JRI: Get Real Assets At A Big Discount And Collect 14% Yield

According to Morgan Stanley (MS) in an October 2023 article on current investing opportunities, Real Assets Offer Real Value to Investors.

Investing in securities that have exposure to tangible assets like infrastructure, real estate and natural resources can help you hedge against inflation and stabilize your portfolio in fluctuating markets.

In recent times, with inflation still rising but interest rates stabilizing, the opportunity to invest in real assets has become even more appealing in my opinion. This has become apparent to me judging by the recent strong performance of several closed end funds that invest in real assets such as infrastructure, real estate, and natural resources. One such CEF is the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth fund (NYSE:JRI), who just announced a 34% increase in the monthly distribution.

In the context of real assets, according to the article from MS, the natural resources category includes:

… companies that produce commodities like oil, natural gas, precious metals and agriculture. Within energy, some companies focused on oil and natural-gas exploration, drilling and extraction are attractively valued today and may benefit from robust demand alongside continued constraints on the global supply of crude. In addition, businesses focused on certain types of natural-gas exports may offer robust cash flow in the form of dividends or special distributions, which can help investors mitigate the risk of price fluctuations and achieve predictable revenue.

Natural resource related businesses have further benefited from the AI trend that is impacting nearly everyone including energy companies.

Energy companies are poised to be early leaders in leveraging recent advancements in AI, a natural evolution for an industry rooted in data, analytics, engineering and complex processes. Energy transition dynamics may incentivize, or even require, companies to test and use AI approaches to manage the increased complexity created by more renewable generation in the energy mix and accelerating technology and regulatory developments.

As a result of those factors driving the energy transition and a global recovery in energy demand, several infrastructure-related CEFs have announced substantial distribution increases of 30% to 100% in the last nine months, including NXG, ASGI, IDE, and now JRI.

I briefly discussed the 33% dividend increase that ASGI recently announced in my most recent article titled, Passive Income From Investing: Ideas For Retirees. The holdings in the ASGI portfolio include real assets also, but that fund is more focused on Industrials and Utilities than JRI.

Overview of JRI

The objective of the JRI fund is to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. It does so by investing in real-asset related companies across the globe and across capital structures. Fund holdings include common stock, preferred shares, and debt securities.

From the JRI website, the fund description further includes:

Up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets. The Fund uses leverage, and to a limited extent may also opportunistically write call options, seeking to enhance its risk-adjusted total returns over time.

Some of the potential benefits of investing in JRI are also outlined on the fund website and include:

JRI website

The fund had an inception date of April 2012 at a share price of $20 and today’s closing price was $11.65. The fund uses effective leverage of about 29% as of June 3, 2024. At the current monthly distribution of $0.1335 per share, JRI offers income investors a yield of about 13.7% annually, assuming that the same dividend is paid going forward. The current discount to NAV is about -13.5%, slightly better than the 52-week average discount as shown on the CEFconnect website (a Nuveen website, therefore a reliable source of data for Nuveen funds like JRI).

CEFconnect

JRI Fund Characteristics and Past Performance

As of April 30, 2024, the fund held 400 individual securities with an average leverage-adjusted effective duration of just over 3 years. The asset allocation as of that same date is shown in the table below from the fund website.

JRI website

Although the average annual total return since inception is about 6% at NAV, the one-year total return (as of 5/31/24) was over 15% at market price.

Average annual total returns (JRI website)

JRI Top Holdings

As of April 30, the top 10 holdings were somewhat heavily weighted towards MLPs and REITs.

JRI website

Those positions tend to offer higher distribution yields than other more traditional stocks and bonds and have also been undervalued due to rising interest rates and thus offer better long-term upside potential as rates begin to stabilize, as they have been doing so far in 2024. As Nuveen further explains in their promotional material from last October titled, Get real with income-producing real assets:

We believe real asset investments that offer a stable yield supported by contractual cash flows are especially attractive. These investments have assets that tend to be monopolistic, providing a strong and consistent income stream usually derived from their fee-for-use nature. Infrastructure and real estate exemplify these types of income-producing real assets. These companies commonly own or operate location-specific hard assets that garner a fee for use through long-term contracts, concessions or leases. Commodities rely solely on capital appreciation and offer no income component. Infrastructure and real estate have the potential to produce attractive yields compared to other commonly held investments. These alternative income sources have proven particularly advantageous for investors in low interest rate environments where more traditional yield options are anchored by lower rates. However, real assets still offer relatively attractive yields even as interest rates have rapidly risen.

