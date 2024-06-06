Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The bull thesis for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is pretty straightforward. It offers investors a very attractive 10.82% forward distribution yield along with management guidance for 5% to 8% distribution growth over the next several years, with management targeting a 6% CAGR over that time frame. Moreover, it is identifying a very large number of repowering projects that it plans to invest in to fuel that growth, with the total number currently at 1,085 megawatts through 2026. These repowering projects are relatively low risk and offer very high returns. Additionally, they could be primarily financed with project-level debt and Oregon tax credits, along with some retained cash flow net of distributions and potentially even some proceeds from asset sales and/or additional debt capacity as their EBITDA grows.

Between this attractive distribution yield and distribution growth, investors do not even need valuation multiple expansion to generate outsized total returns. However, given how much the stock price has been beaten down over the past year, it's not hard to see how investors could also see massive stock price appreciation, especially if management can sustain its distribution and achieve its targeted distribution growth over the next several years.

However, NEP is far from being out of the woods, and in fact, recent news makes us increasingly skeptical that it will be able to sustain its distribution. We will dive into why in this article.

NEP's Progress

The company has made solid progress in strengthening its financial position. NEP's unit price originally plunged in late September when it halved its growth target from 12% to 15% per year to 5% to 8% per year through 2026. However, it was not just the reduction in a very aggressive distribution growth rate that caused the price to plunge, but rather the combination of its parent, NextEra Energy's (NEE) unwillingness to give it attractive enough terms on drop-downs to make the necessary acquisitions to support that growth profile, along with the fact that it is facing a wall of vertical equity portfolio financings that will make it increasingly challenging for the company to sustain not only its targeted distribution growth rate but its current distribution while also handling those maturing convertible preferred equity financings without massively diluting unitholders in the process.

The company has made strong progress towards handling its CEPF obligations thus far, successfully selling its STX Midstream portfolio to Kinder Morgan (KMI) recently, generating sufficient proceeds that it will use to complete the NEP Renewables II CEPF buyouts due this month as well as next year. Additionally, it plans to sell its other major natural gas pipeline asset, the Meade pipeline, sometime next year to address the CEPF that is maturing in association with that pipeline.

Meanwhile, its balance sheet still has a little bit of wiggle room. It faces a potential downgrade as its FFO to debt percentage is expected to be over 15% this year, compared to the downgrade threshold of 12%. Its Holdco debt to EBITDA is expected to be just a tad under 6% this year, which is the downgrade threshold. What this means is that while it is not facing an impending downgrade, it does not have significant additional capacity to take on more debt unless its repowering projects can drive enough EBITDA growth to facilitate that.

NEP's Challenges

While it seems like NEP is navigating its near-term challenges fairly well, it still faces significant other challenges. It has a whopping $1.666 billion in debt maturing in 2024. It took care of $317 million of that when it sold the South Texas Midstream pipeline, and a significant chunk of that is also asset-level debt, which will simply be refinanced or amortized. However, it also has a whopping $750 million of 4.25% notes maturing this year, which it has already refinanced as of the end of last year with a $750 million raise at 7.25% interest instead of the 4.25% that the debt was previously financed at, representing a significant 300 basis point increase in that debt servicing cost.

Meanwhile, in 2025, it faces an additional $600 million in debt maturities, in 2026, it's dealing with a billion dollars in debt maturities, and in 2027 it's dealing with another $550 million in debt maturities. All of these are currently financed at interest rates of 4.5% or lower. As a result, its interest expense will continue to grow significantly, putting additional pressure on its payout ratio. At the same time, it is likely going to need to use virtually all the proceeds from the Meade pipeline sale to pay down its CEPF and the debt on that asset. Moreover, it has $294 million in CEPFs coming due in 2026, along with an additional roughly $2.4 billion in CEPFs buyouts from 2027 to 2032. Now, they do have some flexibility in exactly when those buyouts take place, and they can postpone at least some of them into future years, which should enable them to balance out these payments more. On top of that, their debt refinancings will be much lighter over that time period, although the recent $750 million debt raise will mature in 2029.

