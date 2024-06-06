luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

A Hold Rating for shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc

This analysis reiterates the “Hold” rating for shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), a Greenwood, Colorado-based mining company that mines gold deposits in West and East Africa, Western Australia, Brazil, and Argentina, as the same rating was already assigned in the previous analysis dated February 14, 2024.

The Previous “Hold” Rating

Share prices were thought to be set on an upbeat mood, but not before trading in neutral for a while: Share prices of AngloGold Ashanti were expected to be subdued by the US Federal Reserve (or "Fed") delaying interest rate cuts as there was uncertainty as to whether inflation was on a convincing path back to the medium-term target of 2%.

After a period of neutral trading, the previous analysts also predicted robust bullish sentiment for shares of AngloGold Ashanti, supported by the following 2 factors: a) improvement in the profile of AngloGold Ashanti; b) portfolio owners' intensive purchase of gold holdings to hedge against some headwinds in the global climate, including the risk of an economic slowdown resulting from the Fed's tight monetary policy to fight inflation.

Yet Shares Have Been Quite Neutral before the Rally

During the neutral phase of trading, dwindling hopes for an earlier rate cut due to stickier-than-expected US inflation data put downward pressure on the precious metal, which fell below the $2,000/oz mark just a few hours before the previous article. Due to the positive correlation between AngloGold Ashanti's share price and the metal price, changes in sentiment on interest rate cut expectations also affected AngloGold Ashanti shares. The positive correlation, represented by the dark yellow area curve at the lower portion of the following chart, means that when the price of gold is trending upwards, AngloGold Ashanti shares are also likely to be influenced by positive sentiment, regardless of returns, which can vary widely even between the securities. The strong positive correlation is described by the yellow curve, which has almost always been above zero over the last five years. The gold price is represented by the gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) as a benchmark.

After the drop below $2,000/oz, the phase of the gold price has been roughly as described: With tensions escalating in the Middle East following missile attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on merchant ships in the Red Sea, demand for physical gold as a safe-haven asset was robust, helping gold prices stay afloat, let’s say slightly above $2,000/oz. level. But as markets continued to wait for more clarity on the outlook for US rates, gold prices had to delay the recovery many had hoped for.

The pullback was seen by analysts as an opportunity to buy gold at an amazing attractive price given the prospect of using it as a hedge against various portfolio headwinds. In late February 2024, this consensus on the yellow metal as a portfolio hedge strengthened as the market turned the obstacle to the first rate cut of stubborn inflation into a driver of gold demand. But until then, by dimming hopes of expectations for the Fed's first rate cut, stronger-than-expected inflation data slowed the recovery in the gold price and held the troy ounce at around $2,000. As predicted in the previous article, as long as the Fed's "higher-for-longer" stance on rates made the market love the high yields of the US Treasuries more than gold, the upward momentum of AngloGold Ashanti shares was delayed under the law of the positive correlation between AngloGold’s stock price and gold price, as observed previously.

The Bull Market for Gold Coincided with AngloGold Ashanti Shares Sharply Up

The subsequent period was marked by a bull market for gold and the improvement of AngloGold Ashanti's operating and financial profile, as evidenced by the gold miner's financial full-year ending December 31-2023, and first quarter 2024 production update reports issued respectively April 10, 2024, and May 10, 2024.

As expected in the previous analysis, the bullish sentiment following the period of neutral trading in AngloGold Ashanti shares was funded by robust demand for gold as a portfolio hedge against the risk of an economic slowdown as a result of the Fed's tough policies to curb high inflation. Indeed, the following narrative suggests that this is how things went: Driven by the strong bullish sentiment that emerged in late February, gold prices rallied nearly 17% from below $2,000/oz. as of the previous article to the current $2,330/oz., and giving a market boost to AngloGold's operational and financial performance, the strong tailwind ultimately reflected in AngloGold's upside price. AngloGold Ashanti plc's NYSE-listed shares under the symbol AU gained 38.87% (or 40.03% including dividend yield) compared to the previous article, versus a change of 5.76% for the S&P 500. On March 28, 2024, AngloGold Ashanti distributed $0.19 per share for an annual payout (based on the trailing twelve months or “TTM”) of $0.23 per share, resulting in a TTM dividend yield of 0.93% at the time of this writing. Despite the five-year growth rate of 27.60%, it is not for the dividend that investors hold shares of AngloGold, but for an attempt to beat the US stock market by taking advantage of the cyclicality of gold prices. Otherwise, as the chart below shows, even with dividend yields, the AU position tends to underperform the US stock market benchmark of the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over the long term.

