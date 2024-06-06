blackred

Investment Thesis

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is up over 30% since my last article in December when I upgraded my rating to a buy. The stock was doing even better but has given away some of the gain after the recent results. Moving forward, the company should continue to deliver good revenue growth. The company’s revenue growth should benefit from the strength in the non-residential construction end market driven by the recent reshoring trend. Further, the municipal repair and replacement end market remains resilient, supported by healthy municipal budgets and the need to upgrade the aged water infrastructure following years of underinvestment. In addition, increased deployment of IIJA funding, strong execution in terms of introducing new product lines and expanding geographically, benefits from M&As, and a potential acceleration in the housing end market as the interest rate cycle reverses should also drive revenue growth in the coming years.

While the margins face near-term headwinds from competitive pressures and growth investments, the long-term margin expansion prospects are attractive. In the long run, the margins should benefit from cost-saving initiatives like sourcing optimization, private label growth, and productivity gains. Further, operating leverage on higher sales should also drive margin expansion. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at a discount compared to high-quality distributors like Fastenal Company (FAST) and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW). I continue to maintain my buy rating on the stock given its attractive valuation and good growth prospects.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article on CNM in December 2023, I discussed the company’s good growth prospects benefiting from improving end market demand outlook in non-residential and municipal end markets and easier comps in the residential end market. The company recently reported its Q1 2024 results and similar dynamics were seen there.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s net sales grew by 10.6% Y/Y to $1.741 billion attributed to ~3% Y/Y organic sales growth and ~8% contribution from acquisitions. Organic sales volume increased by mid-single digits driven by market share gains. Pricing was a headwind in the quarter due to deflation on certain products like steel pipe, and competitive pricing pressures.

On a product category basis, net sales for Pipes, Valves & Fittings products, and Storm Drainage products were up 8.8% Y/Y and 17.7% Y/Y, respectively, due to revenue contribution from acquisitions and slight improvements in the end markets. Meter products’ net sales grew by 31% Y/Y, benefiting from higher volumes due to the increasing adoption of smart meter technology by municipalities, contributions from acquisitions, higher selling prices, and improvements in the supply chain. However, Fire Protection products’ net sales declined by 1.2% Y/Y in the quarter due to lower selling prices as a result of deflation in commodity-based products and steel pipe which more than offset contributions from acquisitions.

CNM’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s revenue outlook remains positive. On its Q1 2024 earnings call, management noted that end market demand remains healthy with backlog and bidding activity both trending positively. The company derives ~40% of its revenue from non-residential construction, ~40% from municipal repair and replacement, and 20% from residential end markets.

The trend in non-residential construction remains strong given good demand from data centers, battery plants, and other large manufacturing facilities which are benefiting from the recent reshoring trends catalyzed by stimulus under the CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

Municipal repair and replacement activity remains resilient helped by healthy municipal budgets and the need to upgrade aged water infrastructure after years of underinvestment.

U.S. Water Infrastructure Requires Substantial Investments (MWA Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Further, the company has started seeing projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) into its municipal backlog and bidding activities in some geographies. While they are still small in size, I expect more of these types of projects moving forward as fund deployment under IIJA continues. This should accelerate growth in municipal end markets in the coming quarters and the next few years.

The residential end market has remained strong so far despite high interest rates and I believe this can be attributed to over a decade of underbuilding of new homes after the great housing recession which is resulting in a relatively tight demand-supply situation in the housing market. Once the interest rate reverses over the next few years, this end market should see a meaningful acceleration in growth given the strong latent demand.

In addition to a healthy end market outlook, the company’s revenue growth should also benefit from strong execution like geographic expansion and introducing new product lines which are helping it gain market share. The company is also doing a good job in terms of M&A and has done five bolt-on acquisitions since the beginning of the current fiscal year. I expect bolt-on M&As to be a meaningful growth driver as the company continues to consolidate the fragmented market and gain share.

Recent M&As by Core & Main (CNM Earnings Presentation)

The company has raised the lower end of its revenue guidance range and it currently stands between $7.5 bn and $7.6 bn (vs prior $7.4 bn to $7.6 bn), reflecting 12% to 13% revenue growth. I believe this increase is primarily due to recent M&A. There is a good chance for the company to beat this guidance as fund deployment under IIJA for the municipal end market accelerates. Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company’s margins were impacted by higher average cost inventory in 2024 compared to 2023 as inventory costs continued to catch up with current market prices. This negative more than offset the benefits from strong private label growth, sourcing optimization initiatives, and acquisitions. As a result, the company’s gross margin contracted by 100 bps Y/Y to 26.9%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of net sales increased by 60 bps Y/Y due to the impact of acquisitions, cost inflation, and growth investments. The contraction in gross margin and higher SG&A expenses resulted in a 150 bps Y/Y decline in adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.5%.

CNM’s Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and SG&A as a percentage of Net Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the margin outlook is mixed with some near-term headwinds, but good long-term prospects. On the Q1 earnings call, management discussed some pressure (~30 to 50 bps) on pricing due to the competitive environment and the company’s continued focus on market share growth. This is what spooked many investors and resulted in sharp post-earning corrections.

However, I am not too worried about it as the long-term margin outlook remains positive. The company is executing well and in the long run, it should be able to improve its margin through initiatives like sourcing optimization, increasing private label penetration, increasing supplier rebates with higher volumes, and productivity enhancements. Further, with increasing sales, the company’s margins should also benefit from operating leverage.

Valuation

CNM stock is trading at 20.98x current year consensus EPS estimate of $2.36 and 18.45x next fiscal consensus EPS estimate of $2.69, which is at a discount compared to high-quality distributor peers like Fastenal Company (FAST) trading at 31.04x current year and 28.45x next year consensus EPS estimates, and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) trading at 22.67x current year and 20.69x next year consensus EPS estimates.

The company's valuation gap has narrowed versus these peers since my previous article. However, it is still available at a discount and I believe there is a further re-rating potential moving forward given the company's good long-term growth prospects. The company is poised to see secular growth as it continues to gain market share in a fragmented industry both through good execution organically and through M&A. The recent stock price correction on near-term margin concerns has provided an opportunity for long-term investors to buy the stock at attractive valuations. I continue to see a good long-term upside driven by healthy EPS growth and further re-rating of the valuation multiple.

Risks

CNM is focusing on acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and expand its reach to new customers, markets, and product lines. However, inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. In case any future acquisition goes wrong or the company fails to realize the intended synergies of recent acquisitions, it may negatively impact the stock price.

If management is not able to deliver on its cost-saving initiatives and mix improvement plans, the longer-term margin upside that I anticipate may not materialize.

Takeaway

CNM has good growth potential over the coming years. The revenue growth should benefit from reshoring trends supporting the non-residential construction end market, acceleration in the deployment of IIJA funding helping the municipal R&R end market, and healthy demand from the residential end market given the tight demand-supply condition. Further, the company’s focus on new product introductions and geographic expansion and good inorganic growth opportunities from bolt-on M&A deals should also drive revenue growth. The long-term margin outlook is also good thanks to cost-saving initiatives and operating leverage on increased sales. The valuation is also lower than its peers like FAST and GWW. Considering the good growth prospects and a discounted valuation compared to peers, I continue to have a buy rating on CNM stock.