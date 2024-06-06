BING-JHEN HONG

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) appears to be unstoppable after reporting another stellar earnings report in late May. The demand for its AI GPUs continues to accelerate, its competitors are still far away from scaling the production of their own AI chips, and the company seems to have more than enough opportunities to aggressively exceed expectations in the following quarters. As such, I continue to be optimistic about Nvidia's future since its growth story appears to be far from over.

The Monster Run Is Unstoppable

Back in March, I wrote an article titled Nvidia: This Is Not A Bubble, in which I stated that despite the aggressive growth of Nvidia's shares in recent months, the stock itself is unlikely to be in a bubble territory due to the strong performance of the underlying company. In that article, I also noted that the continuous rise in demand for Nvidia's AI chips helped the business to significantly exceed expectations in the last few quarters and thanks to a number of various growth opportunities, the company has more than enough ways to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. Since that time, Nvidia's shares have appreciated by ~35%, greatly outperformed the market, and it's likely that the company's growth story is still far from over.

The latest earnings report for Q1, which was released a few weeks ago, showed that Nvidia is unstoppable at this stage as its sales continue to rise at a triple-digit rate primarily due to the increased demand for its AI chips. What's more is that by generating $26.04 billion in revenues in Q1, which is an increase of 262.2% Y/Y, Nvidia was also able to beat the street estimates by an impressive $1.45 billion. The company was also able to show a stellar bottom-line performance, as its non-GAAP EPS of $6.12 was above the estimates by $0.54.

Such an impressive performance was achieved thanks to the continuous rise in demand for the company's AI GPUs such as H100 that are used to run generative AI applications like ChatGPT. What's more, is that Nvidia has a chance to continue to exceed expectations in the foreseeable future, as there are no reasons to believe that the demand for AI GPUs is dramatically declining.

Given the fact that the adoption of generative AI increases the productivity of organizations by around 25% and is expected to boost global GDP by as much as 10% in the following years, it's likely that more companies will start to go down the AI path. This could lead to $1 trillion in incremental AI spend in the foreseeable future, and indirectly help Nvidia boost its sales even more. Considering that Nvidia currently dominates the AI GPU market with over 90% market share, it's safe to assume that it has more than enough opportunities to continue to exceed expectations and create additional shareholder value as companies and governments are only beginning to adopt generative AI.

On top of all of that, one major thing that Nvidia has going for it is the lack of meaningful competition. While AMD's (AMD) AI GPUs from the MI300 series appear to be more powerful than Nvidia's H100 GPUs, AMD is expected to generate only $4 billion in sales from those GPUs this year. For comparison, Nvidia already generated more in Q1, as its data center revenue which includes the sales of H100 GPUs was over $20 billion in the first three months of the fiscal year. While another competitor Intel (INTC) is expected to launch its own AI GPU under the name Gaudi3 later this year, I find it hard to believe that it will generate the same sales that Nvidia's H100 currently generates.

At the same time, while AMD's and Intel's chips might be more powerful than H100, it won't matter much for Nvidia as the company is expected to launch new generations of AI GPUs that are expected to outperform the competition. In Q2, Nvidia plans to release the H200 series and already expects the demand to outstrip the supply for a while. In addition to that, Nvidia expects to launch an even more powerful Blackwell AI GPU line-up in the foreseeable future. The production shipments of the newest Blackwall GPUs are expected to start this quarter, and the company believes that it will generate "a lot" of Blackwell-related sales in the current FY25. Add to all of this the fact that Nvidia also recently announced an even more powerful chip under the codename of 'Rubin' that's expected to be released in 2026, and it becomes obvious that the company is way ahead of its competition and is likely to retain its monopoly over the AI GPU market in the following years.

All of this should help Nvidia's business continue to exceed expectations for a while, as its growth story appears to be far from over. In Q2, the company already expects to generate $28 billion in revenues, which is above the previous consensus of $26.94 billion, as the demand for its chips is not slowing down. At the same time, the upcoming 10-1 stock split on Friday could attract even more investors and make Nvidia's shares an even more attractive investment.

Major Risks To Consider

Despite all the growth opportunities, Nvidia nevertheless faces several challenges that could undermine the growth of its business and negatively affect the performance of its shares.

First of all, the expected weaker growth of the global economy could negatively affect Nvidia's growth rate as it could prompt companies to cut their expenses, which could negatively affect the sales of chips in the future.

At the same time, the potential higher energy costs due to the continuous oil production cuts by OPEC+ could make the Federal Reserve stick to its hawkish policy and hold the interest rates higher for a longer period. Under such a scenario, Nvidia's top-line growth rate could also be negatively affected, since higher rates raise borrowing costs for businesses and suppress economic growth.

On top of all of that, the rise of geopolitical risks also creates several challenges for Nvidia. During the latest conference call, the company's management already said that its data center sales in China have significantly declined due to the chip export restrictions that were imposed by the United States. While Nvidia has designed less powerful chips to comply with the new rules to remain in the Chinese market, it's now much harder for the company to compete with Chinese firms on the mainland. Right now, it appears that the Chinese conglomerate Huawei could become a potential rival of Nvidia on the mainland, while Chinese firms are currently downgrading their designs to comply with the American regulations and secure the production at TSMC (TSM). This shows that the ongoing Sino-American chip war has certainly affected Nvidia's ability to retain its monopoly in the AI GPU field in China, and there's a risk that its market share there will decrease due to the export limitations.

