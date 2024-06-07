Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously discussed American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) in March 2024, discussing why we had upgraded the stock to a Buy after the much-needed pullback from its December 2023 top, thanks to the market's over-reaction to the lowered quarterly dividend payouts on a QoQ basis.

However, we had believed that AMT was a better buy after the correction, thanks to the improving monetization in FY2023, the management's promising FY2024 guidance, and the near-term focus on deleveraging.

Since then, the stock has recorded a total return of +4.1% compared to the wider market at +1.6%. Even so, we are reiterating our Buy rating, since FQ1'24 has brought forth excellent top/ bottom-line expansion across its telecom/ data center businesses along with a healthier balance sheet.

Combined with the raised FY2024 guidance and the management's ability to access low cost of capital despite the elevated interest rate environment, we believe that AMT's decision to keep FY2024 dividends flat has been prudent indeed, especially due to the near-term maturity of its long-term debts.

AMT's Dual-Pronged Telecom & Data Center Investment Thesis Remains Robust

For now, AMT has reported a double beat FQ1'24 earnings call, with total revenues of $2.83B (+1.7% QoQ/ +2.5% YoY), adj EBITDA of $1.85B (+5.1% QoQ/ +5.1% YoY), and AFFO of $1.3B (+21.4% QoQ/ +10.1% YoY).

The top-line tailwinds are attributed to the UCAN region at telecom revenues of $1.31B (+0.7% QoQ/ +2.3% YoY), further aided by the relatively robust tenant billings organic growth by +4.6% YoY in FQ1'24.

While these numbers imply decelerating QoQ/ YoY growth compared to the 5.1% of organic growth reported in FQ4'23 and 5.6% in FQ1'23, readers must note that it is partly attributed to the moderation in CPI-linked escalators for most of its tenant leases.

Otherwise, with AMT still reporting the top three US telecoms as its tenants, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), AT&T Inc. (T), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), we believe that the US telecom segment remains its growth driver moving forward, significantly aided by the 20 years in weighted-average remaining lease term.

The same robust growth has also been observed in the REIT's Data Center segment, with revenues of $225M (+4.6% QoQ/ +10.8% YoY) and gross margins of 58.6% (+0.5 points QoQ/ inline YoY) in the latest quarter.

This is attributed to the "highest quarter of signed retail leasing since Q4'20" and the commencement of its new backlog at higher ASPs, contributing to the growth in its same-store Monthly Recurring Revenue per Cabinet Equivalent Billed at $1.78K (+2.2% QoQ/ +9.2% YoY).

With NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and C3.ai, Inc. (AI) still signaling robust generative AI infrastructure and SaaS growth, we believe that data center REITs will continue to benefit from the new cloud super cycle moving forward, AMT included.

This is especially true since the REIT will be spending $450M in FY2024 capex to expand its existing CoreSite data center campuses, triggering further growth opportunities during the generative AI boom.

For now, much of the bottom-line tailwinds are attributed to AMT's growing telecom gross margins of 73.5% (-0.6 points QoQ/ +1.8 YoY), particularly in the UCAN region with increasingly rich gross margins of 84.3% (+0.7 points QoQ/ +0.3 YoY).

On an overall basis, with efficient SG&A operating expenses of $257M (+1.8% QoQ/ -2.6% YoY) and relatively stable net interest expenses of $318.7M (+1.3% QoQ/ +3% YoY), it is unsurprising that the REIT has reported growing bottom lines as observed in its AFFO per share of $2.79 (+21.8% QoQ/ +9.8% YoY).

The latter is also significantly aided by the REIT's minimal share dilution thus far, with 467.7M reported in the latest quarter (+0.2M QoQ/ +0.9M YoY) - this is a relatively impressive feat given that the sector typically relies on both dilutive capital raise and debt reliance to grow.

For now, readers must note that AMT's FY2024 dividends are expected to remain flat at an annual sum of $6.48 per share, prior to growth resumption from 2025 onwards and the achievement of its leverage target ratio of 5x by the end of 2024.

With the management already making good progress in its balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 5x by FQ1'24 (compared to 5.2x in both FQ4'23 and FQ1'23), we believe that investors only need to remain patient as its AFFO Payout Ratio also moderates to 62.16% (compared to the sector median of 73.94%).

While AMT is looking at an immense $4.72B of debt maturity through 2025, with further refinancing likely as reported here in May 2024, we believe that the REIT remains well positioned to generate profitable spreads moving forward.

This is because its new debts carry relatively low interest rates of between 3.9% - 4.1% compared to the Fed benchmark rate of 5.5%, implying the management's ability to access a lower cost of capital.

As a result of these developments, we believe that AMT has demonstrated great competence in FQ1'24, with us concluding with confidence that the REIT remains well-positioned to report robust growth during the ongoing 5G upgrade and generative AI boom.

AMT's Raised Projections Further Underscore Its Reasonable Stock Valuations

As a result, it is also unsurprising that the AMT management has moderately raised their FY2024 guidance, with property revenues of $11.17B (+0.2% YoY), adj EBITDA of $7.17B (+1.2% YoY), and AFFO per share of $10.42 (+5.5% YoY).

This is up from the original guidance of $11.14B (inline YoY), $7.13B (+0.7% YoY), and $10.33 (+4.6% YoY) offered in the FQ4'23 earnings call, respectively.

The raised guidance has also led to the moderately raised consensus forward estimates, with AMT now expected to generate an accelerated bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +6.3% through FY2026, up from the original estimates of +3.4%.

AMT Valuations

And this is why we believe that AMT remains reasonably valued here at FWD Price/ AFFO of 18.85x, not far from the 18.68x reported in our previous March 2024 article and its 1Y mean of 18.80x.

When compared to its pure-play Data Center REIT - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) at FWD Price/AFFO valuations of 21.46x and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) at 22.91x, or the mixed Data Center/ Storage REIT - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) at 18.17x, it is apparent that AMT remains reasonably valued for its raised profitable growth projections.

This is especially when compared to EQIX's bottom-line growth projections at a CAGR of +9%, DLR at +7.9%, and IRM at +7.8% over the same time period.

So, Is AMT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMT 5Y Stock Price

For now, AMT continues to trade sideways over the past few months after the great recovery from the October 2023 bottom, while establishing robust support near our original fair value estimates of $184s as discussed in our previous article.

Based on the consensus raised FY2026 AFFO per share estimates from $11.50 in the previous article to $11.65 at the time of writing, there is also a more than decent upside potential of +11.4% to our reiterated long-term price target of $214.80.

At the same time, with Seeking Alpha Quant still grading AMT's dividend safety as C+ and its forward dividend yields expanding to 3.29% (compared to its 4Y average of 2.44%), we believe that the REIT still offers a more than decent dividend investment thesis here.

As a result of its dual-pronged return prospects through capital appreciation and dividend incomes, we continue to rate the AMT stock as a Buy.

Risk Warning

It goes without saying that for so long that interest rates remain elevated, the REIT's near-term investments may report lower spreads depending on the management's choice of capital (either debt leveraging or stock offering, more likely debt based on the historical trend thus far).

At the same time, inflation remains overly sticky, triggering a prolonged normalization in the macroeconomy with the Fed pivot only expected by Q4'24 and normalized borrowing costs only likely by 2027, based on the Fed's latest projections.

As a result, AMT investors should monitor these key risks while tempering their near-term expectations, since we may naturally see lower investment volumes and slower dividend per share growth from 2025 onwards, compared to its 5Y growth rate of +14.5%.