ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The company discovers and produces antibody-drug conjugates [ADCs] for hematologic and solid tumor cancers. ADCT offers a drug called Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) that binds to the CD19 protein on B-cells to deliver a cytotoxic payload, killing them with a targeted approach that reduces damage to other healthy tissues. The company’s pipeline also includes clinical trials studying Zynlonta in combination therapies for other lymphomas, ADCT-601 for solid tumor treatment, and ADCT-602 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapy. Unfortunately, my competitive, financing, and valuation concerns offset this promising picture, so I rate ADCT a “hold” for now.

Betting on ADCs: Business Overview

ADC Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company established in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland​. The company specializes in developing antibody-drug conjugates [ADCs] therapies for hematologic cancers and solid tumor malignancies. ADCT envisions a fully integrated value chain that goes from discovering and developing ADCs along with their targets/antigens to creating conjugates capable of killing targeted cancer cells. For this, the company’s preclinical studies test ADCs for potential products, reducing processes needed to produce enough ADC quantities for clinical trials and commercialization. In my view, ADCT’s main value driver is Zynlonta.

Therefore, Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is an ADC that specifically binds to the CD19 protein found on the surface of B cells, including cancerous cells. After binding, Zynlonta enters cells and releases a cytotoxic component that kills it. This method eliminates healthy and sick B-cells, helping with remission because healthy B-cells will regenerate, unlike cancerous cells. This targeted technique reduces damage to other healthy tissues, and since B-cells regenerate, they don’t cause permanent damage. For context, B-cells or B-lymphocytes replicate in the bone marrow and are a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies for the body’s immune response functions.

Moreover, Zynlonta received accelerated approval from the FDA based on a surrogate endpoint in phase 2. The European Medicines Agency [EMA] also granted conditional approval. This means the EMA expects additional evidence of efficacy after approval. Today, Zynlonta is greenlighted for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma who have relapsed or didn’t respond to prior therapies [r/r]. This includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] and other types of hematologic cancer unresponsive to at least two phases of systemic treatments. DLBCL is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects B-lymphocytes.

Product Pipeline: Research Programs

ADCT´s pipeline focuses mostly on Zynlonta, which has three distinct research programs, with LOTIS-2 already FDA-approved. Second, LOTIS-5 is a phase 3 trial that combines ADCs with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory [r/r], not transplant-eligible [NTE] DLBCL. LOTIS-5 tests whether this combination therapy is effective for patients after other failed treatments. Thirdly, LOTIS-7 studies Zynlonta in phase 1b for Marginal Zone Lymphoma [MZL], a non-Hodgkin lymphoma originating from the lymphoid tissues' B-cells. It is a slow-growing (indolent) lymphoma in approximately 8% to 12% of all B-cell lymphomas. These three research programs encompass the company’s main hematology product pipeline.

Beyond Zynlonta, ADCT’s pipeline researches Pyrrolobenzodiazepine [PBD]. These are anti-tumor antibiotics that can bind and kill cancer cells. Their mechanism of action [MoA] binds a DNA double helix’s region to form links to DNA two strands, preventing DNA replication. This avoids cell division and proliferation, triggering cancerous cell death. PBD-based drugs are ADCs that recognize proteins in targeted cells like CD19 or CD22 to deliver chemotherapy directly, reducing side effects.

ADCT has two ongoing clinical trials for PBD-based therapies. ADCT-602 targets CD22 on B cell surfaces and is indicated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia [ALL], a cancer characterized by immature lymphocytes overproduction in the bone marrow. ALL is more frequent in children but also develops in adults. On the other hand, ADCT-601 binds a receptor tyrosine kinase [AXL], a protein on cell surfaces that is overexpressed in solid cancer tumors.

When this happens, malign cell proliferation occurs, leading to metastasis and therapy resistance. ADCT-601 studies a single agent in phase 1a and as a combination therapy in phase 1b. ADCT is enrolling pancreatic cancer and sarcoma patients and attempting to optimize dosages. The rest of ADCT’s pipeline extends to multiple programs researched in the preclinical stage, but we have scarce details on them.

Competitive Pressures and Safety Concerns

Nevertheless, on May 14, 2024, ADCT’s shares dropped after the company’s corporate presentation hinted at a negative risk-benefit profile of ADCT-601 in advanced or metastatic sarcoma, especially when combined with other chemotherapies. The LOTIS 7, part 1 escalation study indicated the incidence of adverse events that need further monitoring to obtain dose optimization to enhance safety and efficacy for applying ADT-601 indicated for solid tumors.

