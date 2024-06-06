PM Images

Net lease real estate continues to cement itself as one of the most successful and investor-friendly real estate sectors. The business is growing with a deeper pool of public REITs (NETL) than ever before. For those who are unfamiliar, a triple net, or NNN, lease is a unique form of lease agreement where the lessee agrees to reimburse the landlord for certain expenses. These expenses typically include property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Triple net leases can vary in structure, with each piece being negotiable between the landlord and tenant.

Triple net REITs have become one of the most popular REIT subcategories due to their consistent performance and insulation from costs. The lease structure pairs well with the traditional criteria of real estate investors, dependable income and growth. Long-term cash flow, hedged against rising costs, paid by credit-worthy clients, is a recipe for success.

Data by YCharts

However, the past two years have reshaped real estate, forcing REITs to reevaluate their strategies. The market behind long duration assets is deteriorating, and market participants are being forced to adapt. Warren Buffett once said, "It's only when the tide goes out that you know who's been swimming naked." Buffett proved correct, as REIT performance has diverged significantly over the past two years. Sector wide growth has slowed and once strong REITs have found pain. Today, we are going to explore a net lease REIT which is bucking the trend, continuing to grow in the face of a difficult market.

Data by YCharts

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is a high quality net lease REIT which recently raised their dividend payment. Today, we will explore two reasons why EPRT can continue performing well in the face of adverse conditions.

REIT Overview

EPRT has been the talk of the town in net lease real estate over the past five years. EPRT is capitalizing on a battle-tested business model, the success of which has been proven by blue chip real estate investors such as Realty Income (O). EPRT acquires, owns, and operates single-tenant properties leased under triple net agreements across the United States. Their area of focus is single tenant retail properties, specifically in service sectors. The company works primarily as a capital provider for middle-market tenants, such as restaurants, car washes, C stores, and fitness centers. The model is broadly aligned with competitors such as NNN REIT (NNN) or Agree Realty (ADC), who own and operate similarly diversified portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Since EPRT's IPO, the REIT has outperformed the broader net lease sector by a material margin. The success comes for a variety of reasons, including a solid strategy which has been executed well.

EPRT Investor Presentation

As of March 31, EPRT owned a portfolio of 1,937 net lease assets leased to 383 located in 48 states. EPRT focuses largely on what they call "Service & Experiential Tenants" which account for 93% of annualized base rent or ABR.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT's approach to investing is somewhat unique in the net lease sector. Each REIT brings a unique flavor and style to real estate investing. For example, companies like Agree Realty focus largely on high quality, investment grade tenants. In contrast, EPRT is closer to STORE Capital's strategy prior to their buyout, focusing on middle market tenants. These tenants are lower credit quality, but EPRT prioritizes unit level performance to balance out a weaker parent credit. For example, the unit level rent coverage ratio averages 3.9x across the portfolio and 99% of tenants report financials. This means that individual assets are covering their rent at a solid multiple, despite the parent company's credit being weak. Strong unit level performance provides a degree of confidence the asset may be kept in a bankruptcy scenario. This strategy lends itself to a highly diversified portfolio and accordingly, EPRT's top ten tenants account for less than 20% of rental revenue, the lowest across the sector.

EPRT Investor Presentation

Most impressively, EPRT's portfolio is 99.9% occupied, outperforming the best of the best in the net lease sector. A key factor driving the occupancy rate is EPRT's youth. The young company has acquired quality assets and the portfolio remains highly occupied. Without time for economic cycles to turn, EPRT's portfolio has not been struck by a significant bankruptcy.

A strong occupancy rate is critical for a net lease REIT for two reasons. First and foremost, occupied properties produce revenue, while vacant assets do not. However, net leased properties have a secondary impact related to portfolio occupancy. When a tenant leaves, not only do rent payments stop, the reimbursement for expenses like property taxes stop as well. This means a loss of revenue combined with new expenses related to managing the assets.

EPRT continues to trade at a market leading valuation relative to peers in the net lease sector. EPRT is currently trading at a 14.5x FFO multiple. The premium price tag stems from a variety of reasons including the occupied portfolio, diversified geography, and strong balance sheet. However, the primary driver behind the premium multiple is EPRT's sector leading growth of adjusted funds from operations per share, or AFFO. Based on guidance, EPRT is expected to lead the sector in AFFO per share growth in 2024, guiding towards 5.5% for the full year. If achieved relative to peer guidance, EPRT would beat their next competitors, O and ADC, by over 100 basis points

EPRT Investor Presentation

For investors, AFFO per share growth provides two critical drivers of returns. As AFFO per share grows, EPRT's dividend increases accordingly. As the adage goes, "the safest dividend is the one that was just raised." On June 3, EPRT announced a 2% increase to the quarterly dividend, reaching $0.29 per share. The increase is consistent with EPRT's recent pattern of increasing the dividend by $0.005 per share every six months.

