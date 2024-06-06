3 Higher-Yielding Stocks To Build A Portfolio For Millennials

Klaus Vedfelt

Introduction

Early last month I wrote an article titled: 5 Dividend Stocks To Build A Portfolio For Conservative Retirees you can read here. I covered 5 stocks that, in my opinion, were perfect for those seeking a reliable stream of income in retirement. But as we all may know; investing isn't just for retirees. The earlier you start, the better.

Although I've been in the market for a while, I didn't get really serious about dividend investing until a few years ago, when I knew my military career was coming to an end. In this article, I list 3 stocks and reasons why I think they are great for millennial dividend investors.

Why Millennials?

Millennial: "A term used to describe a person born between 1981 and 1996."

For the record, I'm a millennial, although it may not seem like it as readers have probably heard me throw around the term "retiree" quite a few times within my articles. Fortunately, I joined the U.S. Navy 2 months after graduating high school and was able to retire after finishing 20+ years.

Oftentimes I still have sailors who worked for me reach out asking about stocks to invest in, and most of them are millennials. Those who served in the military know that although the money is okay, you don't start making decent money until you reach the rank of E-5 and have a few years under your belt. At least extra money to have to invest rather.

In fact, a reader, fellow U.S. Navy retiree, & current Naval contractor mentioned he is surrounded by active-duty members that he encourages to invest early in their career. Especially, the large sums of money they make during deployment.

To quote him:

I know and see firsthand the benefit of dividend investing, after 20 years of building a portfolio to do that with. What about 25–30-year-olds? I think you're never too young to have good reinvestment holdings, otherwise you wouldn't have compounded growth. But they still need good growth otherwise, to later divert into dividend holdings. Just curious to more ideas, as I'm always cautious on what to advise younger investors on, as I'm very biased on the benefits of dividend investing. But I didn't start this until about 3-4 years ago and I'm hell bent on it after seeing a 10% decline in October 2022 yet saw our monthly/quarterly income still increasing.

I agree as dividend investing can help stomach some of your losses during economic downturns or market corrections. As the market can periodically see volatility for extended periods of time, higher-quality dividend stocks can help blunt the blow.

I constantly think back on where I would be had I invested in dividend stocks at the beginning of my career and kept reinvesting those dividends. For instance, two stocks I mentioned during my last article, NNN REIT (NNN) and Old Republic International (ORI) both have long track records of more than 30 years & 40 years respectively of not only paying but growing their dividend.

For context, this includes the fact that they successfully navigated the COVID pandemic, the Great Financial Crisis, and the Black Monday Crash of 1987. Through these trying times, they continued rewarding their shareholders with dividends.

To be fair, these stocks are not just for investors in the millennial age group. But I selected them for this article for a few reasons:

1) Essential for consumer's everyday lives.

2) Essential parts of the economy.

3) High-quality sector leaders with track records of operational efficiency.

Since millennials likely have a longer time horizon until retirement, I selected stocks that are considered riskier than the previous 5 mentioned during my last article.

Without further ado, let's get into the 3 stocks:

Verizon (VZ) FWD Yield 6.6%

First up is Verizon, a telecommunications company that is a part of the big three. Telecom stocks may not be as attractive for investors since they tend to carry higher-than-normal debt loads.

Typically, once a telecom company rolls out their new 5-G or 6-G, there's a new one ready to roll out right behind it, keeping the company's debt and capital expenditures in the double or triple digits. And this is usually in the billions.

But Verizon has been making headway in the debt department, decreasing their leverage from 2.7x down to 2.6x. Their debt declined from $137.7 billion to $136.1 billion year-over-year. Management also expects CAPEX to be lower than the prior year and in a range of $17 - $17.5 billion. As a result of this, I expect 2024 FCF to be higher than 2023's $18.7 billion. Using their shares outstanding and dividend estimate of $2.69 for 2024, VZ's dividend is well-covered.

Furthermore, VZ has a respectable dividend track record, with 18 years of raising its dividend. And this is currently covered by free cash flow that saw growth of more than 17% from $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion year-over-year. Moreover, they have a respectable dividend CAGR of 10.47% over the past 5 years and have outperformed the S&P and peer AT&T (T) over the past year in total returns.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) FWD Yield 5.9%

Number two on the list is a BDC that I've been waiting to get a decent entry point in for years. But the stock has continued to outperform, which has resulted in the stock's share price surging more than 25% in the last year alone.

