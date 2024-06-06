Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in March of 2023 when we stamped a 'Hold' rating on the Japanese pharmaceutical outfit. We cited several reasons for our cautious stance at the time, including concerning growth trends and significant overhead resistance that shares were coming up against. Remember, Takeda is a popular income-orientated play in healthcare due to its decent yield & positive profitability. However, as we alluded to in that article 14 months ago, GAAP earnings were not covering the payout (negative pay-out ratio) which made us doubt whether shares could drive above overhead technical resistance with conviction.

As we see below, shares could not surmount overhead resistance last year and now look set to test their October lows of 2022. This means shares are down over 17% since our previous commentary, which is a sizable opportunity cost considering the S&P 500 has rallied over 36% over the same timeframe. Therefore, from a technical standpoint, the stock firmly remains a 'Hold' as no signs have presented themselves thus far that a trend change to the upside is at hand. To this point, Takeda's valuation & profitability metrics point to the same conclusion, as we learn below.

Share Price Action Discounts Everything

Remember, despite some of Takeda's encouraging announcements in recent months concerning its various trials and newly approved product, we believe the technicals have fully digested the ramifications (from a forward-looking growth perspective) of these news releases through the stock's resulting share-price action. This means the promising partnership with Pfizer regarding Adcetris, the favorable position Takeda finds itself in concerning cTTP therapy & the recent approval of Takeda's Dengue vaccine from the WHO have all been fully embedded into Takeda's share price at this stage.

Takeda Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Profitability Trends

In fiscal 2023, although core revenue growth increased by 1.5%, core EBIT decreased by over 13%, which was a disappointment. Management though on the recent fiscal year-ending earnings call (May 10th) was upbeat on where the company was headed as pinpointed by the fact that Takeda's growth & launch products rose by close to 13% in fiscal 2023. The sustained growth of the company's expansive list of growth & launch products coupled with the limiting temporary effect of the loss of exclusivity of VYVANSE leads us to believe that shares may very well be undergoing a bottoming pattern on the technical charts. This means that those aforementioned October'2022 lows should hold, if indeed tested over the near term.

As mentioned, however, the duration of this potential bottoming pattern is still unknown, which is why investors should be in no rush to buy this name. To this point, the duration of Takeda's bottoming pattern will be directly aligned to the scale at which the products listed below can gain traction going forward. ENTYVIO, for one, has a long runway for growth, and the company's dengue vaccine (QDENGA) continues to gain approval in a growing list of countries where the unmet need remains significant.

Why are these trends favorable for Takeda? Well, it is all about the exclusivity of its products, which results in higher gross margins overall & less generic erosion. Once generic erosions effects have run their course in VYVANSE in the US, the market (investors) should be able to see a clear line of sight to sustained earnings and revenue growth in Takeda. The scale at which VYVANSE can continue to hold up and how fast Takeda's growth & launch products can gain traction will dictate how long this bottoming process will play itself out. This is notwithstanding the strength of the company's late-stage pipeline, which continues to mature towards commercialisation. Investors should also be aware of how diversified Takeda's growth products are in that they span across six different business areas, such as oncology & vaccines, etc. Recent sales & earnings revisions have been encouraging, further pointing to a successful test of support before long.

Takeda Growth & Launch Products Fundamentals (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Although Takeda's trailing GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of 44+ looks too expensive, the company's cash-flow ratios paint a far more attractive picture. Here we see how a company (reporting year-over-year negative earnings growth) can still aggressively build out its pipeline due to the availability of positive generated cash flow. Remember, cash & not earnings are the lifeblood of every company, so we want to see how expensive Takeda's cash flow is from an investor's standpoint.

In fiscal 2023, Takeda generated $4.733 billion of operating cash flow, of which $1.159 billion was used on capital expenditure. This means that $3.574 billion of free cash flow was generated, resulting in a free cash flow trailing multiple of 11.79 (Calculated off a market cap of $42.14 billion). We normally look for free-cash-flow multiples under 25 in our long investments. Suffice it to say, Takeda is not an expensive company from a cash-flow basis, as the multiple informs us of how much each dollar of free cash flow costs the company.

Efficiency Program Looks Like A Sound Investment

To this point, Takeda knows that to improve its possibilities of unearthing blockbuster drugs from its pipeline, it is all down to both generating & preserving cash. 'Running the numbers' means having as many qualified late-stage pipeline prospects, resulting in improving fundamentals overall. The CEO spoke to this on the recent earnings call when he stated that a significant restructuring program was underway to drive internal efficiencies and boost the gross margin to boot.

First, we are simplifying our business by removing layers, broadening roles and refining operating models to improve our agility across the enterprise. Second, we are initiating procurement-led savings to optimize our external spend and materially reduce our cost. And third, we are continuing our investment in data, digital and technology to be better, faster and increase productivity. In fiscal year 2024, we are estimating restructuring expenses of ¥140 billion, primarily for the implementation of the efficiency program.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are reiterating our 'Hold' rating in Takeda primarily due to no change of trends yet being evident in the stock's technicals. In saying this, we like how EPS & Sales revisions have been trending, the company's expansive efficiency program, and the fact that ENTYVIO continues to outperform in a balanced portfolio across multiple business areas. Let's see how the forthcoming weeks play out. We look forward to continued coverage.