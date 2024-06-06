Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in Apr’24, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that the business can sustain its >20% growth rates with EBITDA margin expanding as it scales, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my buy rating for PHR, as I continue to think a 20% growth rate is possible. Total client growth remains strong, and guidance for 2Q25 suggests that underlying demand has not weakened. Importantly, EBITDA margin seems to be on the right track to continue expanding as management continues to focus on profitability.

Investment thesis

On 30/05/2024, PHR released its 1Q25 earnings, which saw revenue of $101.2 million, in line with the consensus estimate of $101.1 million. On a growth basis, revenue grew 20.7% y/y. By segment, subscription revenue grew 23.4% to ~$46.7 million, payment processing revenue grew 11.6% to ~$27.1 million, and network solutions revenue grew ~26% to $27.4 million. EBITDA performance was a highlight, as PHR reported EBITDA of $4.1 million, beating consensus estimates of -$1.2 million. Looking ahead, management lowered FY25 revenue guidance by $8 million at the low and high end, with the new guide as follows: $424 to $434 million. However, management raised EBITDA guidance from $12 to $20 million to $21 to $26 million, implying an improvement in margins.

As expected, PHR continues to sustain a >20% growth rate, even with the macro backdrop becoming more and more uncertain. What was remarkable was that growth was largely organic—adding new clients—rather than clients spending more. In the quarter, PHR added 103 new logos, beating its own guidance by 3 (guided for 100 adds), and management is now guiding for ~100 adds for 2Q25, implying another ~21% client growth rate for 2Q25. This guide basically tells us that underlying demand strength remains strong, and there are three reasons why I say so. Number one, management called out their priority for shorter payback periods, which means the “investment hurdle” is higher. Assuming they did not raise this bar, it implies that they could add more than 100 new logos in 2Q25. Number two, PHR 1Q25, ended on April 30th, and since earnings were reported on May 30th, it is safe to say that management has 4 weeks of data in the bag already. For them to guide this, it means that the new logo additions are well on track. Number three, management has always met its annual revenue guidance over the past 4 years, so their guidance has high creditability. Even on a quarterly basis, they have always beaten consensus estimates (which typically anchor around management’s guidance) by an average of 7%.

PHR growth could have been better if not for the poor performance in total revenue per AHSC (average revenue per average healthcare services client), which was down 2% in 1Q25. PHR reported total revenue per AHSC of $24,900 for the quarter and also noted a 3% decline in healthcare services revenue per AHSC. I wouldn’t be too worried about this because it was purposely impacted due to the winding down of the PHR relationship with a clearinghouse client. This will impact 1Q25 total revenue per AHSC by $1.7 million. Adjusting for that, on a like-for-like basis, total revenue per AHSC is actually flat vs. 1Q24. This is also the reason why management brought down 2Q25 revenue by $8 million, as they expected to lose $8 million in annual revenue from the winding down of this relationship.

Therefore, I think the growth outlook remains very healthy, and I continue to expect >20% revenue growth moving forward. The more important positive development is that I believe PHR is set to see strong EBITDA margin inflection moving forward. Management's focus on profitability is showing great results. Over the past 10 quarters, management drove adj EBITDA margin from -52.5% to 4% today, and my incremental margin analysis points to continued momentum in this aspect. Management guidance also implies an improved adj. EBITDA margin outlook.

If we assume that the 100% incremental margin seen in 1Q25 persists for the rest of the year, the incremental margin drops to 50% (lower than the past few quarters), and with 20% revenue growth, the EBITDA margin could surge to 15% over the next 2 years.

One last thing to update regarding the recent cyberattack: while this was not a desirable outcome, I don’t expect a big impact on the business, as management noted that there has not been an impact on the company’s other services. That said, I would expect PHR to step up on investing in cybersecurity, which might cost a step-up in operating expenses, though I don’t expect this to be material enough to slow down the overall EBITDA margin expansion trajectory.

Valuation

My target price for PHR based on my model is $38.73. My model assumes PHR will sustain 20% growth over the next 3 years. My FY25 growth estimate was adjusted downwards due to the new guidance, which, I think, is credible given management's historical track record. What is not shown in my model is the positive expansion in EBITDA margin, which I think is going to be a key catalyst to drive up valuation multiples. Although it is hard to pinpoint what multiple PHR could trade at, what I did was to follow the same methodology I used previously, which was to look at recent history to figure out the upside multiple that the market was willing to value PHR at. In Feb’24, PHR traded at around 3.5x, and I am using that to value PHR shares.

Risk

Any more occurrence of cyberattacks would put a big dent on PHR reputation in the market, and PHR could see elevated churn rates in the near term, thereby impacting growth. Although my outlook for total client growth is positive, a further slowdown would be worrisome and could imply that PHR demand is not as strong as I thought it to be.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for PHR is still a buy rating. Strong client growth and a focus on profitability should drive up EBITDA margin, and also valuation multiples. Regarding client growth, management's 2Q25 guidance suggests robust underlying demand. While a recent cyberattack is a concern, its impact is likely minimal. Using recent valuation multiple as a yardstick, I assumed PHR can trade at 3.5x forward revenue, which equates to a $38.73 price target.