Most know MAIN is a monthly-paying business development company. And while these are great income vehicles for investors because of their higher-than-normal yields, they are considered risky investments. This is due to the nature of their business models, lending, or making investments in lower, middle-market companies.

But with the recent banking crisis that resulted in the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in early 2023, tighter lending standards were placed on the banking industry. This should be advantageous to BDCs moving forward, as it gives them a more favorable outlook.

These are essential parts of the economy, and they were created by Congress in 1980 to provide capital to smaller to medium-sized businesses to help them grow. For example, lending to struggling businesses who don't have access to capital from large banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC). As a result, they are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends.

MAIN Street Capital during its latest quarter covered its total dividends paid by 9% and exceeded monthly dividends paid by 54% with net investment income of $1.11. For context, this includes the supplemental dividends paid as well. They also have a low debt to NAV ratio of just 0.82 to 1 and no additional debt maturing until December 2025.

Moreover, since inception, the BDC has never cut or reduced its dividend and has a 5-year dividend growth rate of roughly 25.6%. On top of that, since their dividend of $0.245 is paid out on a monthly basis, this gives investors the ability to compound at a faster rate.

Furthermore, they are internally managed; meaning the BDC is not required to pay out any fees to an external-manager. This gives them a more shareholder-friendly approach and is the reason they are able to reward shareholders with additional dividends throughout the year.

On top of the extra dividend payments, they've paid end-of-year specials for the last three years. Additionally, they paid a special of $0.30 on top of their regular dividend this year so far. And their low payout ratio of 22.1% is the reason the company can continue to reward shareholders with additional specials and/or supplementals for the foreseeable future. Because of this, MAIN has outperformed the S&P and its largest peer, Ares Capital (ARCC) in total returns over the past year.

VICI Properties (VICI) FWD Yield 5.8%

VICI Properties may be what some consider a sin stock, like Altria (MO). VICI partakes in the gambling industry, with 98% of its revenue coming from gaming, or casinos. The REIT has a shorter track record than the other two companies in this article, having IPO'd in 2018.

But since then, they have been on a tear. They became the fastest stock to be included in the S&P in a little under 5 years. Additionally, they own some of the most iconic properties on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Venetian, Caesar's Palace, and Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas is the #1 most popular tourist attraction in the world. And in 2023 they set multiple records in the city, despite the challenging economic backdrop for consumers. For starters, they saw 41 million visitors in 2023. And saw 58 million passengers at the Las Vegas Harry Reid Airport, which was an all-time record. Finally, they saw nearly $9 billion in gaming revenue, another all-time annual record.

Additionally, the company's compound annual dividend growth rate is impressive at 7.6%, higher than peers Agree Realty (ADC) and Essential Properties Realty Trust's (EPRT) 6% and 6.3% respectively. And this is protected by a 73% AFFO payout ratio, below management's targeted range of 75%.

Despite this, the REIT has underperformed in the last few years, a result of the higher interest rate environment. But they have continued growing the dividend, raising it more than 6% over the past year. Looking at the chart below, VICI has returned a -5.97% in comparison to the S&P's 23.62%. But looking at the chart, you can see the high interest rate environment has not been favorable for REITs in general.

But their fundamentals have remained strong with investments every month in 2023 and a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x with ample liquidity. And with interest rates anticipated to decline in the next 3-6 months, VICI will likely see some nice upside and continue their track record of solid dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

All 3 stocks listed are considered riskier investments as a result of their respective industries. But all three are quality businesses that have respectable track records. Consumers need cellphones for their day-to-day work as well as businesses. Furthermore, Las Vegas is still growing and this will likely continue with high-level events coming to the city for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, BDCs are an important part of the economy as small businesses are essential for continued growth. Therefore, I consider all three to be great stocks to add to a millennial's portfolio, or any investor for that matter. All 3 have strong fundamentals with respectable dividend growth track records that will likely continue to reward investors into the future.