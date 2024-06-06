Klaus Vedfelt

Investment thesis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is guided by an effective investment strategy, which translates into elite-level business metrics:

outstanding WALT

impressive rent escalators

high occupancy rate

attractive cap rates

well-diversified portfolio in terms of geography, tenants, and their sectors

EPRT has outperformed many of the popular triple-net lease REITs in terms of AFFO per share growth and gratified its shareholders with decent dividend growth, supported by its solid financial and credit stance.

Within the article, I've provided extensive reasoning, supported by multiple comparisons to peer companies, why I believe EPRT is still worthy of a place in an investment portfolio thanks to potential valuation upside, well-covered and growing dividends, as well as AFFO growth resulting from further acquisitions and embedded rent escalations.

I am bullish on EPRT.

Introduction

EPRT is a service-oriented triple-net lease REIT with 1937 properties owned (as of March 2024). Around 79.8% of ABR is derived from service-oriented properties, with another 13.4% and 3.4% coming from experiential and retail properties, respectively.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

During the last twelve months, EPRT marked an attractive share price growth, beating some of the most popular retail/service-oriented triple-net lease REITs, whose share prices declined.

Data by YCharts

I will refer to Agree Realty (ADC) and NNN REIT (NNN) in the further stages of the article to provide some benchmarks for EPRT's metrics. They are one of the Company's closest peers, operating within the retail/service-oriented property sector on a triple-net lease basis. They own 2161 and 3546 properties, respectively.

The information has been derived from:

Is the above price movement justified from the business standpoint? How does EPRT compare to its closest peers? Is there still an upside potential?

I believe that EPRT is a high-quality REIT operating within a favorable, recession & e-commerce-resilient sector that is still worth a place within an investment portfolio.

Let me explain why - enjoy the read!

#1 Outstanding business metrics

There are several business metrics, which I consider while analyzing a REIT. I believe that it's crucial to compare them across different entities - only then may investors evaluate the performance of the analyzed company.

Starting with occupancy rate, EPRT has a history of upholding high occupancy rates averaging 99.8% since its IPO in 2018. As of March 2024, its occupancy rate amounted to 99.9%, which is higher than ADC's 99.6% or NNN's 99.4%.

Each of the above companies scores highly, especially when compared to the S&P 500 REIT median for the 12/31/2000 - 03/31/2024 period equal to 94.8%. The ability to uphold a high occupancy rate reflects the overall portfolio quality of a REIT.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

Moving onto weighted average lease term (WALT), EPRT has one of the highest WALTs in the sector, amounting to 14.1 years. For reference, ADC and NNN had a WALT of 8.2 years and 10.0 years, respectively. Even the most popular REIT with retail/service-oriented properties remaining at its core, Realty Income (O), had a WALT of 9.8 years as of March 2024.

Even high single-digit WALTs provide solid cash flow predictability and reliability, however, EPRT is capable of securing impressive lease terms within its deals. Moreover, its investment activity during the Q2 2022 - Q1 2024 period further increased its WALT by establishing contracts with even longer initial lease terms. To further emphasize EPRT's strength in terms of lease terms, only 4.5% of its ABR expires through 2028.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

For readers unfamiliar with triple-net lease agreements, these contracts are highly favorable from the landlord's perspective, as they require tenants to cover substantial amounts of costs related to maintaining and operating the property (incl. repairs, taxes, and insurance).

Under these agreements, contractual rent escalations are especially attractive as they heavily impact the bottom line. They are most often contractually fixed or CPI-linked (subject to certain caps and floors). Rent escalations typically range from 1% to 2% annually, depending on the property sector, the mission criticality of the assets, and the negotiating position of the landlord. EPRT tends to stick to the higher side of the indicated range, as its weighted average annual escalation rate is equal to 1.7%, with 98.8% of its ABR being subject to such increases.

These escalators may not seem like a lot. However, they tend to add up over time and facilitate REIT's AFFO per share growth being an internal growth driver.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

#2 Diversification

EPRT has a well-diversified structure in terms of:

property sub-sectors

geography

tenants

Its properties are located across 48 states, with ~80% of ABR derived from the Top 21 States. Moreover, ~50% of EPRT's ABR is generated within Sunbelt States, as its tenants expand their businesses within the most promising markets in terms of further growth.

Moreover, only 295 out of 1936 properties are leased to EPRT's Top 10 tenants, which are responsible for ~19.1% of ABR. For reference, ADC's Top 10 tenants are responsible for ~37% of its ABR - almost twice as much as in the case of EPRT.

Don't get me wrong - I have no doubts about ADC's long-term ability to generate cash flows, navigate any potential tenant issues, and uphold a high occupancy rate. However, such diversification from the tenant perspective is a nice point on behalf of EPRT as any potential tenant issues will have a less significant impact on its financial situation.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

EPRT's Investor Presentation

#3 Dividends and AFFO per share growth

EPRT provided decent dividend growth during the 2020 - 2023 period (with 2019 as a base year) marking a CAGR of 6.2%. EPRT currently offers a forward-looking dividend yield of ~4.2%, which isn't particularly high when compared to its peers, however, remains attractive. Its forward-looking AFFO payout ratio stands at a comforting 66.1%.

