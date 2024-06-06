Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Springbok Research Partners as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) showed better than expected revenue in its most recent quarter. The company reports a 4% dividend yield, and trades at 4x-5x EBITDA with little debt. I think that ongoing infrastructure upgrades at three Australian villages and the recent capital expansion plans may bring new capacity and enhance potential future net sales growth. The sale of the McClelland Lake Lodge in 2024 and the recently announced stock repurchase program may bring stock demand in the coming years. However, in any case, the company appears significantly undervalued. My financial models revealed significant upside potential in the stock price.

Company Overview, And The Australian Segment

Civeo is a company that offers an integrated suite of services for the natural resources sector in addition to home care and catering and gastronomy services.

Civeo is in charge of the logistics, whether in the accommodation of existing infrastructure, or in the development from scratch of the construction and commissioning of accommodation facilities.

By the end of 2023, the company had 24 active facilities, including 26 thousand available rooms, of which it operated around 14 thousand under the ownership of its clients. Particularly in Canada, the company offers asset mobility services for short-term projects such as the construction of oil transmission and distribution lines.

The company's operations are divided into segments according to their geographical activity, in Australia and Canada. Each of these segments, in turn, is subdivided by the type of service they provide, with accommodation services and food services shared by both segments.

In Canada, accommodation and services activity is concentrated in highly active mining areas, mainly in British Columbia and the Oil Sands, where the company has a large number of rooms, in addition to location management. In this territory, mobile asset services are also offered, made up mainly of modular constructions that are easy to move and serve to accommodate personnel as well as to provide food services.

For its part, in Australia, the organization is similar. Out of the approximately 8,500 rooms, more than 7,500 are concentrated in the Bowen basin, one of the main coal extraction areas in the country and globally. These activities represent almost 50% of the income derived from this segment. Along with this, the company owns accommodation villas in the Pilbara region, and manages accommodation centers under the ownership of its clients. This segment had significant growth in recent years due to the centrality that resource extraction activity occupies for the Australian economy.

Mining has long been a cornerstone of the Australian economy. Today, it remains one of the country’s most well-established sectors. It is a major contributor to Australia’s economy, accounting for around 13.6% of total GDP. The outlook for Australia’s mineral exports continues to improve, as the world economy rebounds from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: trade.gov

The company also reported beneficial public investment policies and tax benefits for companies that settle in the region. Hence, I would expect that new demand for services in Australia could generate organic growth. In this article, I provide my own expectations, and how the segment's outlook would look like. My numbers are based on previous net sales growth, capacity growth, FCF growth, and market expectations. Besides, it is worth noting that the Australia mining sector market is expected to grow at close to 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Australia Mining Sector Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 53.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. Source: RationalStat

Lone Investment Capital

Capacity Expansion In Australia

The operating results for the first quarter have shown sustained growth in revenues from the Australian segment, which reached $92.1 million over the $62 million generated from activity in Canada.

In my view, the variations with respect to the previous year are explained by the reduction of activities in the liquefied natural gas industry in Canada and the increase in activity in Australia in general. With that, I think that Civeo may continue to report net sales growth thanks to capacity expansion in Australia. The numbers coming from the Australian segment are quite impressive.

Revenue from the Australian segment increased 19% period-over-period and Adjusted EBITDA was up 43% driven by a 17% year-over-year increase in billed rooms, increased integrated services activity and improved margins for both Civeo's owned-villages and its integrated services business. Source: Quarterly Press Release

In my view, according to capital expenditure guidance given for 2024, there is a clear indication of business growth and expansionary plans for the future. The company expects to invest close to $30-$35 million. In my view, it means that Civeo may open new lodges, or enhance the services given in the lodges, like the ongoing customer-funded infrastructure upgrades at three Australian villages. I think that capacity expansion could lead to increases in net sales growth.

