No, Treasury Auctions Are Not At Risk Of Failing

Co-authored by Rida Morwa.

US Treasuries are a crucial part of the US financial system, and for the stock market, they are often a relevant variable that can impact the share price and valuation of many businesses. When people refer to "interest rates", they are talking about the prices of Treasury bills, notes, and bonds. Over the past few years, interest rates have been the main topic. Every stock market move is interpreted through the lens of what interest rates are doing. While many other variables are at play, interest rates are a dominant force in the economy.

Interest rates have a meaningful impact on investors because we always have the choice to put our money into Treasuries or a holding that derives its return from Treasury rates like CDs, money markets, etc. The higher return we can receive from Treasuries, the less incentive we have to take a risk on a company.

They also have a meaningful impact on businesses. The interest rate that a company will have to pay on debt is tied to the interest rate on US Treasuries that have a comparable term. The reason is that US Treasuries are seen as the "risk-free" rate. You have the choice to lend to a company, or to the United States government, if the return is the same, most investors would choose the government. The cost a company has to pay for debt can significantly impact how much leverage the company wants to operate at. In some cases, high interest rates can cause companies to fail as they can't afford their debt load.

This all stems from the perception that US Treasuries are a zero-risk investment. The price of all other debt is based on Treasuries, precisely because Treasuries are zero credit risk. But are they?

In recent months I've had a lot of investors questioning the safety of US Treasuries. Some have been questioning the overall size of the US Government's debt, the size of the deficit, and have expressed concern about whether the US Government is at risk of failing to refinance its debt.

Today, I want to address some misconceptions that some of the more salacious news stories have been pushing. My intention is not to take any position on whether there should or shouldn't be a deficit, or what the government should or shouldn't spend money on. Instead, I am focusing solely on the health of the US Treasury market and the implications for investments in US stocks and bonds.

Treasury Auctions Are Weak!

I'm sure you've read the headline - Interest Rates Higher After Weak Auction! To a casual reader, you might assume that means the government had a problem issuing debt. Which, if true, would be a "sell everything and exchange your US dollars for something else" type of event. What else? I have no clue. Gold, bitcoin, rubles? If the US dollar fell due to a failure to refinance, it would be a world-changing event at a level the world hasn't seen in thousands of years. It would impact every financial system in the world.

Fortunately, a "weak" treasury auction does not indicate anything of the sort. The latest "weak" Treasury Auction that I've seen covered in the headlines was the 7-year auction held on May 29th. Let's take a look at what is meant by "weak". Every auction, the Treasury prints a report that looks like this:

It has information about the offering, the coupon rate, the yields the bonds sold for, the amount tendered, and the amount accepted.

The first thing to note is that the total number of bids totaled over $106 billion, while the total number of accepted bids was slightly under $44 billion. The buyers wanted $106 billion, the Treasury sold less than $44 billion. This is expressed as the "bid to cover" ratio, which in this auction was 2.43. The bid to cover is the best measure of raw demand. It is the amount of money that shows up at the auction and makes a bid.

How does this compare to historical bid-to-cover ratios? It is low relative to what we've seen at recent auctions, as until last month, the 7-year bid to cover ratio was averaging 2.55. So relative to 2023, 2.43 is a little weak. However, if we look at the range over the past 5 years, it is right about average. Higher than many, lower than some. It isn't that 2.43 is particularly low, it is that the 7-year auctions had higher demand than average in the back half of 2023.

When the Treasury holds an auction, people are showing up at levels similar to the past.

So if investors showed up with money and made bids, in what way was the auction "weak"? Often journalists are referring to the yield. The way the bidding process works is you provide the amount you want to buy, and the lowest yield you are willing to accept. The Treasury then accepts all bids until it sells the amount of securities it set out to sell. In this case, the "high yield" is 4.65%, so everyone who bid under 4.65% received 7-Year Notes in the amount they bid.

4.65% is above where the 7-year was trading before the auction. As a result, the 7-year yield went up.

