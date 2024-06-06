Takeda: Strong Growth Catalysts And Maturing Pipeline Continue To Limit Downside Risk

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers

Summary

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's shares have not been able to overcome overhead resistance and are likely to test their October 2022 lows.
  • TAK stock has declined by over 17% since our previous commentary, while the S&P 500 has rallied over 36%.
  • Takeda's profitability trends show a decrease in core EBIT, but management remains optimistic about the company's pipeline & growth and launch products.

Bandage on arm of a female after taking vaccine

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in March of 2023 when we stamped a 'Hold' rating on the Japanese pharmaceutical outfit. We cited several reasons for our cautious stance at the time, including

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News