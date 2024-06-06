PM Images

Maybe the worst thing I can say about ABB’s (OTCPK:ABBNY) performance since my last update on this leading player in electrification and automation is that purer-plays on the themes I love (an electrification super-cycle in particular) like Eaton (ETN) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) have done even better. I attribute this largely to those companies’ greater leverage to electrification and relatively lower exposure to temporarily weak automation and industrial end-markets, as other peers like Rockwell (ROK), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and YASKAWA (OTCPK:YASKY) have underperformed not only Eaton and Schneider, but also ABB.

With the shares up more than 60% since my last update, my biggest issue with recommending ABB is the valuation and the extent to which the market has already priced in a lot of the opportunity I see in electrification and automation. I’m reluctant to bail out on strong players in markets that could be in (or about to enter) super-cycles, though, so while this is a tougher call for new investors, I’m tempted to let the story continue to play out with my own position.

Electrification – Strong, But Still Likely In The Early Innings

I’ve talked many times in the past about my belief in an electrification “super-cycle” driven not only by new and growing demand sources like data centers, EVs, and building electrification, but also changes on the supply side (micro-generation/micro-grids, increased renewables, et al) that require spending on a range of equipment, including the medium-voltage switchgear where ABB has a leading position.

U.S. utility capex rose 10% in 2022 and 11% in 2023, in part due to efforts to replace aging infrastructure, but also to upgrade grids for improved reliability and increased renewable generation, as well as increased demand from customers like data centers. This hasn’t been solely an American phenomenon either, as capex spending for the largest EU utilities also increased meaningfully in 2022 (8%) and 2023 (27%), and the plans put forth by utilities like National Grid (NGG) and Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) suggest significant spending for several more years.

Data centers alone could account for a roughly 0.50% annual growth rate in U.S. utility capex relative to past trends for many years, and then there other drivers to consider like reshoring (more manufacturing taking place in the U.S., and much of that requiring electricity-consuming automation infrastructure), building electrification (particularly a move to heat pumps), and EVs, as well as moves toward electric drivetrains in many industries and ongoing growth in renewable power generation – a factor which all on its own forces enhanced grid spending, as grids need to be retrofitted to accommodate the fluctuations in renewable generation.

All of this is good news for ABB. While the company doesn’t have the same level of data center exposure as Eaton or Schneider, they do still have a meaningful business here and there’s plenty of growth to go around. What’s more, ABB has good/better leverage in areas like switchgear and grid automation. With medium-voltage lead-times already around 52 weeks, I believe ABB could be looking at an attractive runway for orders, revenue, and margins for multiple years.

Automation And Motion – A Pothole On An Otherwise Attractive Road

Just as there’s not much to deny that electrification demand is hot right now, it’s equally true that demand for motion and automation products has weakened as short-cycle industrial markets push through a weak period and longer-cycle markets slow as well.

For ABB’s part, revenue in the Motion segment declined 6% in the first quarter, while Robotics and Discrete Automation declined 7%, with orders up 1% and down 30% year-over-year, respectively.

There’s not much to say about the near-term weakness in short-cycle industrial markets. It’s something I expected to see and wrote about in reference to ABB and other companies like Rockwell and Yaskawa in 2023. It’s just a cyclical downturn, although one altered to some extent by a post-COVID scramble to fulfill backlogs and likely more uncertainty on spending today in front of a contentious U.S. political cycle, to say nothing of ongoing weakness in Europe and shakiness in China’s economy.

I think short-cycle industrial markets may be through the worst, though I don’t expect a sharp rebound in 2024. Both ABB and Yaskawa talked about a sequential improvement in factory automation demand, and there has been inventory destocking in a lot of ABB’s markets. At the same time, marine and gas capex have helped offset some weakness in mining and other process industries like pulp & paper.

Longer term, though, I think these remain strong markets for ABB and markets likely to grow above underlying industrial production rates. The reshoring of manufacturing to the U.S. is driving more demand for automation and as the workforce continues to age, I expect that to continue. I do have some modest concerns about ABB’s leverage to and reliance on markets like autos, mining, and oil/gas where there’s already above-average automation adoption, but the company has been reinvesting to drive growth in more promising areas like healthcare, retail, and general manufacturing.

With Margin Improvement Done, Will The Focus Shift To Growth?

ABB announced earlier this year that CEO Bjorn Rosengren will be stepping down as CEO on July 31 and retiring entirely at the end of 2024. I’ve spoken many times of my respect for Mr. Rosengren and the job he’s done turning around (or at least significantly improving) ABB since joining the company in 2020, and he will be missed. That said, he has successfully led a meaningful streamlining process that has seen the company sell or spin-off non-core business and boost group EBITA margin from 11% to almost 17%.

The announced successor, Morten Wierod, looks like a solid choice, particularly given his prior experience running ABB’s two largest segments (Motion and Electrification), and I would note that the company raised its long-term targets with its late-2023 Capital Day. The company is now looking for revenue growth of 5% to 7% a year (versus 3% to 5%), with margins of 16% to 19% (versus “15%-plus” previously).

At this point I don’t know that there’s much left in the tank for easy margin leverage. Looking at Rosengren’s terms at Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) prior to ABB, I think the margin improvement program at ABB has been pretty thorough and a lot of what is left will be driven by growth in the high-margin Electrification business and cyclical improvement in the Robotics and Discrete Automation business.

I do think, though, that there could be an opportunity to focus more on growth opportunities. ABB has picked up the pace recently with M&A and seems committed to using small-to-mid-sized deals to add capabilities and reach. This is a lower-cost, lower-risk approach, particularly considering that larger targets in growth industries carry robust multiples.

I’d still like to see ABB up its game in industrial software. I know, I’ve said this countless times before, but I do think companies like Siemens, Rockwell, and Emerson (EMR) have out-executed ABB here, and I think industrial software will only become more important in the future (and I’d note it carries attractive margins). With AI becoming a new focus, this could be an opportunity for ABB to step up if it can make savvy acquisitions (particularly at the start-up level). I’d also like to see the company improve its data center, low-voltage, and discrete automation offerings, but the latter in particular has proven challenging.

The Outlook

I expect strong multiyear demand for electrification products and improving demand for automation, and that leads me to expect above-average revenue growth from ABB over the next few years. I believe five-year revenue growth could well be in the neighborhood of 6% or higher, and I’m looking for long-term growth of more than 5%. Although I do think margin expansion opportunities are more limited now, I do believe there is still room to improve free cash flow margins from the low double-digits toward the mid-teens, generating high single-digit (around 8%) free cash flow growth over the next decade.

Even that level of cash flow growth doesn’t really argue forcefully that the shares are particularly cheap now, and on a discounted cash flow basis it looks like a return in the mid-to-high single-digits is about what investors should expect (similar to what the market has priced in for other well-liked industrials in the past). A margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA model is a bit more accommodating, though, and I can at least argue for a mid-teens EBITDA multiple that supports today’s price.

The Bottom Line

As a value guy, why am I not more bearish on ABB shares? The answer is mostly that I’ve seen how the market will run super-cycle stories (or what it believes are super-cycle stories) and I think there is still more to come here. I would recommend using protective strategies (like stops), though, as the market is likely to move on to the next new hot idea before the underlying numbers deteriorate. For investors who don’t own the shares, consider using pullbacks as an opportunity, and given how strong industrials have been (with underlying macro indicators still looking shaky), that may not be too long of a wait.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.