NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference June 5, 2024 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ian Buck - VP

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Vivek Arya

Hope everyone enjoyed their lunch. Welcome back to this session. I'm Vivek Arya. I lead the semiconductor research coverage at Bank of America Securities. I'm really delighted and privileged to have Ian Buck, Vice President of NVIDIA's HPC and Hyperscale business. Ian has a PhD from Stanford. And when many of us were enjoying our spring break, Ian and his team were working on Brook, which is the precursor to CUDA, which I think is kind of the beating heart of every GPU that NVIDIA sells. So really delighted to have Ian with us.

What I thought I would do is lead off with some of my questions, but if there's anything that you feel is important to the discussion, please feel free to raise your hand. But a very warm welcome to you, Ian. Really delighted that you could be with us.

Ian Buck

Thank you. Look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Okay. So Ian, maybe let's -- to start it off, let's talk about Computex and some of the top announcements that NVIDIA made. What do you find the most interesting and exciting as you look at growth prospects over the next few years?

Ian Buck

Yes. Computex is an important conference for NVIDIA and for AI now. The world's systems, data centers, they get their machines, their hardware from this small island of Taiwan, of course, the chips as well. So they're a very important ecosystem for us. A year ago, we introduced MGX, the system standard for deploying and building GPU systems in a variety of shapes and different sizes of workloads.