However, the bottom line to all of this is that NextEra Energy Partners is going to need to raise billions of dollars in debt and equity capital over the next eight years, with a significant amount of that weighted towards the next several years. With the cost of equity being prohibitively low with their common units, it appears that their only way forward is to sell existing assets, or at least stakes in existing assets, take on a ton of debt and suffer a credit rating downgrade, which will only further increase their cost of debt and likely hurt their equity valuation substantially, or slash their distribution or at the very least halt their distribution growth.

We do not think that a credit rating downgrade is likely for them, nor is it an option they would pursue, given that spreads are already relatively slim between new renewable asset investments and their current cost of debt. NEP is designed to be a growth vehicle for the renewables assets that NextEra Energy develops and is looking to offload. Moreover, a distribution cut would obviously not be favorable for NextEra Energy, given that it would also completely obliterate NEP's equity valuation and remove a nice source of cash flow for NextEra Energy, which owns a large stake in NEP's common equity. Moreover, management has made clear that their goal is to restore NEP's cost of equity to a level where they can begin to reissue equity to reignite the growth engine.

This leaves the only remaining viable option for NEP to sell assets or asset stakes. However, recent renewable power asset sales, such as the disappointing announcement regarding Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), as well as some of the multiples achieved on Duke Energy's (DUK) renewable asset sales to Brookfield (BN)(BAM), imply that the market is simply not strong enough for renewable assets for NEP to likely get anything remarkably attractive for their assets. Moreover, such sales would likely significantly reduce their cash flows and offset much of the growth being generated from its repowering project pipeline. With the payout ratio already in the 90s for NEP's distribution, we simply do not see how maintaining a mid-single-digit growth rate for the distribution makes any sense or is in any way viable beyond the next year or two, especially once the Meade pipeline sale is executed, which would take a significant bite out of NEP's EBITDA and cash available for distribution.

This means that the last hope for NEP is that interest rates will fall materially, which in and of itself should reduce their cost of debt and push their equity valuation higher. However, news on that front has not been good either, with inflation remaining persistently sticky this year and the Fed sounding increasingly hawkish lately. Several members even said that interest rate hikes are not off the table. Yes, Canada's central bank recently cut rates, and the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates soon, but the Fed seems determined to crush inflation, and the fight to defeat inflation in the United States seems to be taking its time.

Additionally, the most likely scenario in which the Fed would be forced to cut aggressively in the near term, which is what NEP needs it to do, is if there is a major economic downturn. However, in that sort of scenario, junk bond yields likely spike relative to investment-grade bond yields, which would hurt NEP given that they are firmly in junk territory. So this could potentially backfire on NEP's cost of debt, which in turn would likely hurt its cost of equity.

The last gasp option they have is to land a deal to power major tech companies' data centers, like Brookfield Renewable (BEP)(BEPC) recently landed with Microsoft (MSFT) and saw its stock price soar. However, analysts at JPMorgan (JPM) recently said that NextEra Energy Partners is not likely to be a primary beneficiary of rising power demand and flagged that a potential dilutive private capital raise or portfolio asset sale is on the table for NEP to navigate its upcoming obligations.

Investor Takeaway

When you factor all these things together, it seems that while NEP management is going to put up a good fight and try to preserve the distribution and even their current distribution growth guidance for as long as possible, a cut seems likely and frankly, the sooner, the better as it has a wall of obligations coming due, and it appears that the cost of capital is unlikely to drop materially anytime soon. As a result, while the value proposition of NEP units is attractive on the surface, due to management's overly aggressive management of the balance sheet and growth of the distribution, we think that the odds of NEP ending up with a distribution cut and a roll-up by NEE are growing more likely by the day. With the recent decent recovery in unit prices, we think that now is a good time for investors to get out before things get any worse.

As for us, we are glad we sold when we did, as we recycled the capital into more promising opportunities like Brookfield Renewable Partners and Clearway Energy (CWEN)(CWEN.A), which have much more sustainable distribution and growth profiles, and we were handsomely rewarded for our investment in a short period of time.