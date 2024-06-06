SPYV: Performance Will Be Inferior To The S&P 500 Index In The Long Run

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.94K Followers

Summary

  • SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF owns value stocks in the S&P 500 index with lower P/E, P/B, and P/S ratios.
  • SPYV has performed well in the past 2-3 years but has lagged behind its peer funds, SPDR S&P 500 ETF and S&P 500 Growth ETF.
  • SPYV's allocation to growth sectors is limited, leading to potential underperformance compared to SPY and SPYG in the long run.

A rising bar graph with a zigzag arrow

Richard Drury

ETF Overview

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) owns a portfolio of value stocks in the S&P 500 index. These stocks have lower P/E, P/B, and P/S ratio than the S&P 500 index. SPYV has an expense ratio of

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.94K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPYV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News