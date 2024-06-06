Wengen Ling/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) trading in the low-$11/share range is valued such that even a modest improvement in economics results in a fundamentally-justifiable share price that’s materially higher than where they’re trading today. On the other hand, it’s cheap for a reason. One risk is that their oil and gas exposure constraints the FCF multiple and thus, limiting near-term upside. The second (fundamental) risk is their debt. And the third - also fundamental - risk is their macro-sensitivity. While I think today’s trends point to a future where these risks don’t end up materializing as an issue, randomness exists which thus creates scenarios where investors can lose a lot of money.

DynaEnergetics: Stable Results

DynaEnergetics posted sales of ~$78M in Q1, down 5% from ~$82M posted in Q1 last year (2023), although up 4% from the $75M posted in Q4. My understanding is there’s not much seasonality for Dyna, except for Q3, which tends to be a slower quarter, and specifically for their international customers. It’s hard to corroborate this precisely, however, as the last few years have been volatile given price-timing and end-market recovery, and 2019 isn’t totally representative given similar end-market dynamics and a new product rollout at the time that was gaining material traction (DynaStage). But the bigger point here then is that Q1 wasn’t all that bad of a quarter on a seasonally-adjusted basis considering the sequential growth. Just as a cross-reference, Q4 sales were down 3%, relatively similar to what they’re posting on a year-over-year basis today, so sales are trending relatively stable.

And they’ve evidently been relatively stable compared to last year. Looking at the year-over-year comparison, they’re doing ~$4M less in sales, which they attributed “primarily due to a decrease in pricing of DS perforating systems as a result of industry consolidation in the United States.” We’ll come back to the pricing point shortly, but that implicitly means that unit sales - which consists of various products - might be closer to flat year-over-year. And units are going to consist of sales to drilling operators (service companies servicing E&Ps) of either fully assembled perforating guns delivered on site, or individual components within a perforating system - e.g., a detonator.

This isn’t indicative of a growing business, but let’s unpack this trend. I think part of the decline was market-driven, which you can think of as the amount of drilling activity in that period as all operators utilize perforating guns. To this end, looking at the rig count data provided by Baker Hughes, we can see that the U.S. is down mid-teens year-over-year, while Canada and International are higher. While DMC sells to operators globally, the decline in the U.S. signals more headwinds not fully offset by international tailwinds as 85% of sales are U.S. generated. In other words, DMC has likely seen a net headwind year-over-year with some customers pulling back entirely on spend, and/or some customers reducing their spend.

I don’t at all think this trend was ROI-driven, but instead tend to contextualize it as a macro/cash conservation decision. Indeed, the decline in active rigs would support this. And as such, it’s certainly possible today that those macro-related pressures have either slowed or stabilized to produce the relatively stable results today. Inversely, for one, they’ve evidently reduced their prices, so that should have been a tailwind to the value proposition, but two, there’s been no apparent change in the perceived value of the offering. Implicitly then, they might have actually taken some market share to post roughly flat year-over-year unit sales. And indeed, they’ve talked about recent consolidation at the E&P level (their customers, ultimately) having been a favorable share shift for them competitively, as larger E&Ps are more open to fully-assembled guns.

Zooming out further, this hypothesis starts to look even more reasonable. If we separate Dyna’s sales trends, from 2017 to 2019, they grew from $121M to $310M, and that was all organic. So, needless to say, they were taking the market by storm after they introduced DynaStage, a fully-assembled gun. This trend comes after posting $118M in sales in 2013 before declining to ~$80-90M thereabouts in the interim. In 2020, they understandably saw their sales decline to $146M as production declined, but that quickly grew to over $300M in 2023. So, if we just take the growth from 2017 to 2023, they added another nearly $200M in incremental annual sales, which can only be explained by share gains as drilling activity obviously isn’t enough to explain this.

Looking ahead, present-day stability suggests macro, or any market-related, pressures are unimpactful right now. Should this sustain, considering that (1) I’m okay assuming there are still share gains to be had and (2) there is a tailwind of growing perforating gun intensity per well, I can envision scenarios where sales grow from here. On the other hand though, I can envision scenarios where Dyna is smaller in 2 years. Simply put, as their history shows, there’s inherently a lot of external randomness that impacts their demand with oil prices being mostly notable - that’s simply out of their control.

So, it’s practically impossible to model Dyna with precision, but assuming a stable environment like we’re seemingly in today, they could post mid-single-digit - call it, 5% - annual growth for the next few years, if not much higher. I.e., Today’s $78M in sales could be ~$86M by FY26, translating into full year 2026 sales of ~$330M thereabouts. But again, this is predicated on a stable backdrop, which obviously isn’t guaranteed.

