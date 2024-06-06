jetcityimage

Things are going very poorly for shareholders of discount retailer Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). After seeing shares drop nearly 4% on June 5th, they plunged another 15.3% after the market closed for the day. This came after management reported financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Even though the company achieved strong growth on the top line, revenue still fell short of analyst expectations. Both earnings and adjusted earnings also missed forecasts, driven not only by the shortfall in revenue, but also by margin compression.

To many investors, particularly those that have been sitting on the sidelines for a while, this might represent a good moment to jump in. But to others, it is likely enough evidence to reaffirm the feeling that shares were rather pricey. For context, back in August of last year, I wrote an article about the company wherein I discussed a plunge in share price following the firm's second quarter earnings release for the 2023 fiscal year. At that time, I found myself impressed by the company's long-term potential. However, I also made the case that shares were not yet cheap enough to warrant optimism of attractive upside.

Since that time, the stock has taken another beating. Shares are down 24.1% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 18.5%. And this return disparity is without factoring in the after-hours decline in price. In that prior article, I did mention that if shares were to drop further, I could very well turn bullish on the business. Given the picture now, and despite some margin pressures, I keep that same mindset today. In fact, I would even go so far as to argue that shares are now worthy of a soft "buy" rating.

The problem with growth

For years now, Five Below has been lauded as a strong growth play. The low cost of setting up new establishments and the cash flows the company has been able to generate from them, have all worked well to push revenue, profits, and cash flows higher. But the problem with growth plays is that, as soon as there's any sign of weakness, shares risk plunging because of how pricey they suddenly become. That seems to be the case that we are dealing with today. Judging by the share price decline that Five Below has seen since I last wrote about the firm in August of last year, you would think that fundamental performance was awful. But in a vacuum, things are actually going quite well.

Take revenue as an example. During the first quarter of 2024, revenue for the company came in at $811.9 million. That's an increase of 11.8% over the $726.2 million generated one year earlier. Unfortunately, this was not enough to satisfy investors, since analysts were forecasting that sales would be about $22.6 million higher than what they came in at. The overall growth for the company was driven by one factor. And that was an expansion in store account from 1,367 to 1,605. Working against the firm was a 2.3% decline in comparable store sales. While that's disappointing, and it's a measure that should be watched moving forward, comparable sales declines do sometimes occur. It doesn't mean that things would definitely worsen. In 2022, for instance, comparable store sales dropped 2%. But in 2023, they grew by 2.8%.

On the bottom line, things were a bit different. Earnings per share came in at only $0.57. That's down from the $0.67 per share reported one year earlier, and it ended up being $0.06 per share below what analysts were anticipating. This translated to a decline in net income from $37.5 million to $31.5 million. Even adjusted earnings fell short of expectations, coming in $0.03 lower than what analysts were hoping for. Working at the data, I initially feared that the company was experiencing gross profit margin weakness. This would mean that inflationary pressures on the goods that it purchases are growing. As a rule of thumb, the higher up something is on the income statement, the more difficult it can be for management to contend with. And the cost of goods sold is second only to revenue.

Fortunately, the pain wasn't there. But it wasn't super low on the income statement, either. On the other hand, if you look at the period of 2021 through 2023, there has been a general increase, which is concerning. In addition to seeing depreciation, depletion, and amortization rising from 4.02% last year to 4.58% this year, the company also saw a rather sizable increase in selling, general, and administrative costs from 22.47% of sales to 23.43%. Both of these metrics have been on the rise in the past couple of years, as demonstrated in the chart above.

Even though it is disappointing to see a decline in net profits, most other profitability metrics for the company came in better year over year. The one exception was operating cash flow, which plunged from $85.3 million to only $26.4 million. But once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $70.9 million to $73.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business grew from $75.4 million to $78.4 million.

The overall growth trend that Five Below has been on is not isolated to this year and last year alone. In the chart above, you can see results for 2021, 2022, and 2023. For the most part, revenue, profits, and cash flows have been roaring higher. And the good news is that management expects this to continue. This year, they anticipate revenue of between $3.79 billion and $3.87 billion. At the midpoint, that would be 7.6% above the $3.56 billion the company reported for 2023.

Much of this will probably come from the addition of 230 stores, though management expects comparable store sales to start improving later this year to the extent that it pushes overall comparable store sales up by between 3% and 5% for 2024 in its entirety.

On the bottom line, management forecasted net profits of between $275 million and $297 million. After making certain adjustments, the range should be $2 million higher on both ends of the spectrum. We don't know what other profitability metrics will look like. But if we assume that they will increase at the same rate that we saw in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, we would anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of about $475.8 million and EBITDA of $555.5 million. With these results, you can see in the chart above how shares are priced, not only using historical data from 2023, but also the forward estimates I provided.

To put this in context, I then compared the company to two other discount retailers as shown in the table below. On a price to earnings basis, using the 2023 figures, Five Below sat in the middle of the group. On a price to operating cash flow basis, Five Below was the most expensive of the three. But using the EV to EBITDA approach, it ended up being the cheapest. The company was aided in this regard by the fact that it has no debt on its books and enjoys cash and cash equivalents of $369.6 million.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Five Below 20.6 13.5 10.9 Dollar General (DG) 19.6 10.3 11.5 Dollar Tree (DLTR) 24.9 9.4 13.1 Click to enlarge

In the investor call, management reiterated that their goal is to hit 3,500 stores by the year 2030. Since we don't know what comparable store sales changes will look like, I've decided not to worry about that. But just like I did in my prior article on the company, I decided to see what kind of upside the business might have if it achieves this target. If we assume the same kind of revenue per store that the company should have this year, we are looking at revenue at that time of approximately $7.56 billion. Assuming margins remain unchanged compared to what the company is expected to see this year, we would be looking at net profits of $568.5 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $939.2 million, and EBITDA of just a hair under $1.10 billion.

In the chart above, you can see the forward trading multiples of the company if its price remains unchanged from where it is today. And in the table below, you can see the market capitalization of the company if, instead, shares were to trade at the average multiple of what it's two competitors I highlighted previously are currently trading at. This would imply upside of between 6.4% per annum and 13.2%. The middle of these three estimates implies upside of about 11.6%. And that more or less matches the broader market.

But seeing as how the net cash position of the company makes it more robust, I think the price implied by the EV to EBITDA scenario is completely realistic. This also assumes no improvement in margins. In theory, as the company becomes larger, margins should improve. So what we do have here is a scenario where, likely, shares have the potential to beat the market, even if marginally so.

Takeaway

I must say that I understand the frustration the holders of the stock are probably experiencing. Having said that, for those looking to add the company to their portfolio or looking to increase their holdings of the business, now might be a decent time. I honestly don't think that shares are going to drastically outperform the broader market. But they do seem to offer some upside potential from here. Based on that, I do think that upgrading the stock to a soft "buy" makes sense.