From a corporate perspective, after overcoming some operational setbacks in Brazil and the Republic of Guinea last year, the company benefited from A) a focus on core activities and high-margin investments in Brazil, B) cash flow optimization in Ghana, C) favorable operational trends in Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and D) underground mine development and strategic decarbonization efforts in Western Australia.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Out with Bullish Trend for Gold

On April 19, gold prices posted their “longest winning streak” since January 2023, driven by strong demand from Chinese retailers and global bankers especially, who were convinced of the metal's purpose as a safe haven in the face of various threats to the economic cycle, including elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions. In addition, the market began to weigh the possibility of using gold as a portfolio hedge against the risk of an economic downturn after the Fed sent recessionary signals with its interest rate hike policy. Because they do not promote growth but do the opposite, the purpose of higher interest rates by the Fed is actually to reduce inflation by curbing consumption and investment. The longer interest rates remain high, the greater the risk of an economic slowdown. To protect the value of their investments, investors will look to safe-haven assets like gold, as David Meger of High Ridge Futures signaled as a long-term scenario: “higher uptrend in gold will continue as the Federal Reserve might not be cutting rates as soon as the market expects.”

In this gold price environment, the company announced its results for the 2023 financial year and the combination resulted in strong demand for AngloGold Ashanti shares.

AngloGold Ashanti's 2023 annual report showed that the lower gold production on a year-over-year basis, was mainly due to operational headwinds in Brazil, the Republic of Guinea, and Ghana, which the company resolved last year as highlighted in the previous analysis. AngloGold also produced 4.4 million ounces of silver as a by-product in 2023 versus 3.6 million ounces of silver in 2022. The lower gold production of ≈ 2.635 million ounces in 2023 (versus ≈2.742 million ounces in 2022) was fully offset by a higher realized gold price (up ≈8% YoY to $1,930/oz.) and gold hedging zero-cost collar of $1,950/oz to $2,025/oz. strategies equivalent to 5% of total production. Nevertheless, production was in line with guidance as well as the group's cash costs of $1,108/oz. (compared to $1,024 per ounce in 2022) both for the second consecutive year despite some setbacks at mineral facilities at the Cuiabá site in Brazil, Siguiri in the Republic of Guinea, and Obuasi in Ghana, and despite inflationary pressures on costs. Operating activities generated net cash flow of $971 million in 2023, which was down from $1,804 million in 2022, but it should also be said that the decline was impacted by one-time income and expenses that enhanced cash flow in 2022 and depreciated cash flow in 2023. These were: These were:

one-off payment of $460 million received by AngloGold from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2022 through the release of historical cash holdings to Kibali Goldmines SA (or "Kibali"), as AngloGold Ashanti has a 45% stake in the Kibali joint venture, while Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (ABX:CA) has 45% stake and Société Miniére de Kilo-Moto (SOKIMO) has the remainder 10% stake. The mine is operated by Barrick Gold Corp.

one-off expenditure of $314 million in 2023 for AngloGold Ashanti's corporate restructuring purposes.