Margin-wise, they posted 13.5% segment EBITDA margins ($10.5M in EBITDA), up from 12.3% posted in Q4, although down materially from the 18.2% posted in last year’s Q1. One of the realities today is that, as noted earlier, selling prices are lower on a year-over-year basis, not for mix reasons, but for industry reasons. And on the call too, they confirmed this by noting “pricing pressure in North America,” so it’s clear that this has been a material headwind in reducing margins. However, margins are higher on a sequential basis and notably, management referred to Dyna’s pricing as “relatively stable pricing right now,” so it’s not necessarily clear it’s gotten worse as of late.

What management is calling out as the driver behind these price declines isn’t an increase in competition, but rather customer consolidation, a trend well-documented by third-parties too. Now, I’m unsure whether this is resulting in pricing pressure, or an averaging to customers with more bargaining power, but my sense is that it’s resulting in lower prices. In terms of whether this pressure continues though, it’s not so clear to me that the next 12 months will look like the past 12 months. Obviously, for one, they’ll ultimately price at ROC-appropriate levels, but two, as noted above, it’s not clear that the consolidation trend is materially impacting pricing right now. Ultimately, consolidation can’t continue forever, so we should see stabilization at some point.

So, perhaps pricing was just a marginal headwind sequentially, but they’ve captured offsetting margin growth from operating leverage. They’re posting ~$4M more in sales in Q1 versus Q4, so that’s naturally going to result in fixed cost leverage, for which there should be a decent amount. They’re fundamentally operating a manufacturing business here, so between labor utilization and fixed equipment and facility costs, there’s a decent size of fixed costs to leverage in the first place. Indeed, they’ve historically talked about Dyna’s incremental EBITDA margins being in the mid-30-to-40% range.

Now, it’s not just sales leverage that’s likely benefiting them here. As they noted in Q4 and Q1, they’re executing on cost reductions today on various initiatives like manufacturing automation to save on labor - specifically, the Blum facility - streamlining their metals sourcing, and implementing a new product design which uses less metal and thus, reduces costs. That last part partly concerns me from a pricing standpoint - i.e., competitors have proven to be price-driven, although it may be hard to replicate their design here in the near-term so perhaps they can retain those savings. In terms of the impact to Q1 from Q4, my sense is that the benefits from cost savings are relatively small. They confirmed on the call that these initiatives are “in place” today, but really expect it to be an H2 benefit to the tune of “100-15o bps” of EBITDA margin improvement to get them to “mid-teens” margins.

Net then, there are a few puts and takes. On the one hand, I do think it’s probably reasonable to expect the cost savings they’re proposing, and perhaps that does add 100+ bps to margins. I.e., We’d be looking at ~14.5% margins today if normalized. But (1) I’m worried about continued pricing pressure from consolidation, and (2) further price decreases from the aforementioned cost reductions in product design. Point 2, however, is somewhat more mechanical - i.e., it’s not a structural trend, but would instead be a one-time step down in pricing. As such, maybe they extract ~25 bps of cost reductions from the new design, which they ultimately offset with lower prices in the end, thus knocking back off another 25 bps of margin to get us to ~14.25% thereabouts. It’s not huge.

But all in all, randomness makes Dyna hard to model. Sales could ultimately end up at $330M in 3 years, or less than $300M - we don’t precisely know. Right now, however, the macro seems stable and they seemingly have an opportunity to take market share, so I think the $330M is a fine go-forward estimate. Under this scenario, they’ll capture operating leverage and the aforementioned cost savings, however let’s assume 25 bps of cost savings are passed through via lower prices. So, they could ultimately post sales/EBITDA of $330M/$48M, amounting to 14.5% margins, up from the 14.25% above to give credit for operating leverage.

At the midpoint, they’re guiding for Q2 sales of $75M and $9.5M of EBITDA, implying margins of ~12.7%. This implies a step-down in sales and margin, and while there should be some margin pressure from deleverage, it does make me question whether there are further price decreases. Sales-wise, that doesn’t really concern me, given the modest lumpiness quarter-to-quarter.

Arcadia: Near-Term Weakness

Arcadia posted sales of $62M in Q1, down 23% from ~$80M posted last year, and down 9% from ~$68M posted in Q4. This decline from Q4 is a clear reflection of worsening demand as generally, Q4 is a lighter quarter for them from fewer selling (shipping) days, so what tends to happen is a step-up in Q1 sales. For instance, they grew 8% sequentially from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023, and grew 20% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022. Sure, there’s probably some market growth in those figures too, but that gives us a good reflection of general seasonality for Arcadia, and clearly shows how weak Q1 was.

