Andrew Bret Wallis/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) when I wrote about it in September last year, as I was very worried about the near-term performance due to the macro conditions and the large amount of debt on the balance sheet. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect the core business to continue showing EBITDA growth, following the current momentum that it is experiencing. The divestiture of non-core segments is also well in progress. Notably, management has managed to clean up its balance sheet, pushing out near-term maturity to 2027.

Review

My research suggests that CCO is set to see accelerating growth and an improving EBITDA margin in the coming quarters, stemming from investments in digital billboards, secular tailwinds, and corporate actions. All these could also potentially drive up CCO’s valuation multiples if executed properly.

Firstly, regarding accelerating growth, I see a couple of growth tailwinds that are going to drive up the core segments (Billboard and Airport) growth over the foreseeable future.

The main tailwind that will drive growth in both segments is the increasing penetration of digital billboards. Grand View Research expects the digital billboards to grow faster than the overmarket at 10.1% (vs. the industry growth of 8.9%), and this makes a lot of sense because advertisers would prefer digital ads since they can deliver more dynamic messages vs. a static billboard. Another key driver that I expect to continue attracting more demand for digital ads is programmatic advertising because it enables advanced targeting (able to target consumers outside of first-party data), wider reach (can leverage large platforms like Google and Meta), and a multi-channel approach (can be run across a multitude of channels).

Notably, for the Billboard segment, while mix digital revenue is going up, the mix of assets that are digital is still very low (only 5% of the assets were digital, as presented in the JPMorgan TMT conference). As such, I see strong growth ahead for the digital revenue stream as CCO invests more in digital assets. The constraint to growth here is that it takes time (due to regulatory permits and finding the right location) to convert a static asset to a digital one, but I think this is a matter of timing and not something structural that cannot be done (they have already done it anyway). There are already several successful case studies, as cited by management in the JPMorgan conference. For instance, Atlanta has 50% of its revenue coming from digital, and certain markets overseas have 70% of revenue coming from digital. A more concrete precedent is that CCO’s Airport segment now has 55% of revenue from digital and less than 20% of assets are digital, which is a compelling data point that America can grow into the same mix over time. Moreover, each time there is a recontract event (for the Airport segment), CCO sees an increase in the mix of digital revenue and assets, which means there is still growing demand out there.

From a mix perspective, the growth contribution from digital billboards (digital revenue) is going to become more apparent as it becomes a larger mix of the core segments. As of 1Q24, digital revenue is ~34% of Billboard revenue and ~55% of Airport revenue.

There are also tailwinds for each specific segment. For America’s Billboard, the upcoming movie slate and the removal of the strike hangover from last year should be a near-term growth tailwind to support growth. As for Airport, it should continue to benefit from the continuous recovery of air travel.

As such, I am confident that CCO will continue to see healthy growth ahead.

Author's work

Secondly, regarding improving EBITDA margin, CCO should see an improvement as it divests its North Europe and Latin America segments, which are already in negotiations. Specifically for Latin America, management noted that they’re in talks with several counterparties, where some are interested in the entire platform while others are looking at it in pieces or in countries. I am expecting good news from this in the coming quarters. Selling these assets will make CCO screen a lot better as core EBITDA margins are a lot better (for Latin America, it was noted in the 4Q23 earnings call that US assets have a higher margin).

Lastly, just to follow up on one of my main worries I had previously—the debt sitting on the CCO balance sheet— It was a relief to know that CCO has gone through a couple of The proceeds from the potential divestment of North Europe and Latin America will contribute to debt repayment, thereby reducing overall debt., and as of 1Q24, the nearest major maturity is in 2027 ($1.25 billion callable bond and ~$380 million off loans). This gives CCO the flexibility and runway to focus on driving business improvement rather than worrying about the balance sheet. It was also noted that the proceeds from the potential divestiture of North Europe and Latin America will go towards paying down debt, which will help drive down overall debt.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe CCO can continue to grow EBITDA as it benefits from an increasing mix of digital billboards and air travel growth. For the America segment, I expect EBITDA to grow in line with the industry growth rate and Airport EBITDA to continue its current growth momentum (12% growth ahead). I note that my EBITDA growth estimates are conservative for both segments. For America, EBITDA growth could be higher as digital billboards become a larger source of revenue. For airports, if the Fed were to cut rates, it would ease pressure on consumers’ spending power, which could drive up demand for more air travel.

Since North Europe is intended for divestiture, I assumed it would continue to generate the same level of EBITDA in my model without any growth, as management is unlikely to reinvest for growth. For modeling purposes, I assumed “others” to be 0 since it is not a core business anyway. Corporate expense is unlikely to grow at the same rate as EBITDA given the fixed cost nature (historical studies showed that corporate expenses are pretty much fixed), but they should still grow in line with long-term inflation.

Accordingly, I estimate CCO to generate ~$681 million of EBITDA in FY26. I assumed CCO to trade at 10x FY26 EBITDA (historical average), which gives a target share price of $2.76.

Risk

The nature of CCO business means that it is heavily tied to the amount of advertising budget available in its market. Since advertising budgets are the easiest to cut in a down cycle, CCO becomes heavily dependent on the economy doing well. So far, while inflation and rates are high, GDP growth has been resilient. If a repeat of subprime happens, CCO near-term growth will be heavily impaired.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for CCO. Strong core segments recovery, particularly in digital billboards and airport segments, led me to believe EBITDA can continue to grow. CCO is also actively divesting non-core assets and has extended its debt maturities, improving the balance sheet and providing financial flexibility. At its current valuation, I believe CCO presents an attractive investment opportunity.