However, the 7-year Treasury has been going up for two weeks. It closed at 4.56% the day before the auction, and the bids came in from 4.52% to 4.65%. So investors bid for higher rates, but it isn't like a 9 bps increase in the 7-year Treasury is particularly noteworthy. Over the past year, the 7-year Treasury has gone from 3.8% to 5.0% back down to 3.8% and is trending back up but well below highs.

To interpret bidding 9 bps over close as some indication of investors losing confidence in the ability of the US Government to repay its debt is a reach, to say the least.

Why Auctions Have Been Weak

The much more likely explanation is that Treasury Auctions reflect the market's uncertainty over what rates will do. The US is not a country where interest rates are entirely ruled by a free market. The Federal Reserve exercises near-perfect control of the overnight market, which very strongly influences the 30-day and 90-day markets. The shorter-term the debt, the more strongly influenced it is by the Fed's target. The market's perception of how the Fed is going to react to various economic news items plays a huge role in explaining the movement of the US Treasury markets. Investors are constantly balancing what they can get for 30 to 90-day T-bills and the yield they can get for the longer-term Notes or Bonds.

Is it economically better to buy a 2-year Treasury and reinvest every two years for 10-years, or to just buy a 10-year Treasury? Should you buy T-bills and reinvest as they mature for 2-years? The answer greatly depends on exactly when the Fed will cut rates. If the Fed isn't going to cut for the next two years, then clearly it is better to stick with the short term. If you believe the Fed will cut this year, the answer is less clear - maybe you are better off locking in a lower rate for a longer term.

If the participants in the Treasury market truly believed there was a risk of the US defaulting, they would favor short-term investments. After all, if the US defaults in 2 years, all Treasuries with a maturity later than 2 years are going to default as well. The higher default risk is, the more investors will be inclined to own short-term debt as opposed to long-term debt. If an investor is going to take on the risk for a longer period, they would demand higher rates to compensate for the risk.

With the Treasury yield curve, we don't see investors requiring higher yields for longer terms. Instead, we see the opposite, the 30-year yield is substantially lower than the 30-day yield. Why does this happen? The only logical conclusion is that investors buying the 30-year Treasury bonds are confident that the US will exist for 30 years, and the current period of high interest rates is a blip. They would rather lock in a long-term return than face reinvesting at lower interest rates in the future.

The volatility in the Treasury markets isn't a mystery. The Fed's forward guidance has been unreliable, and the market is trying to guess what the Fed will do, and more importantly, when they do will do it.

What About China?

China has been "selling off" its US Treasuries. Maybe. It is more likely that China has been allowing the Treasuries it owns to mature and just isn't reinvesting. Much like our own Federal Reserve has been doing.

In 2023, China went from $859 billion to $816 billion in US Treasury holdings. This trend continued in 2024, and at the latest report China is down to $767 billion. Should this be concerning to us?

From a Treasury standpoint, no. This isn't a new trend, China's US Treasury holdings peaked in August 2015 at $1.27 trillion. By January 2017, a year and a half later, China's holdings were down to $1.05 trillion. So the current pace is not unprecedented and didn't make an observable impact before. In 2017, China did some buying, but since 2018 it has reduced its holdings every year.

Since January 2022, China has reduced its Treasury holdings by approximately $266 billion. This doesn't hold a candle to the US Federal Reserve, which has reduced its holdings by over $1 trillion in the same time period:

In fact, in terms of the percentage of holdings, the reduction is very similar for both central banks. Which supports the idea that China is allowing holdings to "run off" as opposed to actively selling them.

There are a lot of theories as to why China is reducing its Treasury holdings. When considering these, we need to consider that the primary reason China bought all the Treasuries in the first place were a result of US trade with China. The US buys Chinese goods with US Dollars, which are then converted into yuan, and the Chinese Central Bank would buy US Dollars. US Treasuries were a safe-harbor to invest those funds in while retaining a healthy reserve of US Dollars to facilitate exchanging, and China has in the past actively manipulated the value of the yuan in order to encourage exporting. It can print yuan, but it can't print dollars.