Let’s go through this. First, akin to what DynaEnergetics is experiencing, Arcadia too is seeing a decline in market pricing, most, or perhaps all, of which had to do with a decline in aluminum pricing versus the prior year, apparently to the tune of ~10%. We don’t have near-term data in terms of how pricing is trending sequentially, but considering the pricing stability of aluminum in the back half of 2023, prices were probably more stable going into Q1. Either way though, we’re still likely looking at sequential unit declines. From the call:

“We noted during our last earnings call that Arcadia was experiencing a slow start to the year due to weak market conditions in the Western and Southwestern United States. Demand declined further in March, particularly for short-cycle orders at several of our large regional service centers as well as for our ultra high-end residential products.”

My suspicion is that these results are a mix of both market-related pressures with potentially some share losses. If we turn our attention to Apogee Enterprises’ (APOG) Architectural Framing segment where they compete with Arcadia, we can see that in their fiscal Q4 2024 (calendar Q1 2024), sales were ~7% lower than the prior year driven by lower volumes. Sequentially, they were roughly flat with the prior quarter at $139M in sales, although this included some pull-forward sales - without them, they would’ve apparently declined “double-digits” reflecting a similar sequential sales decline to Arcadia. But they too called out similar trends, noting weakness in their short-cycle work as well as a “deceleration in commercial construction”. So, it’s hard to think that some, if not all, of the softness that Arcadia is experiencing today isn’t market-related.

Similar to DynaEnergetics, the signs point to the declines being macro-related and not value proposition related. This is evidenced by the Architectural Billing Index (ABI) which has been more or less trending at a sub-50 level since the middle of 2023 (indicating declining billings). Other sources were noting similar signs of softness in calendar Q1 as well.

On the other hand, I do wonder if there might have been some share losses in recent trends as well. I say this not because I think there’s been a fundamental decline in their offering at any level - commercial or residential - but merely because of the market pricing trends. I mean, from one angle, APOG’s Framing segment is posting declines of “double-digits” on a normalized basis, but Arcadia is posting 23% declines year-over-year, reflecting a seemingly material difference (although yes, the mix, particularly in terms of geography, isn’t totally comparable). From a different angle, however, it’s worth remembering that this isn’t a hugely differentiated market - there’s also so much quality and differentiation you can add to aluminum curtain walls - and a relatively fragmented industry with both U.S. and European competitors, as confirmed by Apogee, so I can imagine that amidst the demand softness today, perhaps some competitors are getting a little more aggressive on pricing.

Now, that said, I don’t want to lose sight of the bigger picture here, which is that Arcadia is unlikely losing market share, if at all, for structural reasons. For FY23, for instance, Arcadia sales were flat with FY22, which compares to Apogee’s Framing segment declining ~8%, reflecting outperformance on Arcadia’s end. And if we zoom out a little further, we know Arcadia’s sales went from $245M in FY20 to $240M in FY21 to $299M in FY22 to $298M in FY23, reflecting overall growth over the past few years, although yes, both market growth and pricing benefited these periods.

However, what’s notable about this timeframe, and which provides some go-forward context, is that they were actually capacity constrained in 2023 (and prior years), with capacity limited by paint capacity. As such, as they’ve repeatedly covered throughout 2023, in addition to “industrial engineering” to extract 10-15% more capacity out of their existing equipment which they finished in Q1, their plan was to add more paint capacity in later 2024 - and anodizing capacity - for which the expectation in November 2023 was that they could “sell it through”. However, given demand conditions, the capex spend for 2024 is now up in the air - they seem to express more confidence than not that they’ll make the investments, but they’re clearly much less confident than they were 2 quarters ago. As they noted, they’re contemplating the better ROI between building the capacity themselves, or outsourcing it.

Looking ahead, the additional capacity seems like a foregone “demand unlock” opportunity given the market demand declines - while they should add capacity if they can easily take share to justify this, there’s seemingly not unserved demand today to easily target. A lot of the future economics rests on two things: (1) macro, end-market conditions, and (2) pricing. We’ll address the pricing element shortly but it’s fair to assume it trends stable. To point 1, however, who knows where this troughs. Maybe we see trough conditions today per their comments about residential being stronger for the rest of the year, or maybe demand declines further - I don’t know. They’re guiding for $65M in sales, up marginally from Q1 sales, and down ~18% from ~$79M in Q2 2023.

