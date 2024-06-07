American Tower: Dual Growth Opportunities In Telecom And Data Center - Reiterate Buy

Summary

  • American Tower remains a Buy, with FQ1'24 bringing forth excellent top/ bottom-line expansion across its telecom/ data center businesses along with a healthier balance sheet.
  • It is apparent that the flattish FY2024 dividends have been prudent after all, as its AFFO payout ratio moderates below sector medians, and the management further invests in data centers.
  • American Tower has also raised its projections for FY2024, with the accelerated top/ bottom line growth coming relatively cheap compared to its peers.
  • The stock continues to offer an attractive risk/reward ratio for capital appreciation and dividend income prospects, thanks to the dual growth opportunities through telecom and data center markets.

Origami dollar seedlings growing in flower pots full of coins

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously discussed American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) in March 2024, discussing why we had upgraded the stock to a Buy after the much-needed pullback from its December 2023 top, thanks to the market's over-reaction to

