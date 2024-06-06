J. Michael Jones

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) operates discount stores, selling discounted items such as single-use utensils, toys, vases, and batteries with most products being sold at a fixed price of $1.25 within the Dollar Tree segment. In addition, the company operates general retail discount stores under the Family Dollar segment with a more intense focus on consumables sales. Over the long term, Dollar Tree’s return has been decent with a ten-year CAGR of around 8.4%.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The company reported Q1 results on the 5th of June in prior to market hours, and reported the beginning of a review process for strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar segment. The stock opened with a neutral reaction to the news as financials continued to be stable, but the reaction has since turned into a slightly negative one as the market digests the news.

A Stable Q1 Financial Report

Dollar Tree reported the company’s Q1 results on the 5th of June. Reported revenues grew by 4.2% year-over-year into $7.63 billion, missing Wall Street analysts’ estimates by an insignificant margin of $40 million. The adjusted EPS came in at $1.43, in line with expectations – overall, the quarter saw results nearly in line with expectations as the company’s stable demand continued.

The FY2024 outlook including revenues of $31-32 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.5-7.0 was reaffirmed and is in line with the consensus estimates; Dollar Tree continues to see quite stable demand and a continued modest growth carried by the Dollar Tree segment.

The company also gave a Q2 outlook, expecting sales of $7.3-7.6 billion in Q2 along with an adjusted EPS of $1.0-1.1, with consensus estimates hitting the upper limit of the revenue range. The adjusted EPS was estimated at $1.2 as reported by Seeking Alpha, above the given guidance. The Q2 guidance assumes a $0.1 charge due to tornado damage in a distribution center, and the whole FY2024 guidance assumes a total charge of $0.2-0.3 to the EPS.

A Long-Term Financial View

Dollar Tree has been able to increasingly expand the store network, raising sales in a consistent manner. In 2015, the company bought out shares of Family Dollar, causing the spike in FY2015 and FY2016. Excluding the growth achieved in the two years boosted by the acquisition, Dollar Tree has achieved a revenue CAGR of 8.8% from FY2003 to FY2023.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The Family Dollar acquisition has had a very negative effect on Dollar Tree’s margins, as the operating margin has gone from 12.4% in FY2014 into just 5.9% in FY2023, with an initially dramatic decrease due to Family Dollar’s poorer margins, but since also with continuous small margin declines. Despite being a discount retailer, Dollar Tree isn’t as resistant to macroeconomic turbulence as many other retailers, especially grocery chains – most of Dollar Tree’s revenues come from discretionary products, where demand relies on customers’ purchasing power, making the operating margin decline by 2.1 percentage points in FY2023.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The historical growth has been driven by capital expenditures, of which Dollar Tree had around $2.1 billion in FY2023 worsening cash flows considerably. In Q1 alone, the company opened up 116 new Dollar Tree stores and 41 Family Dollar stores, continuing with high capital expenditures of $472.2 million in the quarter – with a five-year average return on capital of 7.1%, Dollar Tree’s growth doesn’t come for cheap.

Dollar Tree is Reviewing Strategic Alternatives for Family Dollar

In a separate press release, Dollar Tree announced that the company is reviewing strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business, leading to a potential sale or spin-off of the segment. J.P. Morgan will work as a financial advisor in the review process.

The announcement comes after Family Dollar has reported weaker growth than the Dollar Tree chain – for example in Q1, Dollar Tree’s same-store sales grew by 1.7% compared to Family Dollar’s growth of just 0.1%, following a long trend of underperforming Family Dollar financials. In FY2023, Family Dollar generated $13.8 billion or around 45.2% of the company’s $30.6 billion revenues, but considerably less of the company’s adjusted operating income. For example in Q1, the Dollar Tree segment reported a GAAP operating margin of 12.5% compared to Family Dollar’s normalized margin of just 1.5%. As the segment accounts for quite a good part of the company’s revenues, the potential transaction still looks to be a significant event.

Dollar Tree has already previously started a review process of Family Dollar’s store portfolio, planning to close around 970 stores of Family Dollar’s stores totalling 7877 after Q1. After Q1, 550 of the planned closures have already been made, and 150 additional closures are planned to be completed before the end of FY2024 – around 5.3% of currently standing stores are still planned to be closed as many Family Dollar stores don’t generate a sufficient return on capital.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in FY2015 after announcing the intended acquisition in the prior year. The acquisition was made for an enterprise value of approximately $9.2 billion. At the time, Family Dollar owned around 8200 stores nationwide, less than the current store count of 7877 due to consistent store closures counteracting investments made on new stores. Considering the current financial performance, and Family Dollar’s slightly smaller operations, I believe that a smaller than $9.2 billion consideration for the segment is likely in the scenario of a sale or spin-off.

I believe that despite a likely lower valuation for the segment than in the FY2015-completed acquisition, the strategic review could be a good move from Dollar Tree. As explained in the press release, the segments could have more focus on growth as separate companies. The long-term operating margin trend after the Family Dollar acquisition also speaks volumes favouring strategic alternatives, and the total earnings trajectory could be improved as separate companies.

Valuation: Strategic Alternatives Could Bring Out Some Upside

With strategic alternatives still being uncertain, I value the company with the total operations’ discounted cash flow model (DCF model). In the model, I estimate the middle point of the FY2024 revenue guidance, and a 6.0% growth in FY2026 due to store expansion and store closures having less of an effect. With continuous investments, I estimate a gradual slowdown into a perpetual growth of 2.5%, representing a total revenue CAGR of 3.5% from FY2023 to FY2033.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate some leverage into 6.5% in FY2025 after a stable FY2024 as Family Dollar store closures improve profitability. Afterwards, I estimate a decline into a sustained level of 6.2% in light of the poor long-term margin trajectory. Store openings look to worsen cash flows considerably in upcoming years, but I estimate improved cash flows as the growth slows down.

The DCF model estimates Dollar Tree’s fair value at $114.28, near the stock price at the time of writing. The stock seems roughly correctly valued, with the potential of strategic alternatives adding some upside in a bullish scenario. Still, I wouldn’t necessarily consider the stock a high risk-to-reward investment at the current price level as the Family Dollar segment’s consideration looks to be quite weak.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 7.56% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Dollar Tree had $24.4 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 2.85% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate quite a modest long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.32% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Seeking Alpha estimates Dollar Tree’s beta at 0.86. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.1%, creating a cost of equity of 8.38% and a WACC of 7.56%.

Takeaway

Dollar Tree reported both Q1 results and the initiation of a strategic review process for the weakly performing Family Dollar segment. The Q1 results were roughly in line with expectations, and FY2024 looks to continue a mostly stable performance slightly weakened by tornado damage in a distribution center. In light of the company’s long-term performance after the Family Dollar acquisition, and the segment’s poor performance, I see the strategic process as a positive even though the valuation for a potential sale looks to be worse than Dollar Tree’s consideration for the acquisition a decade ago. The valuation seems to now value the business fairly, and although strategic options could show investors good upside, I believe that a hold rating is constituted for the time being.