The Company is also maintaining its full-year 2024 capital expenditure guidance of $30 million to $35 million. Source: Quarterly Press Release During the first quarter of 2024, Civeo invested $5.6 million in capital expenditures compared to $4.8 million invested during the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures in both periods were primarily related to maintenance spending on the Company’s lodges and villages. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2024 also included $2.4 million related to customer-funded infrastructure upgrades at three Australian villages. Source: Quarterly Press Release

I also have information about the sale of the accommodation facilities in McClelland Lake, which was sold during January 2024. In this regard, investors may want to have a look at the following lines from a recent press release.

Civeo Corporation today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its McClelland Lake Lodge assets to a US-based mining project for approximately C$49 million, or US$36 million. Source: Press Release

I think that we could see new sale of assets in certain regions. In my view, if more divestments are executed, and cash in hand increases, I think that the book value per share could increase. As a result, the company may also report lower WACC, which may enhance the company's valuation.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet includes an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x with a significant amount of property and equipment. Civeo also reports a significant amount of accounts receivables. Clients seem to pay a bit late. However, the current ratio is larger than 1x. I am not really concerned about Civeo's liquidity.

Property and equipment are mainly represented by accommodation assets, which are mainly the lodges that Civeo owns. I invite investors to review the rooms that Civeo offers. We are not talking about luxurious rooms or anything similar. With that, accommodation assets are worth $1.3 billion, including accumulated D&A, close to $245 million in total property and equipment. The company reports a market capitalization of less than $400 million. With these figures, I do believe that the company is undervalued.

Total long-term debt stands at $78 million, with total liabilities of about $212 million. Total net assets stand at $301 million, not far from the current market capitalization. In sum, I think that the downside risk is quite small.

Stock Repurchase Plan

In my view, there are a number of individuals inside the organization who may recognize that Civeo is undervalued. The CEO worked a few years in M&A inside a large investment bank, and holds a degree in economics. I think that they may launch transactions to try to enhance the valuation of the stock.

In this regard, I think that returns to shareholders could be provided through the availability of capital from the quarterly dividends and the share repurchase programs. According to Seeking Alpha, the dividend yield stands at close to 4%, and the payout ratio is close to 35%.

Sum Of The Parts

Civeo is currently trading at 4.99x forward EBITDA with a small amount of debt, 11x GAAP earnings, and 0.5x forward sales. In my view, the company is significantly undervalued as compared to competitors in Australia, the United States, and Canada. I think that this is a good reason to review the business model. This article offers a sum of the parts model and a DCF model, revealing significant upside potential.

Competition is high and is limited to companies that offer similar services, being a currently consolidated market with a low number of participants. In Canada, the main competitors for hosting services are ATCO, Black Diamond, Dexterra, and Clean Harbors, among which some maintain hosting positions in the same regions as Civeo, comprising a smaller structure and fewer offers as well. When it comes to property management for its clients, the landscape is changing, and the main competitors are Aramark, Sodexo, Compass Group, and Royal Camp Services.

The valuation of competitors in Canada includes EV/Sales close to 4x-0.6x. For the sum of the parts valuation, I used a ratio of 1x sales.

I used the following expectations about the Canadian business model. First, I took a look at the expectations about the mining market in Canada. Besides, I also studied the expectations about the Canada foodservice market, and recent investments made by Civeo.

Caterers in Canada market size (2024-2029) Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 5.5% over the past five years, to reach an estimated $3.9bn in 2024. Source: ibisworld The Canada Foodservice Market is expected to reach USD 114.29 billion in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 17.96% to reach USD 261.09 billion by 2029. Source: Mordorintelligence Production in the Mining market is projected to amount to 573,600.0m kg in 2024. An annual growth rate of 2.36% is expected (CAGR 2024-2028). Source: statista.com

I expect that by 2030, Civeo could generate total revenue of $449 million, with the sum of the accommodation revenue being $326 million, added to the mobile facility rental revenue of $40 million. In addition, the food service and another service could be close to $73 million.

Source: lone Investment Capital

On the other hand, in Australia, the main competitors are Ausco Modular and Fleetwood Corporation as well as other smaller independent providers. In terms of accommodation services and competition in property management, the main participants are ISS, Sodexo, Compass Group, Northern Rise, and Cater Care. I assumed a ratio of 0.7x sales for the business in Australia. Competitors report a ratio of 0.4x-1.3x sales.