Last but not least, the potential invasion of Taiwan by Beijing in the following decade could also destroy Nvidia's business model in an instant due to the reliance of the company on TSMC to produce its flagship chips. Considering that it's unlikely that TSMC will be able to fully move its fabs outside of Taiwan, while Beijing continues to raise tensions in the Taiwan Strait, it's safe to assume that geopolitical risks will continue to haunt Nvidia for years to come.

What's Next For Nvidia's Shares?

Considering all of those growth opportunities and risks associated with Nvidia, it all comes down to whether the current stock price of the company offers enough margin of safety to justify a long position. To answer that question, I made a DCF model that can be seen below.

Considering that Nvidia has been greatly exceeding the revenue expectations in the last four quarters when the demand for its AI GPUs took off, my revenue assumptions for FY25 are slightly above the street expectations. This is due to the fact that there's a high chance that Nvidia once again beats the estimates in the following quarters and prompts the street to raise their own assumptions, which was the case before. In FY26 and beyond, the revenue growth rate starts to slowly stabilize due to the higher base but remains significant as the demand for the company's GPUs is unlikely to greatly decline anytime soon while the release of new chips could boost sales as well.

The EBIT as a percentage of revenue in FY25 is also close to the FY24 levels, after which I expect a gradual improvement to even higher levels. This is due to the fact that the potential further AI breakthroughs along with a lack of major competitors and a likely continuous rise in demand for AI GPUs could result in higher margins for the company.

The tax assumptions in the model are in-line with the management's expectations, while the assumptions for the rest of the metrics closely correlate with Nvidia's historical performance. The WACC in the model is 8%, which is close to the average rate of the overall market. Considering that the potential rate cuts are still a possibility in the near term, there's a chance that the borrowing costs will decrease in the next year, so using a WACC of 8% makes sense in the model. The terminal growth rate in the model is 3%, which is also the average rate that's used when valuing companies. It makes sense to apply that rate to Nvidia since it's likely that in the distant future, the business's growth rate will normalize as no company can outpace the growth of the global economy forever.

Nvidia's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This model shows that Nvidia's enterprise value is $2.96 trillion, while its pre-split fair value is $1202.15 per share, which is close to the current market price and close to the street consensus.

Nvidia's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This fair value calculation is also significantly higher than my previous pre-split fair value calculation of $795.50 per share from my latest DCF model, which can be found in my recent article about the company. Such an aggressive increase in valuation is possible thanks to the higher revenue and EBIT assumptions that can be seen in the updated model above. The improvement of assumptions is justified by the continuous outperformance of Nvidia's business as a result of higher demand for its GPUs. After the impressive performance of the company in Q1, the street began to revise their revenue and earnings assumptions as well, since the growth of Nvidia has been outpacing even some of the wildest predictions.

Nvidia's Estimates Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

That is why I continue to give Nvidia a BUY rating, as it seems that its growth story is far from over. While some might think that the company's stock offers a little margin of safety at the current price, especially since the business is overvalued on most of the metrics in comparison with its peers, I would argue that Nvidia's aggressive multiples are not that big of a concern at this stage.

Even though Nvidia trades at a forward P/E of 45x, which is above the market's average P/E of 28x, the company was able to grow its earnings at a triple-digit growth rate in Q1 against the single-digit growth rate for the broader market in the same period. Considering that in the post-Covid period, we had businesses trading at above 100x their earnings without achieving the same growth rate as Nvidia, I would say that the company's relatively high multiples are not a reason to panic.

On top of that, there's a possibility that Nvidia will continue to exceed expectations and prompt the street and me to once again raise the assumptions that would lead to a greater valuation. That's why I'm still bullish about Nvidia, since my updated assumptions could be too conservative in the end and the upside could be more significant if the company continues to exceed expectations in the upcoming quarters.

The Bottom Line

At this point, it seems that Nvidia is unstoppable. While geopolitical risks will continue to haunt the company for years to come and eventually start to significantly undermine its growth story, it appears that we're still far from such a scenario materializing anytime soon. While my model from the latest article on Nvidia showed minimal upside for the company's shares, I nevertheless gave the stock a rating of BUY due to the fact that I thought that my assumptions could be too conservative given that the aggressive demand for AI GPUs is not slowing down. That call was successful as the assumptions indeed were too conservative, and the upside was more significant.

Right now, we're at the same point when the assumptions are being raised after Nvidia's successful performance in Q1, but even those new assumptions could once again be too conservative as it appears that the demand for AI GPUs is only accelerating. Therefore, while my updated model shows that the margin of safety could be insignificant right now, I nevertheless stick with my BUY rating for Nvidia's shares, as the company has a real chance to capitalize on the rising demand for AI chips and once again exceed even the wildest expectations as was the case before.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.