The Euro Remains Firm Ahead Of The First Time The ECB Will Cut Rates Before The Federal Reserve

Jun. 06, 2024 7:35 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, DXY, USDOLLARUUP, USDU, UDN, EPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, ADIV, VPL, IPAC, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXB, GBBEF, EWA, FLAU, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.41K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is mostly softer today, ahead of tomorrow's employment report.
  • We suspect ECB officials will try to deliver a hawkish cut, by which we mean, framing the move to avoid the market driving down interest rates.
  • The euro is in the upper end of its recent range, near $1.09.

Euro currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj

Overview

The dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is mostly softer today, ahead of tomorrow's employment report. The ECB meeting and President Lagarde's press conference are the main events today. There is little doubt that it will cut rates today, and do

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.41K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News