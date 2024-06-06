spfdigital

Elevator Pitch

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) [6623:HK] is awarded a Buy rating. My previous article written on March 22, 2024 highlighted the company's Q4 2023 financial performance and its proposed special dividend.

I write about LU's dividend outlook and loans-related metrics in this latest update. Lufax boasts attractive high single-digit percentage forward dividend yields for 2024 and 2025. The company's key Q1 2024 loan metrics have favorable read-throughs for its short-to-medium term financial prospects. Considering LU's appealing dividends and healthy loan metrics, my Buy rating for Lufax remains intact.

Lufax Dividend Distributions

Lufax's share price fell by -53.7% on June 4, 2024 because it was the ex-dividend date for LU's special dividend payout. The company's earlier proposal to distribute a $2.42 per ADS (American Depositary Share) special dividend was given the go-ahead by shareholders at the end-May Annual General Meeting. In my March 22, 2024, article, I indicated that investors' opinion of LU's "cash management and capital allocation" would have improved significantly with this special dividend payout.

Looking beyond the special dividend, LU's investors can expect to receive meaningful recurring ordinary dividends for the foreseeable future.

LU stressed at the most recent Q1 2024 results briefing in late-April that the company's "long-term dividend policy remains unchanged, which is about 20% to 40% of the annual net profit."

In specific terms, the analysts' consensus fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 dividend per ADS projections for Lufax are $0.18 and $0.19, respectively. This implies that LU boasts expected forward FY 2025 and FY 2026 dividend yields of 8.2% and 8.7%, respectively.

The sell side's underlying dividend payout assumptions for LU are reasonably conservative. The consensus 2025 and 2026 dividend payout ratio forecasts are 27% and 22%, respectively, based on S&P Capital IQ's consensus data.

In other words, Lufax's actual dividend distributions in the next two years might turn out to be better than the market's current expectations. This assumes that the company's actual dividend payout ratio for the future comes closer to the higher end of its dividend payout guidance (i.e. 40%). Notably, LU has shown a willingness to distribute a significant proportion of its excess capital, as evidenced by the substantial special dividend recently approved by shareholders.

LU Stock's Recent Quarterly Loan Metrics Send Positive Signals

There are a number of positives that investors can draw from LU's Q1 2024 loan metrics disclosed in its results release.

Firstly, the company achieved positive new loan volume growth on a QoQ basis in Q1 2024.

LU's new loan volume expanded by +2% QoQ from RMB47.0 billion in the final quarter of the prior year to RMB48.1 million for the first quarter of this year. Prior to this, Lufax reported new loan volume contraction on a sequential basis for seven consecutive quarters between Q2 2022 and Q4 2023.

This implies that Lufax has most likely reached an inflection point where the company's new loan growth has already seen the worst of the impact from its increasing emphasis on asset quality.

Secondly, Lufax's overall loan mix has become more favorable, with a growing share of consumer finance loans.

Consumer loans as a proportion of the company's aggregate new loans rose significantly from 24% for the first quarter of last year to 42% in the latest quarter. LU's consumer loans as a percentage of its total loans outstanding also increased from 6% as of end-Q1 2023 to 14% as of end-Q1 2024.

In my prior mid-November 2023 write-up, I had highlighted Lufax's "dependence on the SBO (Small Business Owners) segment" and the need to "diversify away from its core SBO segment." As such, it is encouraging to know that LU has made meaningful headway in growing its consumer finance business.

Thirdly, LU's take rate has been rising and could continue to go higher in the future.

Lufax calculates take rate as dividing the sum of "loan enablement service fees, post-origination service fees, net interest income, guarantee income and the penalty fees and account management fees by the average outstanding balance of loans enabled" as per its results release. The company's take rate improved from 7.3% in Q4 2023 to 9.0% for Q1 2024.

LU disclosed in the company's Q1 2024 results release that "all new loans during the quarter were either granted by our consumer finance subsidiary or enabled by our guarantee company under our 100% guarantee model." The company's take rate for new loans offered under the "100% guarantee model" is around 14% (source: Q1 earnings call), which is way higher than its overall take rate of 9.0%. On the other hand, only slightly over a quarter (source: results release) of Lufax's loans outstanding fell under this model as of March 31, 2024.

Looking ahead, Lufax's take rate is most probably going to rise going forward, as new loans offered under the "100% guarantee model" account for a growing proportion of LU's loans outstanding over time.

Withholding tax pertaining to LU's special dividend mentioned in the previous section will be a drag on the company's full-year 2024 performance. In its Q1 2024 results release, it was disclosed that Lufax's bottom line took a RMB1,050 million hit from withholding taxes in connection with the special dividend payout.

Looking beyond 2024, Lufax's revenue in RMB or local currency terms is projected to grow strongly by +12.7% and +11.1%, for FY 2025 and FY 2026 respectively. The company is also expected to register reasonably healthy normalized net margins of 10.5% and 11.6%, in FY 2025 and FY 2026, respectively. These consensus sell-side analyst forecasts are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

The favorable read-throughs from LU's Q1 2024 loan metrics give me confidence that the company can perform as good, if not better, than what the market predicted in the next two years.

Key Risks

The major risk factors for Lufax relate to the company's shareholder capital return and loan mix.

The first risk factor is that LU's actual dividend payout ratios in the next few years turn out to be lower than expected, or closer to the lower end of the company's 20%-40% payout guidance.

The second key risk is that the company's shift towards consumer loans loses momentum because of competitive pressures or weak consumer sentiment.

Concluding Thoughts

Lufax is still rated as a Buy. I have a positive view of LU's dividend outlook and financial prospects. The stock is currently trading at a consensus forward FY 2025 normalized P/E ratio of 3.3 times, as per S&P Capital IQ data. It won't be far-fetched to think that Lufax's P/E multiple can re-rate to a mid- or even high-single digit level in the future, considering its dividends and loan-related metrics. As such, I retain a Buy rating for LU.