Reuters News, Legal, and Tax & Accounting segments. While near-term margins may be pressured by AI investments, I expect the long-term benefits to outweigh the costs. Looking ahead, I now expect high-single-digit organic EPS growth, which should justify TRI's premium valuation.