The way I’m simplistically contextualizing it, however, is just by assuming sales trough in Q1. With that assumption, $62M in Q1 sales probably translates into something like ~$235M of annual sales (~26.5% of sales as Q4 is lower than average). I’m not entirely sure what a normalized growth rate is for them just yet, but considering the GDP+ nature of residential and commercial construction, it’s hard to think that a low-to-mid-single-digit rate of, say, 3.5% is at all unreasonable - this assumption would generate sales of ~$251M in FY26. We’ll see what happens - sales could certainly fall around 5%-ish in the interim - but considering their Q2 guide, I’m going to roll with this assumption for now1.

Looking at their margins, they posted 9.5% segment EBITDA margins in Q1, down from 13% in the prior year Q1 and down from 13.6% posted in Q4. Looking at this from a contribution margin perspective, as we noted earlier, it’s probably true that prices are down sequentially, and as we also noted, it’s possible some of those pricing declines were competition-related rather than purely aluminum deflation-driven. As such, while we can’t confirm this, it’s possible some of the sequential decline in margins were partly a reflection of lower contribution margins.

That said, we know the price change was relatively small - consistent with their Q4 comments - considering that the bulk of both the sequential and year-over-year margin decline is a reflection of fixed cost deleverage with sales down 9% and 23%, respectively. Similar to Dyna, here too there’ll be a good amount of labor and fixed equipment and facility cost utilization given their manufacturing nature. Furthermore, they employ their own in-house team of sales reps - in addition to distributors - which are obviously largely fixed. Indeed, selling $10 of product to customer A instead of $12 won’t justify eliminating that sales rep position, particularly if one is operating under the assumption those sales will eventually return. However, management tempers this assumption of Arcadia being a high-fixed cost business.

They’re guiding for 12.1% EBITDA margins per their guide of ~$8M of adjusted EBITDA (including the NCI portion) on $66M in sales, which would reflect a material sequential jump in margins from the 9.5% posted in Q1. However, while they didn’t specify, I’m thinking this is potentially seasonal as (1) if we look at 2023, we can see margins grew from 13% in Q1 to ~21% in Q2 as SG&A fell and revenues grew, a similar trend to 2022 when margins grew from ~17% to over 21% sequentially, and (2) while they did call out “lower SG&A” for Q2, I’m not aware of any cost savings initiatives, nor am I under the impression that IT consulting fees, which were elevating prior period SG&A, are overly material in Q1 or Q2.

Added up then, assuming there is some seasonality, they’ll implicitly post 11% for the first half ($14M in EBITDA on $128M in sales). Considering I think they can achieve a similar sales run rate in the future, there’s really no reason they can’t then achieve today’s margins. I tend to think that the pricing pressure is behind us - if not become a tailwind with rising aluminum costs - and would certainly be the case per our sales growth assumption, so I’m not anticipating margin degradation from this. Per the call, they suggest they have some cost saving initiatives for Arcadia, but we’ll see - I’m not modeling any benefit. However, to be fair, they also talked about making “people investments”, seemingly insinuating there have been some upfront investments they’ve been making for growth purposes. But in any event, on $251M in sales at 11% margins, that gives me ~$28M in EBITDA.

NobelClad: Non-Core

NobelClad posted sales of ~$27M in Q1, growing 22% from ~$22M posted in last year’s Q1, although they’re ~13% lower from ~$31M posted in Q4. I’m not going to elaborate extensively on Nobel’s prospects because it’s not really core to the thesis - i.e., it won’t make or break the investment. And as I’ll note shortly, they’re looking to sell the business, which I find prudent assuming a fair price is offered given the non-core nature to the future of DMC.

Summarily, however, results are seemingly trending in a positive direction notwithstanding the sequential decline, for which quarter-to-quarter trends can be hard to infer much from given the lumpiness in this segment. But as noted on the call, NobelClad just won a $19M order from an international petrochem customer recently, an order they expect to get fulfilled (recognized) in 2025. And they’re also calling out positive LNG demand too, something they’ve been potentially able to target more aggressively thanks to internal capacity expansions for this business.