The cash conversion cycle has improved significantly from the H1-2023 free cash outflow of $205 million to the H2-2023 free cash inflow of $314 million, indicating that the company's efforts are paying off. For the entire year of 2023, free cash inflow was $109 million versus 2022 $657 million, but as previously seen, the former includes one-time restructuring costs, while the latter includes the one-time payment received from Congo. Adjusted for these one-time or non-recurring items, the free cash inflow is $423 million in 2023 and the free cash inflow is $197 million in 2022. The free cash flow situation improved, driven by higher gold prices. Internally generated cash flows and the increase in debt by $343 million enabled AngloGold to make loan repayments of $214.5 million and to finance the following activities: in addition to the costs associated with the company's restructuring strategies including the relocation of the company's headquarters to Denver and the transitioning of AngloGold Ashanti's primary listing to the NYSE, AngloGold used $1.127 million for operations and growth projects, and $91 million in dividends (down from $181 million in 2022).

As of December 30, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti's balance sheet showed liquidity as follows: $955 million cash available on hand and the ability to finance corporate restructuring costs by drawing on untapped revolving credit facilities of up to $1,253 million. While year-end adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.89x was higher than 0.49 in 2022, it was still significantly below the company's target of 1.0x and in any case well below the 4x warning threshold generally accepted, prompting consideration of lower financial risk associated with AngloGold Ashanti's investment and strong debt servicing capacity. This assessment of the financial soundness of AngloGold Ashanti's balance sheet is confirmed by the interest coverage ratio. This is calculated as a trailing 12-month (or “LTM”) operating income of $568 million divided by LTM interest expense of $131 million, yielding 4.3 times. This value compared to the generally accepted minimum level of let’s say “Two” indicates that the company can easily afford a loan capital including interest expenses thereof. The strong financial position gives the company more scope to further optimize operations and pursue the highest return investment opportunities to remain well-positioned given the robust gold price outlook.

Optimization Efforts

In terms of optimization efforts, the company aims to grow the Obuasi ore deposit in Ghana, which represents 8-9% of total production, to a stable annual production rate of over 400,000 ounces by 2026, or 15-20% of future total production, at Tier 1 costs. Care and maintenance of the Córrego do Sítio (or "CdS") mine in Brazil will prevent an underperforming asset from weighing down the portfolio's well-returning assets, especially now that they can take advantage of the positive sentiment on gold. A future sale cannot be ruled out as part of the company's strategy to focus on a narrower asset base of core businesses. The company is involved in carbon reduction activities at the Geita Mine in Tanzania and the Tropicana open pit and underground gold mine in Western Australia. Strategically, as highlighted in the previous article, these are very strategically important projects for AngloGold Ashanti.

Growth Projects

Regarding mineral resource growth projects, the company is advancing the necessary permits at North Bullfrog in southern Nevada. The site has mineral reserves of one million ounces of gold grading 0.43 grams of gold per tonne of mineral (or "g/t"). This asset will represent a milestone for AngloGold Ashanti as it will be the first project in Nevada to begin precious metals production. Once the company receives regulatory approvals, North Bullfrog's gold production could average 117,000 ounces of gold per year for the first five years and 62,000 ounces per year over the 13-year mine life, at a low all-in sustaining cost (or AISC) of $882/oz over the first five years and $854/oz over the 13-year mine life. To start production at North Bullfrog, the company will need to invest $369 million. At current gold prices, the investment has an internal rate of return (IRR) of not less than 25%. Compared to feasibility studies of other projects we have seen so far, this is a financially sound project, assuming the gold price will maintain its consensus in the market, which is very positive. According to the company's latest estimates, production will not start before mid-2026. North Bullfrog will contribute to AngloGold Ashanti with new low-cost ounces, versus a benchmark of Q4-2023 AISC/oz. of $1,345 as S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis indicates as the mean for 11 major gold miners globally operating. In Southern Nevada, the company is also rolling on to the much larger Merlin deposit of the Expanded Silicon project, and so far, drilling for the first time supports the announcement of the existence of 9.1 million ounces of gold in the Inferred Mineral Resource. The company has a margin to further expand while scaling up to higher mineral categories with follow-up exploration and testing work.

