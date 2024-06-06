lechatnoir

Much digital ink has been spilled on the topic of market breadth lately. A chart went viral earlier this month showing the multi-year relative weakness in the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (RSP) compared with the S&P 500 cap weighted (SPY).

While it's true that small and mid-cap firms have generally underperformed, that’s not to say that they are not performing fine on an absolute basis. In fact, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) is very close to its all-time high. The fund has outpaced the lousy returns of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) in the last few years, thanks to VBR’s weighting toward value shares and profitable companies.

But the fund has wavered so far this quarter, with soft returns in value-heavy sectors like Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary.

I reiterate a buy rating on VBR. Since I last analyzed the ETF, it’s up by more than 12% total return, compared to the 16% S&P 500 advance. With a low valuation and solid technical chart, I still believe having an allocation to US small-cap value is appropriate heading into the summer months and back half of the year.

Weak Breadth? SPX EW Undercuts Its 2020 Relative Low vs SPX.

Yardeni Research

Cyclical Sectors Soft So Far in Q2

Koyfin Charts

According to the issuer, VBR seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index, which measures the investment return of small-value stocks and provides a convenient way to match the performance of a diversified group of small-cap value companies.

VBR is a large index ETF with more than $52 billion in assets under management as of June 4, 2024. Long-term investors, including me, are attracted to its low 0.07% annual expense ratio, and the fund pays a dividend yield of 2.1% on a trailing 12-month basis, about 55 basis points above the dividend rate on the S&P 500. Share-price momentum has been healthy in the past six months as VBR initially led the way off the October 27, 2023, market bottom.

The small-value ETF can be risky, however, as its performance is often tied to domestic growth expectations, but more recently, it has been the interest rates market that has brought about volatility. Notwithstanding, VBR is a highly liquid fund with more than 420,000 shares traded daily and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of five basis points.

Looking closer at the allocation, the 4-star, Gold-rated ETF by Morningstar plots toward the bottom-left area of the style box. You’ll notice that it’s not a pure small-cap value portfolio, given the exposure to SMID-cap blend and even some growth. The result is a compelling price-to-earnings ratio of under 13x with long-term EPS growth near 10%. That’s a very attractive 1.3 PEG ratio. Flip the P/E around, and the earnings yield is 7.7%.

VBR: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

I mentioned earlier that VBR is heavy into cyclical sectors, and that is a significant risk as there are emerging macro headwinds. Earlier this week, the ISM Manufacturing PMI was much softer than expected, with particular weakness in the New Orders sub-index. That’s a potentially bad sign for the US economy, which could hurt firms that rely on high growth. But with that move came a dip in interest rates, which should work to debt-heavy small firms' advantage.

In all, Industrials and Financials make up about 40% of the allocation, while there is a major underweight in the Information Technology sector compared to the S&P 500’s 30% weight in that area.

VBR: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, the June and July stretch has historically been quite bullish. The average gain over the past 10 years has been close to 3% before volatility often strikes in the final two months of Q3.

VBR: June & July Are Typically Strong

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a low valuation, solid long-term EPS growth, and decent seasonal considerations, VBR’s chart is doing the right things, in my opinion. Notice in the graph below that shares recently notched all-time highs back toward the end of the first quarter. The $192 area proved to be resistance, though, as the fund was unable to climb above the Q1 peak on a rally attempt last month. Concerning me somewhat right now is a bearish RSI momentum divergence that occurred at the all-time high. That could result in a test of the upward-sloping long-term 200-day moving average.

But take a look at where long-term support appears. The $177 to $181 zone is the important polarity area – above that range, and the bulls are in charge, in my view. Below it, and we have to turn more cautious on US small-cap value. There is, however, a high amount of volume by price from the low $180s down to about $150 – that is a significant layer of potential demand for the ETF on pullbacks. On the upside, we can use the height of the previous range to target an upside price. In this case, the $38 range added on top of the $180 resistance level would yield a price objective to just shy of $220.

Overall, VBR’s chart is constructive, despite its relative weakness to the S&P 500 so far this year.

VBR: Shares Near All-Time Highs, Rising 200dma, Some Weak RSI Trends

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on VBR. I see the valuation as attractive but acknowledge that there are macroeconomic risks to weigh. But with a solid chart and high EPS growth rate, the fund is one to own for long-term investors.