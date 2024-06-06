The Pessimism Isn't Paying Off

John M Lund Photography Inc

Despite a roaring bull market over the past 18 months and an economy that continues to expand, a tremendous amount of pessimism still pervades among the financial market punditry. I can appreciate the motivation behind caution in the process of good risk management when it is due, but the facts on the ground remain resoundingly bullish. We can complain about government debt, whine about valuations, and worry about the assertions that consumers are tapped out, but markets suggest otherwise. When the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new all-time highs just one-and-a-half years into a new bull market, the pessimism clearly isn’t paying off.

Finviz

The consensus has swung from as few as one rate cut this year to as many as six before reversing course to expect none at the end of April. I have remained steadfast in calling for three since the beginning of the year, which is in line with the Fed’s last Summary of Economic Projections. The 2-year Treasury yield is the best proxy for where the consensus sees Fed policy a year from now, and I asserted a few weeks ago that 5% would be the new ceiling from which we would descend. That is because investors would again start to realize that rate cuts would start sooner and in larger numbers than they did just one month ago. This is because we would start to see softer economic data that should further ease pricing pressures. A drop in 2-year yields would be the lever to higher stock prices. As the chart below shows, that is what is panning out.

Stockcharts

I feel the need to keep repeating that a soft landing is a balancing act, and the US economy is skillfully walking the tight rope from one economic datapoint to the next, as bouts of weakness are offset with bouts of strength. That is what the pessimists refuse to acknowledge. Yesterday, we learned from the ADP payroll report that job growth slowed in May to its lowest level for the year at 152,000. That is the type of softening that we want to see to ease inflationary concerns.

Bloomberg

When the Institute for Supply Management reported that its service sector index had fallen below 50 in April, indicating contraction, the recessionary alarm bells started to ring again. I suggested looking at the average between ISM’s index and the less appreciated one conducted by S&P Global, which reflected far more resilience. Yesterday, ISM reported a sharp rebound for the service sector in May, as its index rose well above expectations of 50.7 to 53.8%. This corroborates the S&P Global index at a one-year high of 54.8. This is the type of strength we need to see to sustain the expansion.

A combination of the two spells soft landing, and that is why the 2-year yield has resumed its descent. The Fed funds futures are now pricing in two rates cuts rather than one to begin as soon as the September meeting. I am sticking with three quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, as I have all year long, which means that must begin in September.

CME

This is the scenario that markets have been pricing in since the beginning of the year, but if investors don’t recognize it until it has happened, the market gains will be behind them. Markets are discounting mechanisms, and we need to listen to them.