In order to build my forecasts about the business in Australia, I took into account the growth of food service market in Australia. In addition, my assumptions are in line with the expectations about the mining industry, and recent ongoing infrastructure upgrades at three Australian villages.

The food service market in Australia is estimated to reach USD 80.7 billion by 2029 and record a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Source: Marketdataforecast

In Australia, I expect revenue from accommodation to reach $513 million, along with food service and other service revenue close to $555 million. In sum, including my forecasts for other revenue, I assumed total revenue of $1 billion.

Source: lone Investment Capital

Using 2026 net sales figures, the total valuation would be close to $735 million including net debt. The equity valuation would stand at $673 million, and the equity valuation would be $45 per share. Given the current stock price, I think that there is significant upside potential in the stock valuation.

Discounted Cash Flow

I reviewed the guidance given for 2024, which includes sales close to $625-$700, an EBITDA margin close to 11%, and a capex of about $30-$35 million.

For the full year of 2024, Civeo is maintaining its previously provided revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $625 million to $700 million and $80 million to $90 million, respectively. Source: Quarterly Press Release

I used some of the company's figures to assess future net sales. However, my DCF model includes mainly my own expectations. My forecasts are based on expectations about the global Catering Services market.

The global Catering Services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% over the projected period. Source: Catering Services Market

Besides, I also took into account recent CFO growth shown in the first part of 2024, previous cash flow statements, and my expectations about capacity expansion, and FCF growth.

In the past, Civeo reported FCF/Net Sales ratio close to 9% and 16%. I used FCF/Net Sales ratio of about 7%-10%, which I think is quite conservative. My DCF model includes financial forecasts from now to 2030.

I used a Gordon-Growth model to make assumptions about the terminal value, WACC of about 9%, and long-term growth of 2%. These metrics seem significantly conservative.

Source: lone Investment Capital

The results obtained include FCF ranging from $54 million to $112 million, the total implied enterprise value of $1.4 billion, and an equity valuation of about $1.3 billion. Finally, the implied price obtained is close to $90 per share.

Source: lone Investment Capital

Risks

Among the risks, we must highlight the concentration of activity in certain regions of Australia, as well as the general dependence on the resource extraction industry. In my view, lower exploration, and production in Canada or Australia may lower future net sales growth. This is a risk to my thesis.

Demand for our services is sensitive to the level of exploration, development and production activity of, and the corresponding capital spending by, natural resources companies. Our business typically supports customer projects that are capital intensive and require several years to generate first production, with production lasting for decades. The economic analyses conducted by our customers in Canadian oil sands, Australian mining and global liquefied natural gas investment areas have historically assumed a relatively conservative longer-term price outlook for production from such projects to determine economic viability. Source: 10-k

In addition, large changes in commodity prices, or lower future commodity prices would also lower future net income growth. Besides, in my opinion, lower capex expectations in the natural resources industry may lower the demand for the company's services.

The willingness of natural resources companies to explore, develop and produce depends largely upon the availability of attractive resource prospects and the prevailing view of future commodity prices, and expenditures by our natural resources customers generally lag changes in commodity prices by at least three to six months. Source: 10-k

Besides, the company's two main clients accounted for more than 20% of the company's income in recent years. I would also take into account the risks that weigh on its clients, especially with regard to the security of the infrastructure and the maintenance of operations.

My Conclusion

Civeo currently offers a 4% dividend yield, trades at close to 4x-5x EBITDA, and recently announced ongoing infrastructure upgrades at three Australian villages and capital expansion plans. I think that the balance sheet is in good shape to finance future developments in existing jurisdictions or new jurisdictions. In addition, the recent sale of the McClelland Lake Lodge and the stock repurchase plan announced in 2023 could indicate efforts to enhance the valuation of the stock. In addition, the sum of the parts model and the DCF model offered in my article indicate that there is significant upside potential in the stock price.