Q1 2024 Production Update Published - Gold Continues to Show Strong Uptrend

Around May 20, the price of gold was at a new record high, reflecting improved sentiment among US and Western investors towards gold as a safe haven, likely against the risk of an economic slowdown. Until then, the economic slowdown was sidelined in favor of short-term triggers of variations in gold prices, such as escalating/easing tensions in the Middle East and rising/cooling sentiment about Fed rate cut expectations. When Chinese investors bought gold to secure their liquidity and regulated the purchases through their US dollar reserves, they saw the danger of a devaluation of the North American currency but with inflation unlikely as the dreaded threat. Inflation has fallen significantly since the Fed introduced a hawkish monetary policy, which, on the other hand, by raising the cost of money, has a positive effect on the value of the US dollar. There was no other explanation, and Chinese investors sent a clear signal to North American and European investors: The US dollar, as a benchmark for the US economy, is under negative pressure as the Fed's aggressive anti-inflation policy threatens a recession. Therefore, it would be better to reduce US cash reserves and invest in gold, on the verge of strong appreciation with mounting propaganda about the metal as a safe haven.

Amid strong bullish sentiment on gold prices, AngloGold Ashanti reported on May 10 that first-quarter gold production rose 2% year-on-year to 581,000 ounces, which helped to prop up shares.

Higher recoveries were partially offset by lower processed tonnages. The increase in production was driven by operational optimization initiatives bearing fruit at Cuiabá (AGA Mineração) (up 55% year-on-year) and Serra Grande (up 40% year-on-year) in Brazil, combined with good progress in gold production in Kibali (up 19% year-on-year) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Geita (up 16% year-on-year) in Tanzania. At Siguiri mine in Guinea and Tropicana in Australia, production fell by 35% and 17% respectively compared to the previous year due to temporary negative factors such as lower recovery and severe flooding in underground and open pit areas. However, the company says production at the plants appears to be returning to normal production levels. Production at Sunrise Dam in Australia, which fell 8% year-on-year, was also impacted by the effects of the cyclone, while the 7% drop in production at Cerro Vanguardia in Argentina due to a planned plant closure was not unexpected. Production at Obuasi in Ghana has continued according to the previously described ramp-up plan, targeting 400,000 ounces by 2026. Production this year remains on track to reach 275,000 to 320,000 ounces of gold, underpinned by the production of higher tonnages and grades of ore as underground development progresses.

Outlook for 2024

The Group's target is to produce between 2.590 and 2.790 million ounces of gold in 2024, with a mid-range of 2.690 million ounces, compared to 2.635 million ounces in the previous year.

AngloGold Ashanti's expected production in 2024 should involve costs broadly in line with or in a worst-case scenario slightly higher than 2023 levels unless external factors such as inflationary pressures due to escalating geopolitical tensions or adverse weather conditions increase costs significantly, but these factors are unpredictable.

Leaving aside short-term factors, solid demand for gold as a safe haven to protect against the expected economic downturn will drive the continued uptrend in gold prices, as this analysis has previously provided several signals in this regard. The threat of an economic slowdown due to the Fed's tightening interest rate policy will prompt investors to take advantage of the hedging opportunities offered by gold. This will add to the geopolitical risk factors that are driving healthy demand for gold as a portfolio hedge. This week’s fresh slate of very meaningful economic data provides additional signals of an impending recession: The expectations sub-index of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index continues to point to a possible recession in the near term, as the value is at 74.6 and below 80 it indicates a significant decline in business conditions.

Although inflation has declined significantly due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate policy, US households remain price-sensitive according to the Fed's May 2024 Beige Book, and therefore retail spending is suffering. Apart from some attempts to keep pace with demand, such as buy-down strategies to facilitate the purchase of new houses or incentives for new vehicles, the overall growth outlook remains weak. In addition, current macroeconomic conditions continue to do nothing to improve the outlook: persistent inflation and increased borrowing costs discourage economic actors from investing, and high interest rates put further pressure on lending to finance growth projects.

In addition, growth in the US economy slowed significantly, as shown in the updated estimate of US GDP growth for the first quarter of 2024: the economy grew at a slower rate of 1.3% compared to the previous estimate of 1.6%, and 3.4% in Q4-2023 as all important components of the economy (consumption, investment, and public spending) were judged to be significantly weaker than before.

