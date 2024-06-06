AngloGold Ashanti: The Outlook Is Absolutely Bright, But First A Dip

Jun. 06, 2024 8:34 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) Stock
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • This analysis reiterates a "Hold" rating for shares of AngloGold Ashanti, a mining company that mines gold deposits in various locations.
  • The previous analysis predicted a bullish sentiment for AU shares due to improvements in operations and increased demand for gold as a hedge against economic slowdown.
  • Strong demand for gold as a safe haven and improved profile of the company will drive AU shares higher, but they are expected to create a more attractive level first.

Gold Bars

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

A Hold Rating for shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc

This analysis reiterates the “Hold” rating for shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), a Greenwood, Colorado-based mining company that mines gold deposits in West and East Africa, Western

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.51K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News