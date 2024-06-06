Prathmesh Thorat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in 2021, I was pleasantly surprised to see Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) performing quite well after the initial fallout of the COVID pandemic in 2020 as its CRE-heavy loan portfolio performed just fine. Fast-forward to now, three years later, and EBTC, focusing on Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is facing more difficulties in its loan portfolio.

The fallout remains limited, but the situation definitely needs to be monitored closely.

The earnings profile remains robust, but keep an eye on the loans past due

Before giving the loan book some attention, I wanted to have a closer look at the bank’s earnings profile. After all, those earnings can be used as an additional buffer to further increase loan loss provisions if and when applicable.

It goes without saying, Enterprise Bancorp also has to navigate through the choppy waters related to the changing interest rate environment. As you can see in the image below, the bank’s interest and dividend income increased by in excess of $7M in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of last year, but unfortunately, its total interest expense increased by approximately $12M to $18.8M. This reduced the net interest income to $35.2M.

Looking at the non-interest income and expenses, you see an increase in the non-interest income which jumped to $5.5M, but unfortunately, the total increase in the net non-interest expenses increased by just a little bit more, resulting in a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $11.8M in the first quarter of this year. And the impact of the lower net interest income is definitely visible, considering that $11.8M result is substantially lower than the $16.7M generated in Q1 2023.

Fortunately, the total amount of loan loss provisions decreased during the first quarter, but despite that element, the reported pre-tax income decreased to $11.2M resulting in a net profit of $8.5M.

The $8.5M net profit results in an EPS of 69 cents per share. That’s definitely sufficient to continue to cover the current quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.

While the bank’s earnings profile is still okay, I obviously also wanted to make sure the bank’s balance sheet remains in good shape.

As you can see below, Enterprise Bancorp has a total asset base of just over $4.6B and approximately $800M of the assets are held in cash or in securities that can immediately be liquidated.

It goes without saying I am very interested in the $3.65B loan book ($3.59B net) and the quality of the loan book.

As you can see below, the vast majority of the loan book is invested in commercial loans, and almost 60% of the loan book is invested in commercial real estate. About 30% of the CRE exposure is related to owner-occupied commercial real estate, while the majority is related to non-owner-occupied. On top of that, the bank has exposure to almost $500M in residential mortgages and home equity loans.

In the past quarter, the total amount of loans past due increased to $25.8M, and as the image below shows, in excess of half of the loans that are past due are in the commercial construction division. Meanwhile, the total amount of loans past due in the CRE segment actually remains pretty limited to $5.2M on a total of approximately $2.15B.

The $25.8M in loans past due represents a sharp increase compared to the just $6.7M in loans past due as of the end of last year. This was predominantly related to one specific commercial construction loan, which was downgraded and moved to the non-accrual status. Unfortunately, the bank didn’t provide more details on the loan and its own risk assessment (it’s not because a loan may default that the bank will lose its entire investment, as the underlying asset may be monetized by the bank).

Investment thesis

I will have to keep an eye on the evolution of the total amount of non-accruing loans on the bank’s balance sheet. Although Enterprise Bancorp has a good history of keeping the total amount of charge-offs limited (as you can see in the image below) due to its focus on reliable borrowers and the demand for personal guarantees, I wish the bank had provided more details on the expected losses on the soured construction loan.

Considering Enterprise Bancorp kept the total loan loss provision very limited in the first quarter of this year, one could interpret that move the total fallout and damage from the increased risk in the construction loan segment.

While the earnings remain strong and despite the bank trading at a discount to its tangible book value of just over $26/share, I am on the sidelines.