Own compilation based on EPRT

EPRT outperformed ADC and NNN in terms of AFFO per share growth during the 2020 - 2023 period (with 2019 as a base year), delivering 9.7% CAGR when compared to ADC's 6.9% and NNN's 3.9%. Its 2024 midpoint guidance also assumes the highest year-over-year growth equal to 5.2%, which is the highest for the three companies mentioned (ADC - 4.2%, NNN - 1.8%).

For details, please refer to the table below.

Table 1: AFFO per share of EPRT, ADC, and NNN

Entity 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E (on midpoint) EPRT $1.14 $1.11 $1.34 $1.53 $1.65 $1.735 ADC $3.02 $3.20 $3.51 $3.83 $3.95 $4.115 NNN $2.80 $2.51 $3.06 $3.21 $3.26 $3.320 Click to enlarge

EPRT's growth is facilitated by its great business metrics, high rent escalators, and effective investment strategy. During the last 8 quarters, EPRT realized ~$1961,1m of investment volume with a major focus on sale-leaseback transactions. EPRT concentrates on middle-market and smaller operators. Therefore, the acquisition is usually the first time a given asset is the subject of a transaction. Under the sale-leaseback structure, the acquired property is then leased back to its previous owner, which ensures occupancy continuity and the ability to secure favorable conditions. For the 2023 year-end, 98.8% of EPRT's investments were a result of sale-leaseback transactions (based on the weighted ABR). Also, the diversified tenant structure ensures multiple relationships, which provide EPRT with a healthier project pipeline - the majority of recent acquisitions were sourced through an existing relationship.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

It's also worth noting that EPRT is still small enough for each acquisition to matter and move the needle for the Company, especially given the high cap rates it achieves.

#4 Solid balance sheet

Please review the selected credit metrics in the table below.

Table 2: Selected credit metrics of EPRT, ADC, and NNN

EPRT ADC NNN Credit rating BBB BBB BBB+ Fixed-rated debt's share in total debt 100% 88.9% 97% Fixed charge coverage ratio 5.9x 4.9x 4.3x Weighted avg. debt maturities 4.7 7 11.8 Click to enlarge

EPRT has a fixed-rate oriented debt structure, with 100% of its debt at a fixed rate, which has a weighted average of 3.6%. It has a solid, investment-graded balance sheet with a BBB credit rating. The Company's fixed charge coverage ratio is the highest across the given entities and amounts to 5.9x.

EPRT has a relatively low weighted average debt maturity term when compared to ADC's ~7, of 4.7. NNN has a significantly higher level of this metric. However, it is one of the longest in the entire REIT sector. However, EPRT has no debt maturing until February 2027, considering that its revolving credit facility extending to 2026 remains undrawn. The above combined with a 100% fixed-rated debt structure ensured a limited impact of the high-interest rate environment on EPRT's financial situation, at least for the upcoming years.

Considering the above factors, EPRT's strong liquidity of $863.3m (incl. cash, undrawn revolver capacity, and unsettled forward equity), and low forward-looking AFFO payout ratio of 66.1%, the Company is prepared to address near-term investment opportunities and the dividend is well-covered.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

Valuation outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

However, this method doesn't just come down to gathering the metrics. The most crucial element of the valuation is understanding the business-related rationale for a given multiple. Without that, investors won't be able to assess the market data appropriately.

That said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

14.5x for EPRT

15.1x for ADC

12.9x for NNN

I've recently covered both NNN and ADC and gave them "buy" ratings:

ADC - Agree Realty Corporation: Elite-Level Business Metrics With Room To Further Outperform

NNN - NNN: Great Pick For Stability-Seeking Investors

I am Long both regarding ADC and NNN. I also intend to start a position regarding EPRT, despite a higher multiple than NNN, which was explained in the analysis on NNN.

I consider EPRT to have a unique investment approach, which has proved its effectiveness and is currently reflected in terms of:

outstanding WALT

impressive rent escalators

high occupancy rate

attractive cap rates

diversification

outperformance on an AFFO per share growth basis

Considering the above and EPRT's financial stance, I believe there's still room for P/FFO appreciation to reach 15.5x-16.0x, assuming no major shifts in the economic environment.

Risk factors

Prolonging high-interest rate environment, until 2027 when noticeable debt maturities occur, would hurt EPRT's financial performance by forcing it to refinance at a higher cost. Any potential tenant issues would naturally impact its financial stance. However, this is limited due to its well-diversified structure. A noticeable decline in EPRT's business metrics could result in higher price volatility and multiple deterioration, as its current and indicated levels could cease to be justified.

EPRT's growth prospects are tied to its ability to source attractive investment opportunities. Should the market's transaction activity decline, it could hurt EPRT's ability to uphold its outperformance in terms of AFFO per share growth.

The bottom line

EPRT is guided by an effective investment strategy, which translates into outstanding business metrics and great diversification. It has outperformed many of the popular triple-net lease REITs in terms of AFFO per share growth and gratified its shareholders with decent dividend growth, supported by its solid financial and credit stance.

That said, I believe there's still room for multiple appreciation, which would be further supported by interest rate cuts. EPRT still has an attractive value proposition with room for multiple appreciation, well-covered and growing dividends, as well as external and internal growth prospects ensuring ever-growing AFFO per share.