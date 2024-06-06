BalkansCat

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is well-positioned for a new growth cycle despite the near-term headwinds faced across general IT infrastructure, such as traditional servers and storage. As the firm further entrenches operations into next-generation AI hardware, I believe that HPE may realize near-term strength in AI server followed by general server, storage, and networking as enterprises enter their next hardware refresh cycle.

Though management only anticipates a 1-3% top-line growth rate for eFY24, I anticipate growth to pick up modestly going into eFY25 as enterprises upgrade their systems to prepare for AI/ML inferencing on-prem. As such, I am upgrading my recommendation for HPE to a BUY rating with a price target of $22.51/share at 6.70x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Operations

HPE reported strong Q2 ’24 earnings as a result of the firm’s strengthening position in AI infrastructure and their ability to convert their backlog into revenue. This was driven by converting $900mm in AI systems revenue, doubling this subsegment’s revenue sequentially. The Hybrid Cloud segment improved sequentially with customer adoption of HPE GreenLake, the consumption-based hybrid-cloud environment for enterprise users. Management also voiced improvements in traditional servers, storage, and networking as customers cycle through infrastructure inventory and begin entering the refresh cycle.

AI infrastructure performed exceptionally well, as the supply chain constraints related to sourcing Nvidia (NVDA) H100s loosened up, allowing HPE to turn more of their AI server backlog into revenue at a higher rate. Given this factor, management announced in the Q2 ’24 earnings call that H100-related solutions have a 6-12 week turnaround, depending on the size and complexity of the system. This should allow for HPE to accelerate their go-to-market for the next generation of AI infrastructure, which can result in stronger sales in the coming quarter.

As previously discussed in my coverage of HPE and my recent update on Dell Technologies (DELL), I anticipate enterprise storage and networking to remain sluggish throughout the duration of FY24 as enterprises continue to train their LLMs in the cloud-based environment before turning their data to on-prem. I believe this transition will be the result of two factors, the first of which has been resolved.

The first factor is the constraints in acquiring H100 GPUs and the second relates to the transition into using company-specific data in the production environment. The second point relates to the consumption model for using cloud-based LLMs and managing costs down by bringing these models in-house. Given that CEOs of multiple IT infrastructure companies, such as HPE, Dell, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI), have voiced that the supply chain for sourcing Nvidia H100 GPUs has loosened up, I expect that there will be a second wave of growth for these high-performance servers going to the enterprise clientele. With this assumption, I expect that server infrastructure and networking equipment to follow suit in the eFY25-26 as enterprises build out their private AI factories.

Despite the optimism for growth in AI infrastructure, there is a caveat as voiced by others in the space, including HPE. The competitive landscape has challenged margins for AI infrastructure, which may bleed further into the company’s operations as it becomes a more prominent revenue generator. I do anticipate this challenge to be resolved in the coming fiscal year as enterprises undergo their refresh cycle for general purpose servers and storage, which should be driven by bringing AI/ML applications in-house. These major upgrades are likely to also drive HPE financial services for financing.

At the hyperscaler level, HPE should also benefit from the release of the Nvidia Blackwell B200 product lifecycle and the ramp-up of the H100 with their direct liquid cooling technology. HPE may be in a strong position with their DLC technology and have the leg up on SMCI given the firm’s capacity constraints in the near-term. HPE may also benefit from the increase in regional sovereign data centers being built by firms like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL).

Given the increased scrutiny of data privacy, hyperscalers are localizing AI factories to cater to foreign customers, both commercial and government alike. Though this may not drive margin strength given the competitive landscape for these projects, I do expect both top- and bottom-line growth as a result.

Forecasting out to eFY25, I anticipate modest revenue growth in the coming years as the firm expands its AI infrastructure sales as well as cycles in general compute server and storage. Despite the firm’s strong performance in Q2 ’24, beating the midpoint revenue guidance by $400mm, management forecast a year-over-year decline in gross margins, likely the result of inflationary pressures as voiced by management at Dell in their Q1 ’25 earnings call. Management at HPE did voice their -3% reduction in opex in 1h24 and anticipates a modest reduction going into the end of the fiscal year.

This should be able to offset some of the compression in gross margins; however, I do not anticipate opex to fully absorb the tighter gross margins. Management mentioned that margins should improve over time as services offset the tighter margins in AI product sales.

HPE Stock Valuation & Shareholder Value

HPE trades at 4x TTM EV/aEBITDA, well below its peer cohort. Given HPE’s shift towards AI factory infrastructure, there may be some opportunity for multiple expansion as the firm becomes further entrenched in the next generation of technology.

Using DELL’s historical valuation metrics and applying them to my valuation model with HPE’s figures, we can come up with a more appropriate price target for the stock.

Given that HPE tends to trade directionally with DELL, I believe that a certain degree of valuation migration is appropriate for the company. Given the growth trajectory for next-generation IT infrastructure paired with the general infrastructure refresh cycle and moderate strengthening of operating margins, I am upgrading my recommendation on HPE to a BUY with a price target of $22.51/share at 6.70x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.