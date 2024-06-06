Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I've been very public about my concerns around market-cap weighted averages, given how much concentration risk there is currently in market-cap weighted averages. I've also been very public about my concerns about the Tech sector dominating "diversified" portfolios. Fortunately, there are products out there which can provide a different weighting scheme to markets, like the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL). This is an ETF that, at first blush, sidesteps conventional wisdom and offers long-term investors a new way to approach diversification. EQL is an ETF of ETFs that basically equal weights the 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs, providing broad diversification that lessens the danger of sector concentration risk, rebalancing quarterly along the way.

A Look At The Holdings

When we look at the positions in the fund, we see EQL is, well, literally equal weighting sector ETFs.

Note that because the fund rebalances quarterly to target equal weights, anything at the top of the list naturally outperformed (Utilities have been a clear leader as of late) while anything towards the bottom has weakened relative to other sectors. Nothing complex here. I do think this is actually a very simple way of getting a snapshot of what's doing well in a particular quarter, regardless of considering EQL for investment.

The real question here? Why not do this on your own? The net expense ratio is 0.25%. But you can certainly re-construct the exact same portfolio, and given that you know the rules around when the rebalances happen, save yourself some pass-through costs. Note that this arguably only holds true for tax-deferred accounts. If you like this sector weighting approach for taxable accounts, EQL, given the ETF structure, would likely be more tax efficient than if you did the rebalancing among the Select Sector ETFs on your own.

Peer Comparison

This is sector equal weight. What about comparing it to market equal weight through stock positions as opposed to sectors? Both approaches would provide a different return profile than market-cap weighting. When comparing EQL to the Invesco's S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which equal weights on the individual stock level rather than the sector level, we find that EQL has outperformed since 2021 RSP.

Whether this continues is a question mark. I have no real opinion on environments where equal weighting sectors versus equal weighting stocks might shine, but either way, both RSP and EQL have underperformed the S&P 500 because that's market-cap weighted and the cycle has favored that over any other weighting approach.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side? Because the fund is equal-weighted, this is I'd argue a better diversified product as it removes concentration in any single sector. That's important in risky market environments, when the underperformance of one sector (Tech in today's environment) can significantly impact the performance of the portfolio. Furthermore, because the fund is re-balanced to its core equal weights every three months, its quarterly trim of the winners and allocation to the laggards helps to potentially generate some outperformance potential by, on a relative basis, buying low and selling high.

On the downside? The fund's relative underweight exposure to several high-growth sectors, such as Information Technology, versus market-capitalization-weighted indices such as the S&P 500, means it lags in periods like this. One can argue that's the cost of sector diversification, and a positive going forward. But it's something you should consider before allocating here. Also, remember that EQL is not just an ETF but an ETF of ETFs. That means there's the fee of the management and then the fee of the underlying holdings, which, as mentioned earlier, are easily replicable in your own portfolio.

Conclusion

Unlike typical sector-weighted exchange-traded funds that put a significant weight allocation towards a sector's best-known companies and stocks, the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF systematically allocates an equal percentage of the portfolio to each one of the 11 S&P sectors. With EQL, whether a sector is hot or not, you're still investing equal amounts across all of them. EQL could be an excellent choice for investors who want well-diversified exposure to the US large-cap equity market.

But? I don't really see the point, as you can easily do this on your own. I think sector weighting approaches like this can be interesting, I'm just not sure you need a whole ETF to do that for you. This is a pass for me for that reason.