Another possible concern, as expressed in the questions and answers section of the latest Earnings Call, is the development of CD20 bispecific antibodies by companies like Roche. These therapies could constitute a competitive menace to ADC Therapeutics’ Zynlonta, but they could be combined with Zynlonta to improve patient outcomes. However, Zynlonta can enhance its therapeutic profile and market position by using its efficiency in specific patient populations and offering advantages in combination therapy.

Consequently, ADCT’s stock price dropped, likely due to investor concerns regarding ADCT-6010’s safety profile for sarcoma tumors. Another possible concern is the competitive pressure from Roche’s CD20 bispecific antibodies. However, Zynlonta outcomes in specific patient populations and combination therapy should be considered, as should the promising data from Zynlonta’s trials in marginal zone lymphoma. I believe these factors should bring optimism about ADCT’s future.

Furthermore, Zynlonta’s data related to marginal zone lymphoma is promising, according to results presented by one of ADCT’s partners, the University of Miami, at the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s 2024 MZL Scientific Workshop. These positive outcomes showed that of the first 15 evaluable patients, 13 achieved complete response, and one received a partial response. All patients maintained their positive outcomes when data collection ended. ADCT’s treatment also showed a consistent safety profile, with a toxicity resolution after discontinuation while retaining a complete response.

Debt Premium: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, ADCT trades at a relatively small $336.8 million market cap. Its balance sheet holds $234.3 million in cash and equivalents against a sizeable long-term debt of $423.2 million. I also estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn was $44.6 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. If we annualize this figure, it implies a yearly cash burn of $178.4 million. This means that ADCT’s cash runway is approximately 1.3 years, which is quite low, especially for such an indebted company.

According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on ADCT, the company is forecasted to generate $90.5 million in revenues by 2025, which implies a forward P/S ratio of 3.7. This is a relatively high P/S multiple, but it aligns with its sector’s median forward P/S ratio of 3.7. However, since ADCT is quite indebted, I think using its enterprise value [EV] is more representative of its actual valuation. For context, ADCT’s EV is $525.7 million, adding its market cap and debt minus its cash. Thus, ADCT’s forward EV/S ratio is 5.8, while its sector’s median forward EV/S is 3.5. This approach highlights how ADCT’s debt load distorts its valuation, and after factoring it into our analysis, the stock appears overvalued relative to peers.

Interestingly, the ADC market size was estimated at $11.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% until 2030. However, ADCT’s flagship, Zynlonta, doesn’t have a sizeable market share here. This is one of my main concerns with ADCT because the ADC market is replete with better-capitalized competitors. Zynlonta doesn’t appear as a highly differentiated value proposition despite ADC’s revolutionizing approach to oncology. It’s true that in the future, ADCT could develop new therapies that capture a larger market share, but in the meantime, its cash burn and debt load remain a concern. Hence, I lean towards a neutral rating, so I deem ADCT a “hold” for now.

Caveats: Risk Analysis

There are two sides to my rating. On the one hand, ADCT’s pipeline is undoubtedly promising and seems progressing along the regulator’s approval pathways. It’s reasonable to expect additional approvals for ADCT, which could sprout material revenue verticals that make it a sustainable company. However, on the other hand, ADCT’s high debt limits its financing options in the future and burdens it with interest payments, increasing its already concerning high cash burn.

This and its limited cash runway of 1.3 years offset my optimism about the company’s promising research. Plus, the ADC market is riddled with pharma giants, and ADCT’s potential therapies aren’t first-in-class or unique, so competing with them will be incredibly challenging. Lastly, it’s difficult to ignore that ADCT’s EV/S multiple suggests it’s already trading at a hefty premium relative to peers. So, while I recognize ADCT’s upside potential in some scenarios, I also think it’s impossible to ignore its competitive, financing, and valuation risks.

Hold Rating: Conclusion

Overall, ADCT is a promising biotech in ADC. Its hematology research programs are progressing along its regulatory pathways, and its already-approved Zynlonta generates revenues. However, my competitive, financing, and valuation concerns taper my optimism on ADCT, so I ultimately lean neutral on the stock at these levels. Hence, I rate ADCT a “hold” for now.