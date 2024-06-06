Five Below: Shares Go On Sale At Last

Jun. 06, 2024 9:47 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE) StockDG, DLTR
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of discount retailer Five Below plunged 15.3% after disappointing financial results for Q1 2024.
  • Despite the decline, the company's long-term growth potential remains strong.
  • Revenue increased by 11.8% YoY, but fell short of analysts' expectations, while earnings and adjusted earnings also missed forecasts.
  • If management can achieve its goals, then the firm's upside looks decent enough to warrant some degree of optimism.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

jetcityimage

Things are going very poorly for shareholders of discount retailer Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). After seeing shares drop nearly 4% on June 5th, they plunged another 15.3% after the market closed for the day. This came after management

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
31.32K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FIVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News