W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Nareit REIT Week: 2024 Investor Conference

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Nareit REIT Week: 2024 Investor Conference June 5, 2024 2:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Fox - Chief Executive Officer
Jeremiah Gregory - Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Brad Heffern

Everybody. Thanks for joining this session. I'm Brad Heffern, I'm the net lease analyst for RBC Capital Markets, and I'm pleased to be here with W. P. Carey today. We have to my left, Jason Fox, CEO; and Jeremiah Gregory, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets.

Obviously, I have a list of questions prepared, but we'll leave time for Q&A at the end or if you have something pressing, feel free to raise your hand as well.

So Jason, for those not as familiar with W. P. Carey, can you just give a brief introduction of the company?

Jason Fox

Yes, certainly. And thank you all for attending today. So W. P. Carey, we're one of the largest public REITs within enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and an equity market cap of a little over $12 billion. We've been investing primarily or almost exclusively in net lease for over 50 years at this point in time. We celebrated our 50th anniversary last year. We've been a public REIT since 2012.

We currently own about 1,300 net lease properties that generate approximately $1.3 billion of ABR. We've always had a diversified approach among only a few internationally diversified REITs, about two-thirds or call it, 63% of our ABR is in North America, with the balance of the remainder spread across Northern and Western Europe.

We generally have a focus on generating earnings growth through a combination of both accretive investments as well as built-in rent escalations within our portfolio. We do invest in single-tenant, mission-critical