They’re guiding for $25M in Q2 sales, roughly flat with the ~$25M posted last year and down ~$2M from the $27M here in Q1, and $4M in adjusted EBITDA, or margins of ~16% (compared to 22% margins posted in Q1). Per the call, they expect NobelClad's EBITDA margins “to moderate due to a less favorable project mix.” Very simply then, while Q2’s guide doesn’t really reflect it quantitatively, given the qualitative context, I think assuming flat sales/EBITDA year-to-year is a sufficiently conservative estimate - as evidenced by the sales growth since 2021, this isn’t a declining business. So, sales of ~$100-110M - call it, $105M - and margins of ~18% (~$19M) - split between the guide and Q1 as Q2 reflects the project mix - is more reasonably conservative to me for FY26.

Valuation: Attractive

From a capital allocation perspective, they repaid some debt in Q1, which is what they’ve done over the past 2 years too. They’re sort of handcuffed, largely, on what they can do with their cash given their intention to exercise their call option in December to purchase the remaining 40% of Arcadia, for which they spent $123M in 2021 acquiring 60%. This is going to cost them $187M, for which they’ll ultimately assume debt to fund this following their recently agreed upon “$300 million, five-year senior secured credit facility.” (They list $163M instead of $187M as net of a bridge loan, but they’ll need to repay this anyways.)

Post-the acquisition later this year, I’m expecting them to be largely prudent with capital by prioritizing debt repayments, and holding off on M&A. What partly concerns me is the potential sale or spin of Dyna per their pursuant of “strategic alternatives”. That is, given the oil and gas exposure, it’s unlikely Dyna will capture a high multiple - i.e., their cash-flow based IRR owning the business is likely higher than what they could capture in a sale - so there needs to be some corporate flexibility here and not a hard-coded belief that they should sell the business at any price. If they feel the stock is undervalued, then cash flows should be allocated to repurchases, not selling DynaEnergetics.

All in all, at today’s price of $11.3/share with 19.982M basic S/O, that’s a ~$226M market cap. Net of ~$20M of cash, $88M of total debt, and $187M of NCI, that’s an EV of ~$481M.

The way I think about valuation is to value them on an EV basis to account for the buyout later this year - i.e., to not back out earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest (other 40%). With that in mind, summarizing my assumptions for FY26, Dyna could be posting sales/EBITDA of $330M/$48M, Arcadia at $251M/$28M, and NobelClad at $105M/$19M, amounting to $685/$95M on a fully consolidated basis.

CapEx and depreciation should grow a little as a percentage of sales given the investment in automation that should flow through, but on a normalized basis, capex-to-sales of 2.75% ($19M) and depreciation at 5% ($34M) is reasonable to me. Unallocated corporate expense of ~$14M - which should remain relatively fixed - SBC at 1% of sales ($7M), interest expense of $24.5M ($8.5M today plus 8.5% on $163M to acquire the remainder of Arcadia), and a tax rate of 30% is also reasonable given the international exposure. Thus, assuming no deduction of EBITDA attributable to NCI, that implies net income of ~$11M and free-cash-flow of ~$26M in FY26. Add back $24.5M in interest expense to make this more comparable and that implies ~$50M of NOPAT, which would be equal to 9.6x today’s EV.

Should this scenario play out, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to believe a multiple closer to 14x makes more sense given that this is a business that should grow over time - that would imply an EV of $700M. Minus $88M of today’s debt, $0M in NCI, $163M in additional debt from the Arcadia acquisition, but then adding $20M of today’s cash, plus another, say, $40M in cash generated in 2025 and 2026 for a total of $60M in cash, and that implies a market cap in FY26 of $509M, or ~$25/share, more than double today’s price in 2 years.

So, there’s clearly a lot of potential upside. But there’s also clearly a lot of risk. Outside of being right in that both Dyna and Arcadia aren’t structural share losers, this upside is heavily predicated on the macro environment. For Dyna, that means oil prices not in some way collapsing, driving materially lower completions; for Arcadia, that means construction spending holding up similar to today’s levels. Furthermore, by year-end following the Arcadia acquisition, interest expense is probably going to run them over ~$6M quarterly, which is concerning considering that at present economics/demand levels, they’re posting ~$7-8M in EBIT quarterly (which includes the NCI attribution). And then lastly, if the multiple they divest Dyna and Nobel amounts to something less than 14x FCF/NOPAT, that too will result in a lower fair value.

Conclusion

All considered, while I’m cognizant of the risks, I find DMC to be an attractively priced stock at these levels. It’s seemingly likely that between Arcadia and Dyna, their positioning is rather stable over time, although admittedly not the most durable I’ve seen in a business. There are risks here in the form of debt - creating path-dependency - pricing degradation, and macro-sensitivity. However, today’s price implies no improvement in present economics, which I find possible but inconsistent with today’s trends, offering then what I think is an attractive risk/reward.