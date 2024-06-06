CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2024 12:40 AM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.19K Followers

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference June 5, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Samarth Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Maury Raycroft

Good morning. My name is Maury Raycroft and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Jefferies. It's with great pleasure that I'd like to welcome the CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics Sam Kulkarni. Thanks so much for joining us today, Sam. We're going to do fireside chat format. So maybe to start off for those who are new to the story if you can give a one minute intro to the platform and programs.

Samarth Kulkarni

Well, thank you for having us here today, Maury. It's been a great 10 years at CRISPR. In the decade that's passed, we formed a company after elucidation of the technology by Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, and we've rapidly translated this technology into what's today a commercially available product in the form of CASGEVY for treating severe sickle cell disease and severe beta thalassemia. And the data are quite remarkable and speaks to the power of the platform and the technology. But what's also been -- what we're very proud of is that, we've parlayed this platform into a number of other disease areas. And where we stand today, we have five programs in the clinic across seven clinical trials and we have 10 preclinical programs that we've also announced and many more beyond that as we build a sustainable R&D engine that hopefully becomes a sustainable biotech company over the long run.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Maury Raycroft

Got it. Yes, it's a great intro and we'll definitely dive into the platform and how CRISPR/Cas9 is being leveraged at the company. Maybe to start off, you do have the commercial product with Vertex, where there's a