As the dividend increases, it provides a buoy to increase EPRT's share price. If the dividend increases and EPRT maintains their AFFO multiple, share price will increase by a similar margin.

Data by YCharts

Let's explore two key factors which earn EPRT's premium multiple.

1. Limited Rollover

Lease rollover is a two-way street for net lease REITs. Keep in mind, rollover is typical for other asset classes such as apartments where tenants are continuously moving in and out of units. This means that property level cash flow is moving constantly based on market and asset performance. For net lease assets, lease expiration is a more significant event, leading to one of three scenarios. First, the tenant has an opportunity to execute a contractual lease extension option. Second, the tenant can renegotiate the lease from scratch if there are no options available. Third, the tenant can leave, and the property goes to the leasing market or vacant disposition.

The first option is ideal for most net lease REITs as it eliminates the need for negotiations or downtime at the property. The second and third options leave the landlord open to lost cash flow and potential difficulty securing a replacement tenant. In contrast, there is an opportunity to mark rent to market and achieve a significant leasing spread. Net lease REITs view expiring leases as a liability and often choose to dispose of assets with limited remaining term.

EPRT's portfolio is relatively young and built on long-term sale leasebacks. Accordingly, the portfolio has limited expirations in the near term. With only 2% of ABR anticipated to roll over through 2026, EPRT is well-positioned to continue collecting stable rent from tenants. Compare EPRT's limited rollover to larger competitors like O and NNN, with 10% of their portfolios rolling over in the next two years.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT's portfolio has a weighted average lease term remaining or WALT of 14.1 years, leading the sector by a significant margin. The WALT is five years longer than O's portfolio.

A long weighted average lease term and low rollover are positive indicators for net lease REITs like EPRT. While rollovers are an opportunity to capture market rent growth, leasing properties and negotiating with tenants has execution risk. Avoiding the exercise altogether removes a key risk factor, and the REIT can instead rely on fixed rental escalations to project performance.

In the event of a re-lease scenario, EPRT has proven themselves capable. Since IPO, EPRT has averaged a recapture rate of 102% of expiring rent, meaning new leases are generally signed above expiration.

EPRT Investor Presentation

2. Low Leverage & Limited Refinancings

EPRT is one of the most conservatively capitalized REITs in the net lease sector. The balance sheet is stronger than most competitors with limited leverage and few near term refinancings, insulating from interest rate risk. EPRT is a new REIT, going public in 2018. Accordingly, their unsecured debt issued by EPRT matures further out than older competitors.

As of the end of the first quarter, EPRT's net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 4.1x, matching the average over the past eight quarters. Forward leverage is lower at 3.6x, adjusted downward by equity issued after the end of the quarter. EPRT's deleveraging strategy comes during a period of rising interest rates, which poses a near term performance headwind.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT remains insulated from interest rate risk. Having gone public in 2018, EPRT's first major refinancing occurred roughly a decade from IPO. In 2027, EPRT will run into their first major refinancing with a $430 million term loan. Major refinancings will occur in the years after, as EPRT begins to refinance the majority of their balance sheet's debt. EPRT's current weighted average interest rate is 3.6%, lower than the current ten-year treasury yield of 4.3%.

The hope for investors is that rates have begun to decline by that point. Other REITs including O and W. P. Carey (WPC) have more significant portions of their balance sheet maturing over the next two years. Refinancing into higher rates will be a drag on earnings. However, both of these REITs have the ability to access more attractive debt in Europe. For EPRT, avoiding refinancing altogether for the next three years gives the REIT an opportunity to deleverage and avoid refinancing into higher interest rates, which would hurt share level metrics.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT's debt stack is composed entirely of unsecured fixed rate debt. The REIT carries no secured or variable rate debt.

Conclusion

The net lease sector has become deep, with more REITs than ever to pick from. With quantity comes diversity, and each REIT offers a unique business model. However, beyond their individual pitches, each company also has differences in capitalization which translate to performance during periods of macroeconomic shifts.

Tightening monetary policy and higher interest rates create a difficult environment for weaker REITs. On the other hand, stronger companies like EPRT have an opportunity to thrive as they can rely on key competitive advantages to thrive. In the case of EPRT, key factors like low leverage, limited rollover, and no refinancings until 2027 act as tailwinds against sector peers. These advantages are visible, supporting EPRT's premium valuation relative to peers. As EPRT continues to lead AFFO growth across the sector with a conservative growth strategy, the REIT earns a "Buy" rating.