It likely is not a coincidence that China decided to start reducing its US Treasury holdings at the same time that growth in exports to the US slowed down and have been relatively flat for the past decade.

Some economists in China have suggested it needs to reorder its economy to be less reliant on exports, especially exports to the US. There has certainly been a trend in recent years where Chinese labor is no longer the cheapest in the world, and domestic consumption is becoming a more relevant part of the Chinese economy. These dynamics might be very important for companies that have historically imported from China, and perhaps an opportunity for companies that export to China. For the US Treasury Market, it isn't a big deal. What the Federal Reserve does or doesn't do has a much greater impact.

Who Is Buying Our Debt?

China hasn't been a net buyer of US Treasuries since 2018. Yet since 2018, the US has sold many trillions in debt. So who is buying it?

The portion being bought by the Primary Dealers is shrinking. These are the banks that are required to participate in the auction by the Fed and are required to make a market by bidding at a "reasonably competitive" prices.

Among the longer-term Notes and bonds, investment funds have become dominant, buying nearly 70% of the volume.

That's right, investment funds have been increasing their purchase activity of Treasuries. Which makes sense, interest rates are higher so from an investment standpoint, buying Treasuries is relatively more appealing.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that there is no evidence of a lack of demand for US Treasury securities. Investors still believe that US Treasuries are very low-risk investments and are a safe asset class. Even though the Federal Reserve has reduced its balance sheet by over $1 trillion, and hasn't been a net buyer, other buyers have stepped in.

Should there ever be a real risk of an auction failure, there is little doubt that the Federal Reserve and the Primary Dealers would step back in and resume buying, at least at their previous levels. However, today, there isn't a lot of reason to believe that it is necessary. Treasury auctions have only been "weak" in the sense that the rate of the auctions has sometimes been higher than the rate being traded in the secondary market.

It all comes down to the Fed - the target rate has gone up faster and is higher than the Treasuries being auctioned:

So every time someone buys a long-term treasury, they have to balance it against the option of buying at shorter terms and reinvesting multiple times. Changing assumptions about whether the Fed will cut rates in June, or September or December, have a huge impact on which investment is best.

When there is uncertainty, prices are volatile, and in the Treasury market, there has been a lot of uncertainty over the past two years. Don't conflate the uncertainty over when the Fed might cut and by how much, with uncertainty over whether or not the government can find buyers for its debt. The amount of money being bid at auctions is much more than the Fed is trying to sell, and the prices of long-term Treasury securities suggest that many buyers consider US Treasuries to be very low credit risk.

As investors, we can take advantage of low Treasury prices and volatility. We can:

Directly buy US Treasury securities. Treasury Direct provides you the opportunity to participate in auctions yourself as a non-competitive bid. Or you can buy through your brokerage on the secondary market. US Treasuries aren't the highest yield opportunities but can be a safe place for cash that you have a very low-risk tolerance on.

Directly buy Agency MBS. I've been a buyer of agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) over the past year. These are mortgages that are guaranteed by the agencies and have a very high correlation to US Treasuries. You can usually get a slightly higher yield; however, these investments can (and usually do) prepay early.

Buy funds that hold treasuries. With prices low, many funds that focus on US Treasuries are trading at attractive prices and paying higher yields than in recent history. If we do see a recession, these funds can be great places to be hold dry powder, as Treasury prices usually go up during recessions.

Buy agency mortgage REITs. Everyone loves to hate mortgage REITs, but those that buy agency MBS are among my favorite investment options right now. Particularly AGNC (AGNC), and Annaly Capital (NLY). These companies buy agency MBS on a leveraged basis, which creates a very high yield. This introduces risk compared to buying agency MBS directly, but also provides much higher yields and better upside potential.

A large part of being a successful investor is to be a buyer where others are fearful, especially if that fear doesn't mesh with reality. US Treasuries have had their toughest years in history, and that has nothing to do with investors worrying about the creditworthiness of the United States of America. It has everything to do with the Fed hiking interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s and being clear as mud about when they will start cutting again.

Instead of reacting with fear, we should be seizing this opportunity to invest in bonds, directly or indirectly.