As of June 5, 2024, as I compose this review of JRI the allocation to REITs as of 4/30/24 (according to fund website) makes up about 16% of the total portfolio holdings:

JRI website

As REITs begin to recover in 2024, while the real estate sector rises from the storm, I believe that JRI will benefit from rising prices of underlying holdings as well as high yield income from several of them. For example, Enbridge (ENB) offers a 7% yield, Healthpeak Properties (DOC) delivers 6%, KMI about 6%. Using leverage helps to increase the NII available for distribution, along with some capital gains (which may actually get reported as ROC).

JRI Distributions and ROC

JRI has paid $0.6335 in YTD dividends and $19.3867 from inception to date.

Prior to the latest dividend increase, the fund distribution rate at market price was about 10%.

JRI website

Over the past 10 years the dividend history has remained fairly steady with several increases and just a slight drop in 2023 after experiencing a difficult year in 2022 (along with the rest of the market).

Seeking Alpha

This snippet of the distribution history as shown on the fund website indicates a drop in the monthly dividend starting in April 2023, which was subsequently raised again in December 2023, and now again starting in July 2024.

JRI website

As of the most recent 19a notice from May 2024, the makeup of the distribution consists of roughly 50% NII and 50% ROC. Note that with the types of assets that JRI holds, ROC is not necessarily an indication that an investors’ capital is being returned. If that were the case, the NAV would not be increasing as it has been in 2024, nor would they be likely to increase the distribution by more than a third over the previous amount.

Many MLPs and energy investments have a large amount of ROC inherent in their distributions. This explanation from Fidelity on the difference between good and bad ROC helps to explain why one should not necessarily dismiss CEFs that use a large amount of ROC in their distributions.

First, it could be that the fund is simply passing through return of capital from its underlying holdings. This is true for funds that invest in master limited partnerships, which themselves distribute return of capital to their own shareholders.

Comparison With Similar Funds

Although not necessarily peers, the other 3 funds that I mentioned in the beginning of this article that also announced substantial distribution increases in the past year are worth considering and comparing to JRI. Those funds include NXG, ASGI, and IDE. Each of those three funds have outperformed JRI in total return over the past year, however, JRI is catching up as you can see in the comparison chart below.

Seeking Alpha

Part of the reason for the relative underperformance of JRI is most likely due to a higher allocation to real estate assets such as REITs. However, as interest rates begin to stabilize, and especially if rates get reduced later this year or early 2025, REITs are likely to outperform relative to other asset classes. According to the fund’s Annual Report dated 12/31/23, the relative underperformance of REITs in 2023 detracted from overall fund performance last year.

The Fund’s allocations to global infrastructure, U.S. real estate investment trusts and emerging market equities, which underperformed the MSCI ACWI Index, detracted from relative performance. In addition, the Fund’s allocations to mortgage-backed securities, short-term bonds and U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities weighed negatively on relative performance as they underperformed the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index. The Fund’s call-overwriting strategy also detracted from relative performance after the sharp equity rally in the fourth quarter of 2023 turned its performance negative.

Summary: Buy JRI for Income and Long-Term Capital Appreciation

As a primarily income-oriented investor now that I am retired, JRI is very appealing to me, given the recent substantial dividend increase that brings its annual yield to nearly 14% at the current market price. Nevertheless, the fund still trades at a discount of more than -13% to NAV and the trend of the NAV is rising in 2024. Like other funds that invest in real assets that also significantly raised their distributions, the big bump up in the distribution is likely to have the effect of closing that discount, which will deliver additional capital gains to investors who buy now while the price is still relatively low.

There are no guarantees that the fund will outperform based on price, nor is there any guarantee that the distribution will continue forever at the higher yield that it now offers. However, all indications are that the fund performance is likely to continue to be strong given the tailwinds of stabilizing rates, a relatively strong global economy with a resurgence in energy demand, and experienced fund managers with Nuveen who have a strong performance record in managing CEFs. I suggest that investors who are interested in a high yield income and relatively low risk of capital losses should consider adding a position in JRI to their portfolios.