The Stock Price: It Is Highly Possible that NYSE Could Offer More Attractive Share Price Levels to Take Advantage of

At the time of writing, the stock price of AngloGold Ashanti plc or AU was $23.52 per share, giving it a market capitalization of $9.81 billion. The stock is trading at quite high levels compared to recent trends: the share price is much closer to the upper limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range of $14.91-$26.01/share. The shares are also above all lines of the MA Ribbon.

Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Indicator (or “RSI”) is showing a reading of 54.47, suggesting that despite high valuations compared to recent trends, there is room for further upside in the share price. The problem, however, is that conditions favorable for further upside in the share price are unlikely to arise in the short term. The shares must first pull back before they can continue the strong positive uptrend. There is also plenty of room for shares to move downward according to the RSI index and the headwinds for the necessary negative pressure are there too. The Fed is sticking to its stance: Until it is convinced that inflation is back on track to the 2 percent target, it will not cut interest rates. If interest rates are cut, this will act as a kind of declaration, let's say that the economy is in a recessionary phase and thus the outcome that the Fed has always sought, to achieve its inflation target. Headwinds from the economic slowdown, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and between the US and China, are therefore another reason to expect continued healthy demand for gold for hedging purposes. According to MarketWatch, UBS Group AG (UBS) Global Wealth Management also announced last week that hedging purposes would build solid ground underneath the price of the yellow metal. However, this type of demand trigger has longer-lasting effects that unfold more slowly and therefore tend to persist. These are highly stimulating demand factors, underpinning a sustained uptrend in gold prices, while the change in sentiment on Fed first rate cut expectations, driven over time by fluctuations of inflation rate around a downtrend line, will cause ups and downs in prices.

Recently, several Fed governors said it could take months for inflation data to convince them a rate cut is safe, raising fears among investors that "higher-for-longer" could further slow the economic cycle. Higher for longer rates are not positive for gold because owning the precious metal, which provides no income, implies the higher opportunity cost of not owning US Treasuries, which instead provide interest income based on fixed rates.

So, in the meantime, while the risk of recession increases, persistently high interest rates will continue to lead to healthy pullbacks in the price of gold, and given the positive correlation, it's reasonable to assume that shares of AU stock could hit lower levels than current ones. Now it seems that the Fed will not cut interest rates more than twice in 2024, perhaps only once. Traders expect the Fed to cut rates in September, three months before the end of the year. After that, the Fed will likely want to wait and see what effect this has on inflation before making its next rate cut. As of this writing, traders estimate a 57.4 percent chance that the first-rate cut will come at the September meeting, but that percentage can still drop. With the holidays already underway, inflation could flare up again, fueled by people's tendency to spend more on vacation, and it can also be that the Fed is waiting to see what fallout the summer holidays will have for the inflation rate.

As AngloGold Ashanti offers interesting growth prospects, but a drop in share price, albeit not soon as the stock is still plenty in the upper cycle, could potentially provide an opportunity to increase holdings, investors may want to hold on to the shares for the time being.

Conclusion

AngloGold Ashanti plc is a gold mining company in Africa, Argentina, Brazil, and Australia. With some of the challenges in Brazil and Africa now well behind the company, AngloGold's portfolio is better positioned to deliver strong results in 2024 and beyond. These activities have already proven that they can significantly improve cash flow when the gold price provides support. In addition to balance sheet stability, the cash flow gives strength to the implementation of optimization programs at the mines, improves the prospects for project growth, and finances the payment of dividends. These are all potential catalysts for a rise in the stock price, helped by gold sentiment that is expected to remain bullish for a long time to come as the various geopolitical crises and, above all, the looming recession fuel demand for hedging purposes.

The shares are trading high relative to recent trends. But with interest rates still elevated to fight the stubborn inflation that could flare up again in the summer holidays, AU shares also risk being depressed. Given the possibility that the shares could offer a more attractive price to bolster holdings ahead of a favorable outlook, investors would be better served with a “Hold” rating, as this stance gives the market the time it needs to offer a better price level.